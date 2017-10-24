Superior Energy Services (SPN) CEO David Dunlap on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

October 24, 2017, 09:00 AM ET

Executives

Paul Vincent - Vice President-Investor Relations

David Dunlap - President and CEO

Robert Taylor - CFO

Analysts

Waqar Syed - Goldman Sachs

Bill Herbert - Simmons & Company

Marshall Adkins - Raymond James

Brad Handler - Jefferies

Vaibhav Vaishnav - Cowen &Company

Jim Wicklund - Credit Suisse

David Anderson - Barclays

Kurt Hallead - RBC

Chase Mulvehill - Wolfe Research

Sean Meakim - JPMorgan

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Superior Energy Services' Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Paul Vincent, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Paul Vincent

Good morning and thank you for joining Superior Energy's third quarter 2017 conference call. With me today are Superior's President and CEO, Dave Dunlap; and our CFO, Robert Taylor.

During this conference call, management may make forward-looking statements regarding future expectations about the company's business, management's plans for future operations, or similar matters. The company's actual results could differ materially due to several important factors, including those described in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Management will refer to non-GAAP financial measures during this call. In accordance with Regulation G, the company provides a reconciliation of these measures on its website.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Dave Dunlap.

David Dunlap

Okay. Thank you, Paul. And good morning to everyone listening to the call today. We'll begin with a brief review of our third quarter activity, Robert will discuss segment results, and I'll wrap up with thoughts on strategy and outlook before turning the call over to Q&A.

For the third quarter of 2017, Superior Energy generated revenue of $506 million, adjusted EBITDA of $63 million and a net loss from continuing operations of $57 million or $0.37 per share.

Operationally, we delivered during the quarter and what clearly remains a challenging market for oil field services. The pace of acceleration in the US land markets slowed during the quarter as average rig count increased only 7%.

After peaking mid-quarter, rig count has declined steadily. In both the Gulf of Mexico and international markets, activity levels have remained trepid, with no indications of a change in the near term. Against this backdrop, our consolidated results reflect an 8% sequential revenue improvement, with a 61% incremental EBITDA margin.

Additionally, Superior Energy, along with everyone else in the Houston area, confronted Hurricane Harvey during the quarter. Fortunately, the impact to our business was minimal, but the storm did impede our operational momentum. We estimate that hurricane related interruptions impacted pre-tax losses by approximately $5 million.

In the US land market, our revenue growth of 4% slightly lagged the sequential increase in rig count due to a combination of factors. In our pressure pumping business, revenue did not grow to the degree we expected.

Although sand volumes increased in July, we saw a decrease in higher volumes zipper frac operations in August and September, coupled with less urgency in general around the pace of completions. This resulted in lower volumes of sand being pumped sequentially.

We view this change in customer behavior as transitory. Our sand volumes have increased in the fourth quarter and completion pace has accelerated. We feel this pace should continue throughout the quarter. However, it is too early to gauge how pressure pumping utilization will be impacted by holiday schedules, which can vary year-to-year.

The pressure pumping market is undersupplied, and we continue to win price increases in the fourth quarter and feel confident that trend will continue into 2018. Pressure pumping was also most impacted by Hurricane Harvey with about 3 million of the estimated $5 million impact to pretax losses occurring in this business.

I'll note for listeners that although we did not add any horsepower during the quarter, and despite the slower pace of revenue growth that I discussed, pressure pumping EBITDA margins did expand as a result of pricing increases and cost discipline.

What has continued unabated is our customer's drilling intensity and pursuit of longer laterals. As a result, we saw strong growth in premium drill pipe and rental tool demand in U S land markets. Coiled tubing and well test utilization also continued along a strong growth trajectory.

Highlighting just how far our customers are pushing lateral lengths, one of our CATS automated service rigs recently drilled out 46 plugs and a lateral length of greater than 17,000 feet in South Texas.

Not only are we proud of the accomplishment, but we believe this unique technology will continue to gain favor as customers seek efficiency improvement in the longest of laterals. This is truly a differentiated technology for Superior Energy.

Our well service business saw a pickup in utilization in the Rockies. Labor remains extremely tight in the service line, and pricing gains are also challenging, given significant industry overcapacity.

Gulf of Mexico performance improved sequentially, driven by our completion services business reaching peak activity on a number of projects during the quarter.

All those activity will moderate during the fourth quarter, and there were interruptions caused by Hurricane Nate, we expect to deploy our subsea well intervention technology during the quarter to begin a plug and abandonment campaign.

International activity picked up during the quarter after a slow first half of the year. This growth was driven by an improving environment in Latin America for our well intervention businesses, well control activity in Africa and increased hydraulic work over and snubbing projects in Europe and Australia. These improvements led to revenue increasing approximately 22%, with solid incremental margins.

Although business conditions are steadily improving, and it is pleasing to report sequential growth, this recovery remains tenuous. Our focus is on improving return profile through disciplined investment, divestiture of businesses that will not be competitive for capital allocation and recovery; continued cost structure enhancement; and repeatable, reliable execution in the field.

I'll now turn the call over to Robert for our third quarter financial review.

Robert Taylor

Thank you, Dave. In discussing our operating segments, all sequential comparisons are being made to our second quarter 2017 results. Third quarter results were adjusted to exclude the impact of special items, which were disclosed in our earnings release.

Drilling Products and Services segment revenue increased 12% to $77 million, with a loss from operations of $3 million compared to a loss from operations of $15 million in the second quarter of 2017.

US land revenue increased 22% to $34 million, as utilization and pricing increases outpaced rig count additions. Gulf of Mexico revenue increased 5% to $23 million, and international revenue increased 7% to $20 million.

In the Onshore Completions and Workover Services segment, which is comprised of product lines that exclusively serve U.S. land markets, revenue remained flat at $249 million.

The segment recorded an adjusted loss from operations of $33 million compared to a loss from operations of $29 million in the second quarter. While hurricane activity in the third quarter affected all segments, the most significant impact was in this segment.

We estimate that weather-related disruptions impacted the pretax loss in this segment by approximately $3 million. Continued tightening of supply chain and logistics channels also resulted in elevated non-productive time.

Our Production Services segment revenue increased 10% to $97 million, resulting in a loss from operations of $18 million compared to a loss from operations of $20 million in the second quarter.

US land revenue increased 22% to $40 million, as demand from coiled tubing and well test increased. Gulf of Mexico revenue decreased 18% to $16 million, as pressure control and coiled tubing activity was moderately lower.

Gulf of Mexico results were also slowed by hurricane related interruptions. International revenue increased 14% to $41 million, as most of our well intervention services experienced increased demand.

In the Technical Solutions segment, revenue increased 31% to 83 million, resulting in adjusted income from operations of $9 million compared to a loss from operations of $3 million in the second quarter.

US land revenue increased 14% to $9 million. Gulf of Mexico revenue increased 24% to $52 million on higher completion tools activity. International revenue increased 62% to $22 million, primarily due to increased well control activity in Africa.

Turning to the balance sheet. Our debt-to-capital ratio at the end of the quarter was approximately 54%, and our debt - total debt at quarter end remained $1.3 billion. We ended the quarter with $167 million in cash.

During the quarter, we issued $500 million of 7 3/4% senior notes due 2024 and redeemed $500 million of 6 3/8% senior notes due 2019. We incurred additional interest expense in the quarter of approximately $6 million, primarily related to the write-off of unamortized debt issuance costs and the timing of the redemption of the 2019 notes.

Subsequent to quarter end, we extended our revolving credit facility maturity to 2022 with a $300 million asset base revolving credit facility. We also recorded a pretax charge of $9.9 million for reduction in value of assets during the third quarter.

Capital expenditures during the quarter were approximately $53 million. For the year, we expect CapEx to be approximately $150 million.

Before turning the call back over to Dave, here are a few modeling related items. G&A for the quarter was $74 million, slightly below the lower end of our guidance, primarily as a result of lower compensation and insurance related expenses.

We expect fourth quarter G&A to be in the range of $74 million to $78 million. We expect DD&A to be in the range of $109 million to $114 million. Fourth quarter interest expense, which includes a full quarter of interest for our new senior notes is expected to be in the range of $25 million to $27 million. Our effective income tax rate for the third quarter of 2017 was 33%, and we expect the rate for 2017 to remain in the range of 32% to 33%.

Thank you. And I'll turn the call back over to Dave for closing comments.

David Dunlap

Okay. Thanks, Robert. As we enter the final quarter of 2017, we're a much healthier company, and industry fundamentals have a greatly improved from last year. With that said, we remain in a challenging environment.

Uncertainty around oil prices, uncertainty around our customer spending plans for 2018 and uncertainty of long-term oil demand growth have cast a pull over our industry despite the fundamental business improvements that we are experiencing.

Against that backdrop, we have very clear strategic goals for this recovery. These are to improve our return profile and reduce debt levels. After a prolonged downturn, the business has capital requirements in the early days of recovery, but we will continue to be cautious about our capital spending and continue to seek cost improvement. We believe there will be very strong momentum and pricing improvement in the pressure pumping market through 2019.

Capital spending and pressure pumping will be directed towards maintaining the 750,000-horsepower that will be deployed by first quarter 2018. There may be opportunities to deploy some expansion capital and premium drill pipe, bottomhole assemblies or CATS rigs, all of which are product lines whose performance has a strong correlation to lateral length. However, as much uncertainty exists in the market today, expect us to remain cautious with our uses of cash.

In the fourth quarter, we expect the US land completions market to remain strong and expect pricing in our pressure pumping business to increase throughout the quarter. We also expect our CATS rigs to be productive during the quarter, offsetting, to some degree, the typical seasonal activity declines we usually observe in our high-spec well service business.

During 2017, we expect our Permian Basin revenue to approximately double and our overall pressure pumping revenue to approximately triple over 2016 levels. This incredible surge in activity is clearly creating inefficiencies in the supply chain.

As customers continue to learn more about the optimal techniques to drill and complete wells and extremely heterogeneous reservoirs, persistent challenges with labor and last mile sand transport remain in the background.

I believe that activity in the Permian Basin will continue to increase but likely at a more measured pace than we have observed during the past 12 months. A measured pace of increase should allow the supply chain and our customers to become more efficient and for outcomes to become more predictable.

In the Gulf of Mexico, we expect performance to decline as a portion of our completion services activity rolls off after peaking in the third quarter. Additionally, we expect normal seasonality and interruptions related to Hurricane Nate.

All work in the Gulf during Q3 was skewed towards completions-oriented projects in our premium drill pipe business, and we expect this to revert to a more balanced mix between drilling and completions in Q4. This mix shift will be offset somewhat by the commencement of a subsea plug and abandonment project utilizing our proprietary subsea intervention technology.

International revenue may be a bit weaker in the fourth quarter, as we don't anticipate further well control work to repeat. Excluding that, our expectations is for relatively flat activity levels, particularly in our Production Services segment and margins that continue to be substantially improved from the first half of 2017.

Looking ahead to 2018. We're anticipating entering the year with a capital spending level similar to our 2017 program. Much of this will be allocated toward U.S. land businesses with improving return profiles.

At this point, any expansion area investment will be restricted to premium drill pipe and CATS rigs. As occurred this year, should business results improve ahead of expectations, we will post spending forward to stand our businesses up to meet growing market demands.

Before opening the lines for questions, I'll note that third quarter consolidated revenue was 55% greater than our 2016 third quarter and our $63 million of EBITDA compared favorably to the negative 14 million in Q3 last year. We appreciate that investors are concerned about the extent of this recovery, we are, too.

I just remind everyone that we've come a long way in 12 months and expect continued improvement over the next 12 months. Patience and discipline will be rewarded, and from the border into the field, everyone at Superior is committed to the discipline and values required to achieve our long-term strategic goals.

And with that, operator, will you please open the line-up for Q&A?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question from Waqar Syed from Goldman Sachs.

Waqar Syed

Thank you. David, the P&A campaign that you're going to be starting in the first quarter, how long it's going to last, how many well campaign is that?

David Dunlap

Well, it's multiple wells. I mean, we expect it to last into the first quarter but continue to try and build the book of business to fill in behind that. I mean, we've been really inactive with subsea P&A network during 2018 and our belief is that we'll see that overall utilization, both in the Gulf of Mexico and internationally, pick up during 2018. We've had some bad [ph] time now to go market to technology and the uptake seems pretty good. So we're optimistic about a more complete book of business in 2018.

Waqar Syed

And for the second unit, when do you expect that to be on job?

David Dunlap

And so the second system is being finalized. Now we expect that it will be ready for deployment during 2018.

Waqar Syed

Okay. And do you have any view on which quarter or not yet?

David Dunlap

Not yet. I mean, I think, as we get better visibility on that book of business building, we'll be sure to let you guys know about it.

Waqar Syed

Okay. Thank you very much. That's all I have.

David Dunlap

Thanks.

Operator

And we'll take our next question from Bill Herbert with Simmons & Company.

Bill Herbert

Thanks. Good morning, Dave. I was curious as to whether you could talk about just the runway for margin improvement within frac. You had an onshore completion EBITDA margin in the second quarter of 6.7%. So is frac accretive to that margin, first of all?

Secondly, what kind of runway do we have left for frac margin improvement? And what are the levers for margin improvement?

David Dunlap

So, I mean, the answer is, yeah, there is room for margin improvement there and I think it continues to build. I mean, I think that we'll continue to see price improvement opportunities, I guess first off, primarily related to frac in that segment.

The well service rig pricing opportunities seem rather minimal at this point, although we get some price improvement with things like CATS. But most of the price improvement we'll see in that segment will be related to fracturing.

And we'll see price improvement in the fourth quarter. We saw bit in the third quarter. I think it would have been more apparent if our sand volumes would have been higher in the third quarter, and they were lower than we expected.

As I commented, we had significantly fewer zipper frac operations that we were on in this third quarter than what we had in the second quarter. And that has an impact on volume. And when that volume diminishes, as it did for us in August and September, it clearly had an impact on our expectations for what third quarter frac results would be. So I mean, I think you can relate that utilization, so pricing and utilization are two of those levers and then there is costs.

So some of the inefficiencies that we experienced during the third quarter included trucking. Trucking was difficult for us during the third quarter and, I think for others. There's clearly been a shortage of trucking to deliver that last mile of sand transport, particularly in the Permian Basin. We've already seen improvement on that front as we enter into fourth quarter. So I think this is just a function of the market kind of catching up with activity.

And then there's a whole range of inefficiencies that are out there as well, Bill. I mean, we've been delayed on locations, as things like perforating guns didn't fire or as other parts of the completion supply chain have been less efficient than normal.

So I think a lot of that is just related to the extreme ramp-up that we've had in activity in the Permian Basin over a short period of time. And I think what happens as we move forward is we see overall supply chain operating more efficiently.

I mean, we're beginning to see evidence of that today. So those are really the three primary things that, I think, cause margin improvement to continue in that fracturing business.

Bill Herbert

Okay. And then one or more for me, if there's a pivot to more austerity and more balance with regard to E&P capital spending, how do you think that plays out with regard to runway for continued pricing improvement in the frac, given the deconsolidation - the deconsolidated nature of the business?

And the market being relatively close to imbalanced, some incremental capacity coming on, you make a good point with regard to ongoing wear-and-tear of the frac fleet and the rebuilt commitment going forward. But how do you think about pricing in an environment in which E&P capital spending is more balanced and less frenzied?

David Dunlap

Yeah, I mean, I think that it's certainly than the price increase and price improvement opportunities become a bit less frenzied as well. And I think expectations should be that price increases occur on something that's a bit more of a moderate pace than what we saw between Q4 2016 and Q2 of 2017, which, I'd say, that was a much more rapid pace of increase.

So I don't think that we'll see a repeat of the peso price increase that we saw from Q1 to Q2, but I think its moderate increase opportunities that are available throughout our customer base. And although fracturing supply and demand, it's impossible for me to know, I can't tell.

So I don't know how you can tell exactly how far out of balanced a market is. It still feels like there is a bit less demand than there is supply. And I personally believe that, that continues to be pressured in 2018 as a result of attrition. And so I think that continues to keep the market in a bit of an undersupply situation, which provides the momentum for moderate price increases moving forward.

Bill Herbert

Okay. Thank you.

David Dunlap

You're welcome

Operator

We'll take our next question from Marshall Adkins with Raymond James.

Marshall Adkins

Hey, Dave. How - these logistics issues you just gave us a little more color on, how long does it take those to subside? I mean, is this a one quarter deal or a full year deal?

David Dunlap

Well, Marshall, it's not a one quarter deal. I mean, trucking in the Permian Basin has been a challenge since we started ramping up activity about this time last year. And so I think what we see are intermittent challenges from day-to-day. But we're also seeing more truck show up in the basin as rates have gone up.

And so you know how this game gets played. When the trucking supply is tight and their prices go up, and that attracts drivers and trucks from other parts of the US. And so we did see a rate increase that occurred between Q2 and Q3.

And already, what we're seeing is a bit more balance in the trucks that are available to move sand in the Permian. It's just been a big ramp-up in the demand over a short period of time. And I do see that. We already see that improvement today. I think it continues to improve as time goes on.

Marshall Adkins

Fair enough. And then on the - it sounds like you certainly perceive a modestly balanced market for the foreseeable future. I assume that means you're fully booked, number one. And number two, just remind us where you stand on your reactivations and thoughts on new builds and all that stuff.

David Dunlap

Yeah. So we - I mean, so we reached our 600,000-horsepower current capacity kind of midpoint of the second quarter. We haven't added any additional capacity since then. We have 150,000-horsepower that is currently in some stage of capital rebuild.

We expect all of that horsepower to be available as we get into the first quarter. It's all on track and on schedule. And so that will take us to 750,000-horsepower at some point, I think, early Q1.

Our intention based on what we see in the marketplace today is to hold steady at 750,000-horsepower. We'll have some capital associated with that maintenance in 2018. But I know what I've talked publicly about, I kind of still feel this is right call for superior is any expansion for fracturing capacity in our business would really have to be driven by kind of change in the commodity price outlook. I don't feel real good about making commitment on fracturing and expansion until we see a better oil price.

Marshall Adkins

Just - is there any drag on margins for what you're doing, additional 150,000 right now or is that mainly capital?

David Dunlap

It's mainly capital.

Marshall Adkins

Okay.

David Dunlap

I mean, as we activate those additional fleets, there'll be some moderate cost inefficiencies that we'll bring later on board. But I can't say that's an impact in the third quarter.

Marshall Adkins

Thank you.

David Dunlap

You're welcome.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Brad Handler with Jefferies.

Brad Handler

Thanks. Good morning. Why don't we switch gears, let's make sure we cover a couple of other divisions. And you turned a very nice profit improvement in Drilling Products and Services on the margin side, particularly relative to certainly revenues were not so dissimilar from our estimate.

And if our math is close, spend was incremental margins sequentially of well over 100%. So presumably, there's some beneficial mix in there. So maybe you could just shed a little more color on that profit improvement in Q3 and then maybe extend that into the sustainability of current margin levels, please?

David Dunlap

Yeah, I mean, it's probably unrealistic to always expect to have incremental margins that are over 100%. I mean, we did have some nice mix. We commented in our prepared remarks that a good mix in the Gulf of Mexico, which was largely completions related work probably reverting in the fourth quarter to something that's kind of a more normal mix and premium drill pipe rentals between completion and drilling.

We did see our US land revenue for premium drill pipe increase. We are seeing pretty extreme wear-and-tear on premium drill pipe and some of these long horizontals. When, we have damage to the drill pipe, then we - the customer buys. And depending on the depreciated life of that pipe, that could be a pretty good margin product.

So of course, we don't have the pipe to rent and extend, so we've got to go out and replace it. But I think it was a favorable mix overall. And I don't think it's something you can count on every quarter.

But clearly, the US growth and those downhole rental-related product lines continues to be very strong. And I think that it's really driven by lateral length, more so than just rig count.

Brad Handler

Okay. I guess, if we think about the fourth quarter, then maybe a little directional help. It sounds like, perhaps, we would look for revenues, a little bit of revenue decline.

Should we expect EBIT margins to fall back - to decline in the fourth quarter? Again, just that reversion in the Gulf of Mexico, or are there some other factors that might help keep it at different levels?

Robert Taylor

I think that's probably a reasonable assumption. I mean, I would expect revenue certainly to be down just a bit in the fourth quarter from third quarter and EPS and margins probably reducing some more from where we saw in the third quarter. But it's moderate. I mean, this is not extreme by any means.

Brad Handler

Okay. If I could - if I'm going to count that as one question, maybe my follow-up. And maybe, I'll size it up to something on the balance sheet, Robert. Could you just help us understand the new revolver a little bit better?

Where does the fixed charge coverage ratio stand today? And what is availability on the revolver in total based on the asset today?

Robert Taylor

The availability today is about $285 million. And fixed charge coverage really comes into question when we get down to availability of less than $50 million. So that really doesn't come into play in any of our forecast at all.

Brad Handler

Sure. Okay, understandable. Okay. Very good. Thank you, guys. I'll turn it back.

Robert Taylor

Okay.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Vaibhav Vaishnav with Cowen &Company.

Vaibhav Vaishnav

Good morning. And thank you for taking the question. I guess, it seems like pressure pumping revenues didn't kind of flattish. There were some one-time issues, seems like, in third quarter. How should we think about fourth quarter, given you're not adding any more capacity? But this third quarter, inefficiency could actually claw back. So if you can please help us with any kind of quantification of how much we should expect for our pressure pumping revenues?

Robert Taylor

Yeah, I'm not going to quantify. What I would say is that our revenue was clearly less than we expected. And it was mainly driven by a mix that was a lot fewer zipper fracs than what we did in the second quarter. And zipper fracs have a very strong correlation to overall revenue.

I mean, these are the types of completions that generate the highest number of hours that we work in a given day with any frac fleet. And so fewer zipper fracs in August and September certainly caused revenue and pressure pumping to be less than I thought it would be in the third quarter. What we witnessed already at the beginning of the fourth quarter is reversion back to the similar job mix to what we had in Q2 on zipper fracs.

So at this point, I would expect Q4 revenue to have the same type of balances zipper fracs that we saw in the second quarter that means revenue is going to be up some. How much is revenue up in fracturing? I don't know. But probably a good benchmark will be somewhere in the 5% to 8% range.

Vaibhav Vaishnav

That's very helpful. And you guys have been putting up very strong incrementals, 60% plus in 3Q out of 55% in 2Q. Can we maintain this 50% plus kind of incrementals in the near term, or is there something else that…?

Robert Taylor

I think that - I think this relates to a number of things. One, I mean, we did see utilization increased dramatically from first quarter to second quarter. Those incrementals were less driven by price than they were by utilization. I think that in the third quarter, we saw a bit of utilization increase, but for the most part, it was more price.

And I think the incrementals from third to fourth quarter will be impacted more by price and some of these inefficiencies that I spoke of, particularly in sand transport in the Permian Basin beginning to work their way up, more so than utilization. We're not expecting any significant changes across the board in utilization from Q3 to Q4, particularly in fracturing because we're not deploy more equipment until Q1, you're right.

I do think we'll continue to see utilization in coiled tubing improve. I think catch utilization will continue to be strong. Our well test and flow back businesses, we've seen increased utilization. So there's certainly parts of our U.S. business that I would expect to see utilization continue to improve, but not so much in fracturing. We haven't deployed any more assets.

Vaibhav Vaishnav

Got it. If I may ask, which is one last question on just I would understand how the pricing will go up in pressure pumping. So if you look at better way of asking is how much is the lag between pricing and when it runs through your income statement?

Like, in other words, if you look at pricing running through your pressure pumping book in 3Q is that more reflective of pricing that was - that you guys discussed in first quarter or second quarter? Is that more real-time third quarter?

David Dunlap

Yeah. So it's a good question. I mean, most of our pricing in the third quarter was set at some point during the second quarter. There was some that was set during July, but I'd say most of it was agreed to with customers in the second half of Q2. And I'd say the same on Q4 pricing. I mean it's part of what gives us confidence.

And as you know, most of our fracturing business is with long-term committed customers. And so those are pricing discussions, which generally are occurring at least a couple of months in advance of pricing making changes. So what we see for pricing in the fourth quarter is all stuff that was agreed to and I think August and September.

Vaibhav Vaishnav

That's very helpful. Thank you for taking my question.

David Dunlap

You're welcome.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Jim Wicklund with Credit Suisse.

Jim Wicklund

Good morning, guys. David, like you said, you had you went to 600-horsepower in Q2. And so the average in Q3 would be a little higher. I'm just curious, what percentage of your pressure pumping revenues are sand? And I know that at least 75% of completions in the Permian are zipper fracs. Do you see that changing any?

I mean, I'm just still trying to figure out the shortfall in both of those. And relative to our model, pressure pumping Onshore Completions and Workover was about 30 million light, and that just seems like an awful lot of sand and logistics disruption. I'm just trying to understand the magnitude of sand in that revenue stream.

David Dunlap

Yeah, sure. So I mean, overall, sand revenue kind of - it will vary from quarter-to-quarter, Jim. But think in the range of 30%, 35%, 40% of overall revenue in any given quarter. That's approximately what our overall sand revenue would be. What - and listen, I were surprised by the sand volume in the third quarter as well.

We heard some of our competitors speak of lesser sand volumes in the second quarter, which we didn't experience. We saw higher sand volumes per stage, higher sand volumes per well in the second quarter. So I was a bit surprised by this - by what we saw in the third quarter as well. And some of this is just a mix in what customers are doing. I'll tell you this.

We did see customers in the third quarter that I won't say that they slowed their pace, but they seemed to be grabbing a realization of what pace is possible based on overall restrictions in the supply chain. And didn't necessarily cause a pause by any means, but it did seem to be a bit of a slowdown in overall utilization at certain times during the third quarter.

That all being said, their pace seems to change quite a bit as we get into the fourth quarter and there seems to be a bit of concerned around reaching production targets. So, I mean, we've seen some companies that have added some frac fleet in the marketplace over the course of the last couple of months that hit production targets in Q4.

And so there were some things that were surprises to us in the third quarter. And I think you can't ignore the fact that we did have South Texas fracturing fleets that were shut down for between five and seven days during the quarter as well. So that certainly was an impediment to revenue.

Jim Wicklund

Okay. And well control issues in Africa, Wild Well control Boots & Coots. We followed those guys in the past. And a 62% increase in technical was fabulous. What blew up? And how much of that will repeat in Q2, I mean, Q4? Because situations like that are kind of episodic as opposed to ongoing. Can you help what that was?

David Dunlap

Well, listen the well control business was one of the most difficult for us to budget and predict that we have. It is episodic. And with the exception of some extremely public well control problems, we tend not to speak specifically about well control jobs and, well, interest of protecting that information for our customer's benefit. But it was a real good quarter for well control. It was also a real good quarter, as we pointed out, for completion tools.

And we've been very active in the Gulf of Mexico. Q3 was a peak for us on the stampede project with HASP, which has been a great Gulf of Mexico completion tool project for us, and we've kind of alerted you guys over time.

We thought Q3 would be a peak so I think well control and completion tools were really the primary contributors to very strong segment performance for us there.

I should point out, since you've asked the question, listen; it's one of the benefits that I've spoken of within Superior Energy Services for a long time. I mean, that diversity in product line exposure to markets outside of the Permian Basin frac market help us in quarters like this.

Jim Wicklund

It did this quarter. No question there. Okay, thank you David.

David Dunlap

Welcome.

Operator

We'll take our next question from David Anderson from Barclays.

David Anderson

Good morning, Dave. I want to go back to the question on the zipper fracs. Was there a change in your customer base this quarter and new customers aren't doing this zipper fracs? I guess, I'm just curious as to why you're seeing a change of the completions designs. I would have thought that zipper fracs will be the most efficient means for producing these formations.

So what is actually changing here and kind of you highlighted it really changes to kind of well design. Can you just dig into that a little bit more for us?

David Dunlap

Yeah, I would not recognize what we saw as changing in well design. It was a change in the wells that we were fracturing. We didn't have changing the customer base either. So our weighting of numbers of fracs that were zipper fracs compared to non-zipper fracs was just different. And it was different with a couple of different customers during the quarter.

And there's not a strong explanation for it. So it is something that has reverted back in Q4 and part of that is because we've gone to those customers and said, hey, listen, we need a little bit exposure on your zipper fracs, which they've accommodated.

Not every well is a zipper frac. And in the Permian Basin, we see continued variation and completion design and completion technique with customers as they continue to learn what works best in their rock.

But, yeah, I'd also point out, I mean, we had customers that experienced challenges from frackets during this course of the third quarter. So it's just another example of us as an industry learning how to do things most efficiently. We had a couple of frac fleets that were shut down for a few days as the customers get frackets on a wall that they were drilling.

So all of those things, I kind of attribute to changes to basic inefficiencies that are out there in the supply chain they were certainly abundant during the third quarter. And our change in mix from away from zipper fracs during the third quarter was part of our inefficiency in generating frac revenue.

David Anderson

But your expectations those inefficiency should largely be resolved by fourth quarter?

David Dunlap

Yeah. I mean, we certainly have seen already in this quarter our overall fleets in the Permian shifted more towards zipper fracs. And that's a similar mix to what we saw in the second quarter. I'm not trying to represent any frac that we do in the zipper fact that wouldn't be accurate. But the mix today seems more similar to what the mix was in the second quarter, and that does have a revenue effect for us. So -

David Anderson

Thanks, Dave. And just one last quick question on the sand side. Can you just help as understand your - it was great to understand kind of how much your volumes are on the jobs are sand.

I think kind of clear view of that. How do we think about the margins on sand versus kind of margins on your kind of core pressure pumping business? Is it accretive? Is it in line? Is it a little worse? Kind of roughly kind of poised in the right direction there?

David Dunlap

Margin on sand specifically?

David Anderson

Right. Like is it incremental when you say you are kind of losing the volumes, you didn't have those lines, this is of kind of curious how we think about the sand on the margins on those sand versus the margin on maybe just kind of your core pressure pumping business?

David Dunlap

I think the way you really need to think about this is not so much about a margin on sand. But clearly, there is margin associated with every pound of sand that we put through a pump.

And so that drives sand going through the pump is what drives utilization and revenue. And so that's what's driving the margin. It's not necessarily margin associated with the pound of sand that we pump. Does that make sense?

David Anderson

Yeah. Right. Thanks Dave.

David Dunlap

Yeah.

Operator

Our next question from Kurt Hallead with RBC.

Kurt Hallead

Hey, good morning.

David Dunlap

Good morning.

Kurt Hallead

Hey, Dave, a lot of good color here, maybe an opportunity to spend a little bit of time on the international dynamics. And when you think about 2018 on the international front, what countries, what areas, what opportunity set do you see for growth for Superior?

David Dunlap

Yeah, so I mean, I think, we are probably - we're bullish on individual countries that I'll speak to, not so much geographic regions. But let me start out with Latin America. I mean, we do think that Argentina is a market where we will continue to see really good growth opportunities in 2018 like a lot of people were really optimistic about election results there and how a more business friendly government is going to attract foreign investment for further development of Vaca Muerto, which we are very exposed to and think that Argentina's can to be a great growth environment in 2018.

I think the Middle East is also going to be a growth environment for us and specifically, in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. We've got some product lines that are working in Saudi now. But we've been very active in getting things qualified in Saudi and Kuwait over the last year, 18 months. And I think that we'll begin to see some fruits of that labor during 2018.

We're still bullish on India in 2018. India has been a bit disappointing for us in the second half of 2017. We thought we'd see some increases in activity, and it's really been relatively flattish. But we position ourselves with fracturing assets and coiled tubing assets as well a test business in India and think that 2018 will be good opportunity for us in India.

We've also seen some general improvement in the North Sea. And we do have our rental tool product line as well as our hydraulic work over and snubbing business that has activity in the North Sea. So I think, in general, feeling favorable about international in 2018. I don't know that you'll see the same kind of the right angle recovery in the international markets that we experienced over the last 12 months in the U.S., but I think the recovery, nonetheless, will be apparent.

Kurt Hallead

Okay. So given that outlook, Dave, it's pretty clear that there's going to be international growth for Superior on a year-on-year basis. Given the fact that you guys are right full shot in specific countries, and it's harder to kind of peg your rates on international some sort of rig count assumption, and any kind of general framework we can think about our revenue growth for international for Superior next year?

David Dunlap

I'd rather wait and talk to you about that next quarter. We'll be going through our budgeting process over the course of the next six weeks or so. And I think what we'll try to do when we report our fourth quarter earnings is give you some kind of bookends on what we see as far as the range of growth opportunity expected in international next year.

Kurt Hallead

That's fair enough. So Dave, maybe one follow-up here, you talked about some supply chain challenges we kind of heard thematically through a number of different conference calls here.

I know I've talked to you in the past and you mentioned labor kind of being bottleneck as well. What do you see occurring as you get into 2018? I mean, maybe some of the supply chain dynamics can alleviate, but from a labor standpoint, how does that dynamic change, if at all?

David Dunlap

Yes. So, I mean, labor has currently been a challenge during the last 12 months. I mean, it's really been as much as anything, incurred driven by the extreme increase that we've seen in utilization activity over the last 12 months. I certainly am biased to believe we continue to see activity increases in 2018, but it's not the same pace.

And so it causes the labor - access to labor challenge to be, perhaps, a little bit more favorable than what it's been over the last 12 months. That all being said, we continue to see labor challenges in our well service business line and that's a little bit different type of labor force than what works in fracturing.

Our fracturing hands are generally working 12-hour days, 14 days on, seven days off. And our well service crew tends to work more other than those that are associated with completions tend to be more five-day kind of 10- to 12-hour day operations. It's a direct labor pool. And that one's been a little bit harder for us to access in recent months, and I would expect it to continue to be challenging in 2018.

Now, I mean, the reality of this is with well service margins where they are and what would have been fairly limited price improvement opportunities, I can't say we've been all that anxious to go activate new rigs and hire new crews. But if we saw a surge in demand for well service rigs, that may be a restriction.

Kurt Hallead

And maybe if I speak one additional one and just the commentary about frac sand demand exceeding supply we've heard that consistently throughout the process. And I don't know, it seems a bit of mixed read on pricing because with all the commentary about demand exceeding supply, you think there'll be a much, much more significant increase in pricing power but has been more moderate, right?

So what's your take, how do we square everything up on that dynamic? Demand exceeding supply yet you're not getting the kind of pricing power that you might have seen in prior situations when demand exceeds supply.

David Dunlap

Yeah. I mean, I think that, look, I think that there was a very significant change in pricing that occurred between Q4 2016 and Q2 of 2017. And I don't think that type of pace of price increase is something that should be expected to be repeatable, but I think where we are from Q2 to Q3 and Q3 to Q4, there's still significant price increases.

We need to continue to get significant price increases. So as an industry, we're generating enough cash to replace this equipment, which is wearing out very rapidly. So I think that there is still, and will continue to be, momentum to, in the marketplace, to get higher prices we move forward. I don't think you should be thinking about double-digit quarter-to-quarter price increases.

But I think there will be periods of time where we've got mid single digit and 6%, 7%, 8% price improvement opportunities from quarter-to-quarter I think something reasonably expect as we go through the next several quarters. And clearly, that'll begin to abate as we start to reach a price, which is delivering a replacement type margin in this business.

Kurt Hallead

Okay. Awesome. Hey, thanks for color Dave.

David Dunlap

Yeah.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Chase Mulvehill with Wolfe Research.

Chase Mulvehill

Hey, good morning, Dave.

David Dunlap

Hi, Chase.

Chase Mulvehill

I guess, in Onshore Completion and Workover Services, as we look out to the fourth quarter, can we expect to have 10% or greater EBITDA margins?

David Dunlap

So I mean, I think what you can expect in that segment from Q3 to Q4 is think kind of revenue increases in the 5%, 6% 7%, 8% range. And I don't think it's unreasonable to believe, at least before allocations, that we've got EBITDA margins that are, I don't know, 11% to 14%, 11% to 15%, in that range.

Chase Mulvehill

Okay. Okay. And when we think about 3Q and the impact that non-productive time has across your fleet, can you talk about the main drivers of that? And then basically, how much underutilized your feet was in 3Q because of this?

David Dunlap

Yeah, I don't know that I've tried to measure it in terms of how much underutilize. I know, in South Texas we lost 5 to 7 days with 4 frac fleets as a result of the hurricane and shutdown in South Texas from flooding and the Harvey impact. I don't know exactly how many days we lost in utilization in the Permian Basin.

I can just tell you that as I talked to our managers in that business, it seemed like, throughout the quarter, there were constantly things that were going on. So we were delayed or slowed down on trucking. We were waiting for perforating guns from other suppliers in order to get a well perforated that we needed to frac.

I mentioned before the frac hit that we experienced and shutdown of 2 frac fleets as the customer tried to figure out what they were going to do going forward as a result that they can frac it on know well that they were driven.

I couldn't tell you exactly how many days that impacted. I just know it was out there. That was noise that was out there during the quarter. And I really, I attribute it, just in general, to the inefficiencies we had because of the pace of scale-up that's gone on the Permian Basin.

I don't believe those are things that are necessarily specific to Superior. I think they're kind of across the board. And I do expect them to improve as time goes on. Because it would get a bit more accustomed to the overall pace of activity as an industry in the Permian Basin, we will get more inefficient.

Chase Mulvehill

Okay. I guess, as we move forward in some of these non-productive time issues kind of working themselves out as activity gross kind of slows, how should we think about the average number of stages that you complete per day across your fleet, in any particular calendar month.

I guess, basically taking into account maintenance or anything like that? I mean is it 3.5 stages per day, per fleet? Is it 4, 4.5 stages? How should we kind of think about this?

David Dunlap

Yeah, so while we haven't given those specifics as a metric in the business, Chase, what I would expect though is it continues to go up.

Chase Mulvehill

Okay, all right. And then one last on zipper fracs. What percentage of your fleet or what percentage of your stages maybe were done on zipper fracs in 3Q? And then how did that compare to 2Q?

David Dunlap

Yeah, so it was - what I can tell you is the amount of zipper fracs we were doing was down about 30% during the quarter.

Chase Mulvehill

Wow!

David Dunlap

And the overall - it caused the overall sand volume to be down during the course of the quarter as well. We did - we were pretty active with zipper fracs really didn't see a mix change until we got to August and September.

Chase Mulvehill

Okay. And was that a function of the tight supply chain, or was that just driven by customer decision to slowdown completion?

David Dunlap

It was neither. It was just distribution of work with a customer. And so most customers, we're not the only frac company that works for them.

Chase Mulvehill

Okay, all right. I'll turn it back over.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Sean Meakim with JPMorgan.

Sean Meakim

Thanks. Morning.

David Dunlap

Good morning.

Sean Meakim

So, obviously, great quarter for premium drill pipe, given the incremental of DPS. Could you maybe just give us a little detail on how your inventory looks today across 4.5 and 5.5-inch pipe in the US? And are you seeing demand for even larger diameter for some of these extended laterals?

David Dunlap

We're not seeing demand for anything larger than 5.5-inch. I mean, the demand for 4.5-inch still well outpaces 5.5-inch demand. And we do not have a lot of available inventory in 4.5-inch pipe today.

I think it's one of the areas you could probably look for us to have a bit of capital directed in 2018 as - and so that's - it's a great market environment for 4.5-inch pipe, and we've got - we're about sold-out.

So it is very tight, Sean. 5.5-inch pipe, we still have availability for 5.5-inch pipe. I think the uptake on the 5.5-inch pipe has been less than what I anticipated it would be. But the 4.5 inches will outpace, and there's not a lot of new capacity that's coming to the market.

So we've been in a pretty good position there and about to be sold out, about high very margin, high return product line.

Sean Meakim

Got it. Thank you for that. And then just thinking about cash. Given what you laid out in terms of capital deployment and improvement in activity next year, just curious, are you thinking about the cash flow outlook maybe for the fourth quarter and into next year?

David Dunlap

Yes. So, I mean, we've got - well, capital spending is a bit higher in the second half of the year than we were in the first half of the year. I mean, overall, that's going to result in the bit of negative free cash flow for Superior in 2017 in total. I think the way we think about it for 2018 is we would like to show some, at least, some moderately positive free cash flow, which could be more significant free cash flow if we see improving commodity prices during 2018.

I think our approach to 2018 will be very similar to what we did in 2017. And you may recall there's a lot of uncertainty at this point in 2017 about or 2016, about how 2017 was going to shape up and I'd say we're kind of a similar position on 2018 today.

So we'll enter with kind of a cautious budget from a capital standpoint and one that we believe is going to give us a business result that is free cash flow positive for the year. And then we'll flex as we see the business change and business environment change during the year.

Sean Meakim

Got it. That make sense. Thanks, Dave.

David Dunlap

Yeah.

Operator

It appears there are no further questions at this time. Mr. Vincent, I'd like to turn the conference back over to for any additional or closing remarks.

Paul Vincent

Thank you. That concludes the call for today.

Operator

This concludes today's call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

