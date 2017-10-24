Should Proofpoint Shares Be Bought On The 3% Post-Report Correction?

Some high-quality growth company managements provide annual as well as quarterly guidance at the beginning of each new year. It is often initially conservative so that each quarter they can report “beat and raise” results.

For companies on December fiscal years, this annual guidance usually comes on the Q4 earnings call in January or early February. Often, this conservative guidance makes it appear they are calling for a significant slowing of their business and the shares dip momentarily before regaining their upward momentum.

With excellent visibility for their business outlook, Proofpoint (NASDAQ: PFPT) management has provided this kind of conservative initial guidance one quarter earlier on their Q3 earnings call that was last Thursday, October 19.

They did the same on their Q3 earnings call last year when they forecast 2017 revenues of $480-485 million and earnings of $0.45-0.49. After a series of increases over the past year their guidance now is $508-510 million and $0.73-0.75.

Here are the 2017 guidance increases that reflect 5.5% higher revenues and 57% higher earnings over the course of the last 12 months:

10/20/16 $480-485 million and $0.45-0.49

1/26/17 $488-492 million and $0.49-0.52

4/20/17 $496-500 million and $0.56-0.59

7/27/17 $503-506 million and $0.62-0.64

10/19/17 $508-510 million and $0.73-0.75

Recall, for Q3 PFPT reported $134 million and $0.25, above expectations for $132 million and $0.18 that were based on $130-132 million and $0.16-0.18 guidance that was mostly above prior expectations for $129 million and $0.16 when provided on the Q2 earnings call. Those revenues were up 10% sequentially and 35% YTY, about the same growth rate as the 36% seen in Q2.

We remind you that PFPT is a cloud-based cyber security company with advanced offerings to protect email and a growing range of other programs and systems. Demand is especially strong to protect against ransom ware attacks, the vast majority of which do not receive media exposure but do drive customer needs. Also driving demand is the trend to cloud computing overall which triggers the need for new cloud-based protections.

The trend to cloud computing and the increasing cyber security threat environment are named by Proofpoint management as their key growth drivers. Average deal size is increasing, driven by both that growing range of offerings and increasing success with larger enterprises.

Also, Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) McAfee refers customers to PFPT under a long-term arrangement given after McAfee exited the email protection business. And close partnerships with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW), CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR) and others are also bringing in some of PFPT’s wins. Combining PFPT with PANW’s Wildfire cloud offering is very popular and effective protection.

And Proofpoint management says the migration to MSFT’s Office 365 cloud computing offering creates excellent opportunities for PFPT to provide its cyber security to work with it. PFPT management estimates the transition to Office 365 is only about 20%-25% completed so they have a long way to go.

Q3 billings increased 14% sequentially and 33% YTY to $167 million. And are forecast to rise an additional 8-9% sequentially to $180-182 million in Q4.

Gross margins increased from 77% in Q1 and Q2 to 78% in Q3. This drove some of the earnings upside. A slight decline back to 77.5% is forecast for Q4 and 77% is the company’s 2018 target. By 2020 they target gross margins up to 200bp higher at 77-79%.

For Q4, PFPT management forecast $138-140 million and $0.19-0.21, comparing well to prior expectations for $139 million and $0.18.

They also provided the early guidance for 2018. It is $649 million and $1.10. This represents 35% earnings growth on 27% revenue growth and no doubt is a conservative starting point that they plan to be in a position to beat and raise each quarter. They do correctly note the sequential seasonal weakness going from Q4 to Q1 and the higher employee expenses at the beginning of each new year. This lower Q1 should be followed by sequential gains in each of Q2-Q4.

This 2018 guidance also is net of some accelerated spending on new products for things like a next-generation SaaS platform and Email Fraud Defense product called Domain Discover. But there also should be incremental revenues that are likely not in the guidance from these and other new offerings as well.

They are front-end loading more salesperson hiring here in Q4 to accelerate having the capacity to exploit more of the many market opportunities in front of the company in this world full of cyber security risks. So the Q4 earnings guidance is net of that extra spending while still no doubt being conservative and another quarter of earnings close to $0.25 would not be surprising to us,

At their September 7 investor meeting, PFPT management raised their 2020 revenue and free cash flow targets from $0.95-1.05 billion and $250 million to $1.025-1.20 billion and $266 million, respectively.

One additional point – Proofpoint is the only cyber security company that has had no sales execution or other issues lead to a disappointing quarter and in fact have exceeded their guidance nicely each quarter.

We expect this to continue and suggest purchase of Proofpoint shares while they trade in this $92 area. A disciplined strategy would be to purchase a position in several stages, especially as the shares show some renewed stability.