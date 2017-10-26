REIT Yields 8.1%, 200% Coverage, 46% Discount To Fair Value

This research report was jointly produced with High Dividend Opportunities authors Philip Mause and Jussi Askola.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) traded recently at $10.35/share and pays a dividend of 21 cents per quarter for an annual yield of 8.1%. PEI management has been engaged in an aggressive restructuring program aimed at transforming what was once a diversified REIT into a focused mall REIT with high quality properties and reduced exposure to traditional anchor tenants. PEI was founded in 1960 and was one of the first REITs. As recently as 2016, it traded over $20 a share for a good part of the year. Its share price has steadily declined in 2017 but may be hitting bottom after declining over 50% in the past 12 months.

The stock has been clobbered by the general investor revulsion to mall REITs and the retail sector in general. The selloff has created a unique buying opportunity. At its current price, it is a strong buy with prospects to double over the next 2-3 years.

The Business

PEI operates some 27 properties, of which 20 are operating malls. It is concentrated in the Middle Atlantic area with eight malls in the Philadelphia metro area and four in the Washington, D.C. metro area. Four others are in other parts of the Mid-Atlantic area. PEI has been actively replacing traditional anchor tenants (Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD), J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP)) with a variety of other tenants, including restaurants, entertainment centers, movie theaters, and specialty retailers. Its exposure to Sears has declined from some 27 stores to 6 stores. Traditional anchor tenants account for a very small proportion of rent. J.C. Penney is at the 2.2% level, and Macy's (NYSE:M) is at the 1.7% level. Sears isn't even in the top 20. 20% of PEI mall space is now occupied by dining and entertainment tenants. PEI has been selling off its lower quality malls and investing in upgrading its retained malls with a target of a company-wide sales per square foot over $500. The company is giving priority to A malls and high-quality B's that are cap rate transformative.

PEI has a major project in Philadelphia that should go online soon - The Fashion District - which involves four city blocks in the downtown area. It is partnering with Macerich (NYSE:MAC) which has owned the super-successful Tysons Corner Center in the Washington metro area. The Fashion District should come on line in 2018. It is projected to produce $700 per square foot in sales, and it will include a movie theater with in-theater dining and reclining seats as well as other dining opportunities. It is an example of the new kind of retail development which relies more heavily on dining, fitness, social, and entertainment aimed at attracting urban millennial constituency. This will give this type of mall a unique aspect that online retail cannot compete with.

PEI's fashion district

PEI has bet heavily on two metropolitan areas - Philadelphia and D.C. Both of these areas experienced problems as recently as the 1990s, but each of them has had excellent political and business leadership and has experienced strong revival. Philadelphia's downtown was looking shabby as recently as the early 1990s, but it has retained many of its key businesses (large law firms) and has become an arts and entertainment center. It has also prided itself on being a gay-friendly metropolitan area. PEI's development fits right into a revival of the Philly metro area. The DC area really took off in the late 1990s and is continuing to grow at a solid pace. PEI should benefit from this. Its mall in Prince George's County is being redeveloped and should attract substantial business from the one part of the metro area which is currently starved for quality retail.

Asset Valuation

PEI's lenders have a provision in which the interest rate on certain debt instruments is based on the ratio between gross asset value and total liabilities. Under this ratio, total liabilities have recently been calculated to be 49% of gross asset value (based on the company's Q2 financial supplement on page 31). Using this formula to calculate gross asset value ($3.7 billion) and then subtracting total liabilities and preferred stock ($2.19 billion), we can calculate the net asset value as $1.51 billion or $19.46 a share. At its current price, PEI is trading at a discount of 46% to net asset value. This formula is reasonably reliable because lenders have no incentive to inflate gross asset value (it would cost them interest income).

Performance

PEI has seen a slight decline in FFO and AFFO in 2017, and this (plus the mall revulsion issue) is likely the reason for the precipitous decline in its share price. AFFO for the first six months is down from 85 cents per share to 74 cents per share. This is largely due to the sale of malls and other properties and the loss of revenue from those properties. Most statistics at retained properties are actually up year over year. Management is projecting FFO between $1.66 and $1.72 for the full year. At this level, PEI is selling at a very cheap 6.2 times FFO. PEI is engaged in large-scale construction projects - including but not limited to the Fashion District. As these projects are completed and come online, revenue and FFO should increase in 2018 and 2019. Capital expenditures are projected to decline from $190 million in 2017 to $180 million in 2018, $80 million in 2019, and some $50 million in 2020.

Having raised cash by selling off properties, PEI is in a reasonably solid balance sheet position. It has a $400 million untapped credit line which should help cover upcoming capital expenditures. Its weighted average cash interest rate is 3.8%, and 96% of its debt is fixed interest or swapped to fixed interest, which significantly reduces the impact of any further rate hikes by the U.S Fed.

PEI appears to be well positioned to complete its asset sale program and capital expenditures at which point it will be a high-end mall operator generating more cash flow and FFO than the current level.

Recent Developments

Since the end of its last reporting period (6/30/17), PEI has been busy. It has issued new Preferred D shares and redeemed old Preferred A shares, reducing its dividend rate from 8.25% to 6.875% (a savings of $1.6 million a year). It sold an office property for $30.8 million and sold the Logan Valley Mall (which had Sears, J.C. Penney, and Macy's as anchor tenants).

Dividend History

Dividends have been slowly increasing since 2011.

They were at the 15 cents per quarter level form Q1 11 to Q1 12.

Then at 16 cents from Q2 12 to Q4 12.

Then at 18 cents from Q1 13 to Q3 13.

Then at 20 cents from Q413 to Q4 14.

They have been at 21 cents per quarter since Q1 2015.

We should not anticipate an increase until the period of intense capital expenditure ends in late 2018 or early 2019. With guidance FFO at a mid-point of ~ $1.70, PEI's current dividend of 8.1% has 202% coverage. This makes it likely that we will see an increase after the period of heavy capital expenditure is completed.

Risks

With a relatively high concentration in two metropolitan areas, PEI is exposed to the risk of secular decline in the economic performance and growth of either of these areas. PEI has sold some of its lesser malls at very high cap rates (in the 15% range). This should give investors some pause in terms of the implied private market value of mall assets. While the malls that were sold had much lower sales per square foot than the malls that have been retained, the very high cap rate at which these sales took place is sobering. The basic risk is the risk that all bricks and mortar retailers face. The danger is that the migration of consumers to online retail will accelerate at a faster pace than anticipated and that retailers and their landlords will not have time to adjust.

Investors should also note that prices of mall REITs have been volatile lately. Readers who wish exposure to PEI with less price volatility can consider their newly issued preferred stock Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust, 6.875% Cum Red Perpetual Preferred Share D (PEI-D), which currently trades at $25.35/share for a yield of 6.8%. PEI-D is a perpetual preferred stock and is not callable before September 15, 2022. This is a low risk investment, with the issuing company having hard properties (real estate) as its main assets.

Bottom Line

A lot of negative expectations are already priced into PEI, resulting in a dirt cheap valuation. PEI also has a plausible growth scenario as the Fashion District comes online and other construction and improvement projects are completed. The 8.1% dividend seems very safe here, and if the Fashion District works out as planned, we could see a big pop in the share price in 2018 and 2019. In the meantime, investors are getting paid a hefty dividend to wait for a likely strong price recovery. PEI is a Strong Buy here for both the yield and long-term capital gains.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

About "High Dividend Opportunities"

High Dividend Opportunities is a leading and comprehensive dividend service ranked #1 in dividends on Seeking Alpha and is dedicated to high-yield securities trading at attractive valuations. It includes a managed portfolio targeting 7-9% overall yield - and a selection of the best high-yield Master Limited Partnerships, BDCs, U.S. Property REITs, Preferred Shares, and Closed-End Funds. Our "Core Portfolio" has returned 55.4% since January 1, 2016 (figure as of June 30, 2017). We just launched our new "Portfolio Tracker," which is a best-in-class tool for the income investors to track their dividend investments. For those interested, we have launched a video, which features the functionalities of our Portfolio Tracker. To watch the video click HERE.

The Portfolio Tracker is free to all subscribers. We invite readers for a two-week free trial currently offered by Seeking Alpha to have a closer look at our investment strategy. For more info, please click HERE.

Note: All images/tables above were extracted from the Company's website, unless otherwise stated.