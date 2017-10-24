CVS Health: Great Price For This Dividend Growth Play

CVS Health Corp. (CVS) as a 14 year history of strong dividend growth. It demonstrates my 4 keys of a good divined growth company and is selling at a good value based on the dividends it can be expected to pay in the future. The current market price represents a good opportunity for a dividend growth investor.

Is CVS a good investment partner?

As a dividend growth investors, choosing a company that will make a good investment partner is the first part of my process in deciding whether or not to buy that company's shares. Over time I have developed 4 keys to determining if a company will be able to help me meet my investment goals. The 4 keys are growing revenues or markets, growing profits, managing debt well and growing well supported dividends. Each key also helps one or more of the keys that follow it. So for instance, it's easier to grow profits if revenues are growing. Dividends are supported by the profits and cash flow generated. Well managed debt leaves more cash for paying dividends.

The YChart above addresses 3 of my 4 investment keys: growing revenues, growing profits, and growing well supported dividends. Over the last 10 years, CVS has shown they can grow revenues by nearly doubling them. The next plot shows EPS and while it does bounce around quarter to quarter, the trend over 10 years is an upward one. Also even the lowest quarter is more than the dividend. The third plot also addresses the ability of CVS to be profitable and generate cash. FCF, much like EPS, does bounce around from quarter to quarter but has trended upward over time. And like EPS, FCF has also been more than the dividend payment. The final graph in the YChart above shows the nice steady stair step increases of the dividend. That is exactly the pattern in dividend increases I want to see as a dividend growth investor.

One way for a company to show that it is meeting my first key, growing market and revenues, is by showing that it has been increases the number of stores it runs. The chart above shows a slow but steady growth in stores. The big jump in 2015 was primarily due to CVS buying up the Target (TGT) pharmacy business.

Managing debt well is my 3rd key to picking a good dividend growth company, so first I want to look at credit ratings. In the graphic above is what Moody's rates CVS. Baa1 is investment grade (equivalent to BBB+ from S&P). I would certainly be happier with a higher rating but it is good enough. Moody's also saw the debt CVS took on to purchase Target's pharmacy business and Omnicare was manageable and temporary and affirmed CVS's credit rating. Despite the new debt causing CVS to exceed Moody's normal limits on debt, Moody's had confidence in management's ability to manage the debt and reduce its leverage in a timely way. I see that as a very significant statement about management's ability to management debt well to take advantage of growth opportunities. Between the current credit rating and Moody's response to the debt increases in 2015, I think CVS meets by 3rd key on managing debt well.

My 4th key requires not only growing dividends, but that the dividends be well covered and have plenty of room to grow. The graph above shows EPS and dividend payments. It is clearly shown that dividends are less than half of the EPS. From the CVS 2016 Annual Report, FCF (Free Cash Flow) is $8.1 billion and dividends plus share buybacks is $6.3 billion. Also comparing net income for FCF, it's easy to see that FCF, which is a good metric to determine ability to pay dividends, is higher than net income, and thus providing even more of a cushion for paying the dividend that EPS.

Based on the data I have collected, I see that CVS demonstrates each of my 4 keys, growing markets or revenues, growing profits, managing debt well, and growing a well-supported dividend payment. Provided its current performance is in line with this history and that it is selling at a price that represents a good value, I think CVS makes a good investment partner to help me achieve my dividend growth investment goals.

What does the latest earnings report say?

So far, I have looked at past performance to evaluate CVS. And while that is important, since I cannot buy in the past, the present and future is more important. The past is most useful as a guide to what to expect in the future. The latest earnings report is thus important as it reveals the present and the recent past and provides a view into the future.

CVS reported its Q2 results on August 8th. The EPS was $1.33 which was a penny more than a year ago and 2 cents higher than analysts' expectations. Revenues were also up 4.5% from a year ago and beating expectations by $320 million. Since I base my projections of dividend growth on analysts' expectations of earning growth, it's significant that CVS is beating those expectations. Over the last 8 quarters, CVS has beaten expectations on EPS 6 times (with no misses) and on revenues 5 times (with 3 misses). So I think using analysts' expectations of earnings growth is reasonable (and perhaps understates dividend growth a small amount).

What is a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). Looking at the David Fish's CCC List (which contains a data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years) I see CVS has a 14 year history of annual dividend raises. CVS also increases the dividend each year for the first dividend payment of the year.

So to calculate what dividend can be expected over the next 12 months, there is one more dividend payment at the current rate of $0.50, and then 3 dividend payments at the new rate. To be conservative I estimate that the increase will be 3 cents a quarter, which is a little less than half of the last increase. Going forward, I see from the CCC list that analysts expect EPS to grow 7.9% of the next 5 years. So I will assume that the dividend will grow at a 7.5% rate to allow the payout ratio to decline modestly.

Using those parameters, I calculate that the NPV of the predicted dividend stream is $77.43 which makes my buy price anything under $78.

Looking at the 4 year average yield, I see that it is 1.58%, well below the current rate of 2.63%. Based on that average rate, I calculate a price of around $126. I think that price is significantly over-valued, but it's clear that CVS is currently better valued now. I think $78 does represent a good value based on excepted dividend payments. Morningstar also rates it at 5 stars, which means it sees CVS as trading significantly under fair value.

Can options help?

Looking at the October 27th expiration date put contracts, the bid/ask numbers for the $75.50 strike price put contracts look attractive, but the volume is low so that may not hold up (I am writing this at 10:39 AM on Tuesday 10/24).

The November monthly expiration date offers several possibilities. For a put contract, the $75.50 contract offers a premium in excess of $2 which is more than worth the 24 days to hold $7550 in cash. On the call side the $77.50 strike price call contract does offer a very nice premium as well. With a limit contract an investor should be able to get around $1.50. Since the strike price is below my buy price and the Delta is 0.40, the $78 strike price call might be a better choice. It offers $0.50 more in sale price, a slightly lower Delta, and a reduction in premium of only about 20 cents. I would also use a limit order for writing any of these contracts, call or put, because the spread between the bid and ask prices is more than a penny.

Conclusion

CVS has all 4 of my keys for selecting a dividend growth company. It has a good record of dividend growth and has the earnings growth to support strong growth of the dividend in the future. Currently it is trading between $75 and $76, which is below my buy price of $78. I think can be a great opportunity for a dividend growth investor.

Note: I hope you all got something out of this article. I do appreciate the time you took reading it. If you are one of those who follow me here, I appreciate it; if you'd like to get a notification when I release a new article, please hit the "Follow" button next to my name as well as following other contributors whose work you enjoy. As always, please leave any feedback and questions you may have in the comments below.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended. The price I call fair valued is not a prediction of future price but only the price at which I consider the stock to be of good value for its dividends.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.