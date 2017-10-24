Commodities And The Chinese Party Congress

In many ways, China is the demand side of the fundamental equation for commodities. With a population approaching 1.4 billion, which represents over 18.5% of the world's inhabitants and steady economic growth, China is a major force when it comes to commodities prices. As the Asian nation experienced double-digit growth, many industrial raw materials rose to all-time highs in 2011 and 2012. A slowdown or cooling in the Chinese economy in late 2015 and early 2016 caused the prices of these commodities to move to multi-year lows.

The prices of base metals fell with copper falling to lows of $1.9355 per pound in January 2016. Crude oil, another essential industrial raw material, declined to the lowest price since 2003 when it hit $26.05 per barrel in February 2016. At the same time, the Chinese domestic equity market moved to the downside as economic growth in the nation declined below the 7% level for the first time in years.

It is a lot easier to achieve double-digit growth levels in a nation where the GDP is at a low level than when it has climbed to the world's second highest. Source: IMF

As the chart shows, it became challenging for China to maintain a double-digit growth rate in 2016 when GDP rose to almost $16.5 trillion. In 2016, Chinese President Xi decided to introduce a policy of the "new normal" as a result of the unprecedented period of growth in the Asian nation. The policy set the stage for lower by stable rates of economic growth and expansion for the coming years.

On Oct. 18, 2017, the Communist Party of China convened for the first time since 2012 to give President Xi another term as leader, appoint new leadership and set the course of the nation for the future. Since commodities markets take cues from events in China because of their huge consumption, in the lead up to the Party Congress, many raw materials prices moved to the upside.

Commodities rallied in the lead up to the Party Congress

Lots of evidence points to Chinese buying in the commodities markets during the weeks and months leading up to the Party Congress that started on Oct. 18. The price of NYMEX crude oil took off to the upside, rallying from lows of $42.05 per barrel on June 21 to its current level at over $52 as of Oct. 24. At the same time, the Brent premium over WTI NYMEX crude oil rose from around $2 when the energy commodity was on the lows to around $5.75 per barrel. China has likely been a significant buyer of Brent crude oil adding to their strategic petroleum stockpiles.

At the same time, base metals were up 16% as a sector through the first nine months of 2017, and some are at even higher levels as we come close to the end of October. The price of iron ore has posted gains since the June lows at $51.83 per ton on the November contract. While they have pulled back from over $75 per ton in early September, the primary ingredient in steel remains at almost $63 per ton level.

The bottom line is that the commodities market went into the Chinese Party Congress with a great deal of optimism about economic growth in the world's second most prosperous and one of the fastest growing nations. One bellwether industrial commodity exploded to the highest price since 2014 in the days before the start of the political event that will shape the economic future of China for years to come.

Copper took the lead

Copper is a bellwether industrial commodity and the red metal rallied from just under $2.90 per pound on Sept. 22 to highs of $3.2595 on Oct. 16, the highest price since July 2014. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, copper moved within 1.5 cents of critical technical resistance at the July 2014 highs of $3.2745 per pound just two days before the start of the Party Congress on optimism that China will stimulate their economy in the months and years ahead. Copper is a commodity that often diagnoses the health of the global economy, and that is why it has earned the title as Doctor Copper. However, over past years, the red metal has served as a useful ETF product, or proxy for Chinese economic growth and the red metal gave the Chinese government a thumbs up ahead of their gathering in Beijing last week. This week, copper seems to like what it is hearing out from the Party Congress.

President Xi presented plans

President Xi has emerged not only as an effective leader for China but a leader on the world stage. Both he and President Trump established a working relationship immediately after the U.S. election last November, and when the U.S. balked on global climate agreements, President Xi stood up and took a leadership role with many other nations from the west by his side. China has one of the worst pollution problems in the world, and one of the central tenants of his plans has been supporting environmental initiatives. The opportunity to lead when it comes to climate is a political opportunity on the world stage for China when it comes to relations with other leaders, and they have seized the moment.

When President Xi opened the Party Congress last week, several themes ran through his three hours of comments. He stressed party before individualism in the country and promised to continue to root out corruption. The Chinese leader also focused on pollution, and in the months leading up to the Congress, the country cut back on production of many commodities that are responsible for poisoning the environment. The rally in aluminum prices is mostly the result of Chinese cuts in output. At the same time, the country has been supporting electric automobiles. While people in China must wait months or even years for registration and documentation for gasoline-powered vehicles, the government has expedited the process for those that run on electric power.

President Xi told his fellow party members that the goal is to raise living standards and expand the middle class in the country and he called for a strengthening of the military to create a world-class force by the year 2050. The theme of the Party Congress was a continuation of President Xi's "new normal" or slower but stable growth to achieve goals for the nation in the years and decades ahead.

The markets like immediate gratification

Markets like immediate gratification and that is not the typical Chinese modus operandi. China's success has been the result of long-term planning and efficient execution. There have been many problems along the way as corruption, and the desire for political change by some citizens led to the violent uprising in Tiananmen Square and massacre in 1989. However, China has become the most capitalistic communist country in history, and the government continues to redefine their political course to suit the times at each party congress.

The rising standard of living has done a lot to decrease political opposition. President Xi's warning to his country that party comes first was a sign that while things in China continue to change; they remain the same when it comes to the political orientation of the Asian nation. Moreover, his message was one of unity as he and other leaders in the nation will never tolerate any political dissent. China's path to a stronger military and rising middle class is a path that reflects the economics of the "new normal" as slow and steady wins the race from their experience.

The rally in many industrial commodities prices in the lead up to the party congress could wind up being a little too much too soon as China economic stimulus in the nation will be under the same "new normal" banner or slow and steady. However, in the long-term, the Asian nations plan is bullish for raw materials prices as it boosts the demand side of the fundamental equation for many commodities.

The "new normal" could mean some short-term disappointment

China remains on course and will likely become the world's richest country with the highest GDP in the coming years. With more than four times the population of the United States, China has much more potential given its workforce and position in the world for economic growth.

The past party congress occurred in 2012 and this year has once again anointed President Xi as leader of the nation. However, the real changes will come from the tacticians who are given leadership roles in the Politburo Standing Committee. Those positions will be filled on the final day of the Congress on Oct. 25 and expect President Xi to fill the spots with loyalists dedicated to his "new normal" and initiatives when it comes to creating an economic atmosphere that allows China to become the world's leading economic, political, and military power.

However, while President Xi is likely to consolidate his power and take greater control of the nation, the path will continue to be slow and steady when it comes to economic growth. The rallies in many industrial commodities based on optimism about the Party Congress could eventually turn to disappointment as China is never in a hurry and in the great race to the top; they are the tortoise rather than the hare. I expect industrial commodities prices to follow the path of the U.S. dollar over the coming months and it is possible that recent rallies could turn into corrections for the balance of 2017.

However, I expect higher lows as the demand side of the equation for raw materials continue to grow and an ever-increasing world population will compete for finite commodities. While raw materials prices rallied on optimism surrounding Chinese growth, the rate and slow pace of initiatives that have worked for decades may not be enough to support price acceleration from current levels in many of the raw material markets over the coming weeks and perhaps months. I am cautiously bullish on commodities prices, but for the rest of the year the path of least resistance for the U.S. dollar is likely to be the chief determinate of price direction for the raw materials asset class.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.