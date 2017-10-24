Halliburton's Pain: ONEOK And Hess Make Bright Moves

In this piece, I tackled both good and bad news for Halliburton and the stock's downward momentum in response to it all.

October 23rd was quite an eventful day for investors in the energy space. Despite some concerns by market participants, we seem to be sitting in a pretty narrow range that’s higher than what we’ve seen for most of this year. Beyond just the oil-specific data, though, there were a few companies that made newsworthy announcements during the day that investors would be wise to keep a tab on. In what follows, I will cover some of these firms and give my thoughts on what it should all mean for investors in them moving forward.

More pipeline expansions

For investors who don’t like the E&P side of the energy space, a valid alternative that offers, usually, impressive stability is the midstream space. Well, on October 23rd, the management team at ONEOK (OKE) announced an interesting arrangement that should have its investors happy. According to its press release, the firm has decided that it will expand on its West Texas LPG Pipeline.

Today, the pipeline in question spans around 2,600 miles and the partnership covering it is 80% owned by ONEOK while Martin Midstream Partners L.P. owns the remaining 20%. In order to grow the pipeline, the partnership intends to invest $200 million that will allow it to stretch into the Delaware Basin, a particularly important section of the Permian Basin. Management expects this pipeline to be completed in the third quarter of 2018.

At full capacity, the 120 miles of pipe will be capable of handling up to 110,000 barrels per day, but that’s not all that the firm’s cash is going toward. Based on management’s statement, some of the cash (though it has not been disclosed how much) will go toward two pump stations and “pipeline loopings” for existing sections of the larger pipeline. As of the time of this writing, management said that they had already reached an agreement with producers in the area to supply around 40,000 barrels worth of product per day. This number should only grow between now and completion, leaving investors with little in the way or risk.

Focus, focus, focus

During the energy boom that led to these tough (but improving) energy times, companies had a habit of trying to grab a piece of every pie they saw. This led to a lot of trouble down the road, but it appears as though more players in the energy space are making the decision to focus, instead, on key operating assets. One such player that needs to be mentioned here is Hess Corp. (HES).

In a press release issued on October 23rd, the management team at Hess announced that they have decided to sell their existing interests in offshore Equatorial Guinea to two firms. One of these is a fellow publically-traded energy company called Kosmos Energy (KOS), and the other is Trident Energy. This mature field produced an impressive 28,000 boe (barrels of oil equivalent) per day in the first half of this year, so this is a rather sizable asset. They have been an 85% paying interest holder and have been the operator of this asset up until this sale.

Without factoring in any closing adjustments that may arise, Hess expects to collect $650 million from the sale, but they don’t intend to waste it on something like a dividend or share buyback. Rather, the firm said that they will allocate these proceeds toward their offshore areas in Guyana.

Management positioned the move as one where the business wants to move away from more mature, developed assets, and will instead focus on core development assets that have the potential for high initial returns in order to maximize shareholder value. Personally, I love this kind of strategy because it’s capital optimization that leads to the greatest value generation for firms in the long run.

Good news and bad news

Finally, we arrive at Halliburton (HAL), a massive energy services firm with a large stake in the North American energy market. On October 23rd, the management team at the company announced strong financial results that, initially at least, sent shares moving a bit higher. However, the day ended up far worse than it had started, with shares closing down around 2.5%.

At first glance, this may seem like an odd turn of events. After all, management reported sales of $5.44 billion for the quarter. Not only is this 42.1% above the $3.83 billion seen the same quarter last year, it is also $90 million greater than analysts anticipated. What’s more, the company’s earnings per share for the quarter came out to $0.42, which beat forecasts by $0.05 per share. To see a firm’s share price drop after a beat on both the top line and the bottom line is rare but certainly not unheard of.

The reason for this move lower is, quite simply, that there’s now the expectation for Halliburton’s performance moving forward to correspond quite heavily with the US land rig count. While a material year-over-year increase in this does exist right now, we have seen rigs come offline in recent weeks as energy firms have pledged to scale back capital expenditures and as an unwarranted amount of pessimism has kept prices from rising higher.

That said, I think there might be a more significant reason behind concerns related to Halliburton’s future. You see, even though we have seen a general downturn in drilling productivity in major US energy basins (driven by companies picking second-rate locations for new wells as the low-hanging inventory of top-notch wells has been taken), rig productivity rates are still quite high. This means that companies can extract more oil and gas with fewer rigs in operation.

In the month of September, for instance, Baker Hughes, a GE Company (BHGE) stated that the total US rig count came out to 940 units. Although this is well above the 509 units seen the same time last year, we’re below the 1,930 units in operation seen in September of 2014. Despite this difference, oil production, for instance, in the lower 48 states in the third quarter of 2014 averaged 6.98 million barrels per day. Today, that number is 7.10 million barrels per day.

It is true that the deeper, more intensive wells being drilled should be a net positive for a company like Halliburton, but in all likelihood, the cap that should come about for Halliburton, absent a continued rise in the rig count, could limit its growth potential and since 93.4% of its increase in revenue came from North America, it’s precisely here that investors were looking for continued upside.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I must say I like what I’m seeing here with ONEOK and Hess. The management teams at both companies seem to be making wise decisions that should help position these firms for a more prosperous future. In the case of Halliburton, the picture is less convincing. It seems as though upside for the firm for the foreseeable future might be limited.

That said, this doesn’t mean investors should consider investing in it. After all, the growth seen in the quarter was impressive compared to last year and operating cash flow of $1.46 billion in the year-to-date results far outpaced the net outflow of $2.76 billion seen during the same period of 2016. It’s just that you probably shouldn’t anticipate getting rich off the firm.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.