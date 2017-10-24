Chicago Bridge & Iron: The Risk Has Shifted

I suspect that it's possible we could see some final hits to the firm's Freeport LNG project given the timing of it all.

On October 30, after the market closes, the management team at Chicago Bridge & Iron (CBI) is expected to report revenue and earnings results for the third quarter of the infrastructure company’s 2017 fiscal year. As we near that time, and considering that CBI is my second-largest holding, I figured it would be a wise idea to dig into some items that I believe investors should keep a close watch for. In all, I am bullish heading into the quarter’s release, but I also recognize that if management messes up just a little too much, shares will take a beating that could, possibly, send the firm down below $10 again.

Keep an Eye on Backlog

There are really two and only two things that determine the value of CBI at the end of the day. The first is cash flow and the second is backlog. We already know that this year will likely be a wash when it comes to cash flow, but what about backlog, which is ultimately needed in order to have cash flow down the road? Well, to get a glimpse into this, we should first look at where backlog has been over the past few quarters.

Table created by author with data from 10-Q.

As you can see in the table above, CBI’s backlog, adjusting for the sale of its Capital Services segment, stood at $13.01 billion at the end of its 2016 fiscal year. That number managed to rise quite a bit, though, in the first quarter, climbing over $934 million on a net basis to close out the quarter at $13.95 billion. While this was great news and pointed to a scenario where we should have anticipated additional growth in the second quarter, backlog ultimately fell a bit to $13.61 billion.

Given the strengthening of the global energy markets, I personally believe that there’s a decent chance CBI could see an uptick in its backlog, but management’s own words leave me opting for a cautious approach here. You see, in their second quarter earnings release, they stated that they believe they are in a good position to “preserve” their backlog through the end of this year and into early 2018. In particular, they cited $4.5 billion in potential awards that they said they would have a good chance of winning and which would help to offset the burning of backlog through converting it into revenue.

Based on their words, while I do think management was probably a little too pessimistic on that front, I wouldn’t be surprised to see backlog ultimately come in about flat. While this is a neutral point, it should be said that the firm believes that some large LNG and other projects will probably be up for grabs in the latter half of next year. If so, this period of malaise should improve in the next few quarters, which would be a boon for shares.

Pay Attention to Technology

One thing I believe to be likely during the quarter will be management’s focus on its Technology segment. Earlier this year, in what was a very controversial move, the business announced that it would sell off this segment and would do so probably around the end of this year. The end goal here is to get rid of it in exchange for around 10 times EBITDA, which implies a sale price of $2 billion or more, and to utilize the cash raised to pay down debt and, to a lesser extent, invest back into the business.

Because of this catalyst, management has every incentive to show improvements to the segment. In the second quarter of this year, operating income from the segment totaled 29.5% of sales. Year-to-date, the number was 30.5% of sales. That said, in prior years the margins have been more attractive and if management can show that recent decreases in profitability are short-term in nature, then they will ultimately fetch more for the business. Every dollar they save on the bottom line should convert to around $10, so the incentive there is significant.

Another way management can make Technology more enticing is to show continued growth in its backlog. In the first two quarters of this year, backlog for the segment grew by an impressive $134.73 million, rising from $1.03 billion to $1.16 billion. I know that, in the third quarter, CBI did announce a couple of Technology awards, so it’s possible that continued growth could take place here. This, too, would ultimately increase the attractiveness of the segment to potential suitors.

A Modest Warning

With its lawsuit now over and pretty much all of its major troubles behind it (except for the pressure from lenders to pay down debt), I think that the risk profile for CBI has greatly improved for long-term investors in the company or for prospective investors. That said, I do have to wonder if the third quarter will bring with it one last hit. What do I mean, you ask?

Well, in the second quarter, after having already taken a charge in the first quarter, CBI announced charges relating to four of its contracts in the amount of $548 million. $181 million of these charges were attributable to two gas turbine power projects, while the remaining $367 million were chalked up to its Cameron LNG and Freeport LNG facilities. Of this larger charge, Cameron accounted for the lion’s share, but specific numbers were not provided to investors.

Seeing as how Freeport was the last of the four projects to really fall behind and given that it accounted for a smaller portion of the $367 million LNG project charge, I would be shocked if we didn’t see some sort of hit to it in the third quarter. To be fair, management did claim in the second quarter earnings release that inefficiencies at Freeport had greatly improved, so I don’t think something in the hundreds of millions of dollars is likely. That said, I wouldn’t be shocked to see, perhaps, a $50 million charge, give or take a little, on the project.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, the picture facing CBI is definitely better than it has been for most of the past couple years. I do know that the situation might not be as attractive as some market participants might wish, but when you consider that shares are already ridiculously cheap, the risk from hereon out is in the bears’ hands.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.