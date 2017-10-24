Is It Too Late To Buy PayPal?

PayPal delivered sales and earnings above Wall Street expectations during the third quarter of 2017, and the business is clearly firing on all cylinders across the board. Revenue came in at $3.94 billion, growing by 21% in U.S. dollars and 22% on a constant currency basis vs. the third quarter of 2016. Adjusted earnings per share amounted to $0.46 during the period, growing 31% year over year.

Total Payment Volume was $114 billion, representing a 30% increase in U.S. dollars and growing 29% on an FX-neutral basis. PayPal ended the quarter with 2018 million active customer accounts, gaining 8.2 million new customers during the period.

Not only this was a record quarter for PayPal in terms of customer additions, the growth rate has accelerated considerably vs. previous quarters. PayPal is adding new customers at an increasing speed, and this is bodes remarkably well for investors in the company going forward.

Transactions per user also are increasing, the company processed 32.8 payment transactions per active account on a trailing twelve months basis, a 9% increase. Growing user engagement is an attractive growth driver for PayPal, allowing the company to generate revenue growth at a faster rate than user growth. Besides, increasing engagement reflects positively on the value of the service that PayPal provides to customers.

Adding to the good news, PayPal also is benefiting from profit margin expansion. Adjusted operating margin expanded by 160 basis points year-over-year, reaching 20% of revenue. Non-GAAP operating income jumped by a vigorous 32% versus the third quarter in 2016.

Demanding Valuation

I wouldn't say that PayPal stock is necessarily overvalued, but the current entry price is clearly demanding. After rising nearly 77% year to date, the stock is trading at a price to earnings ratio around 57.2 times earnings over the last 12 months. Analysts are expecting the company to make $2.25 in earnings per share during 2018. Under this assumption, the stock is trading at a forward price to earnings ratio of 32.2



The following table compares some valuation metrics for PayPal versus top-quality stocks in the payments industry, such as Visa (V) and MasterCard (MA). The three companies are priced at aggressive levels when considering price to earnings, forward price to earnings, price to sales, and price to free cash flow.



P/E Forward P/E P/S P/FCF PayPal 57.2 31.1 6.8 29.5 Visa 40 26.8 13.8 36.5 MasterCard 36 27.5 13.5 45.8

PayPal is smaller than Visa and MasterCard, and this should allow PayPal to grow at a faster rate over the coming years, since it's relatively easier to generate rapid revenue growth from a smaller base. On the other hand, Visa and MasterCard are much bigger and better established in the payments industry, so they offer superior quality and predictability.

Leaving these differences aside, the main point is that investors are willing to pay premium valuation ratios for top players in the payments industry, and for good reason. Successful players in the sector are delivering impressive top-line growth and attractive profitability levels, and they also offer abundant room for expansion in the long term.