PayPal (PYPL) stock is being fuelled by impressive performance from the company, since the digital payments pioneer is delivering rock-solid financial and operational metrics. On the other hand, valuation is getting a big stretched at current prices. Is it too late to buy PayPal or does the stock still offer room for gains in the years ahead?
Booming Performance
PayPal delivered sales and earnings above Wall Street expectations during the third quarter of 2017, and the business is clearly firing on all cylinders across the board. Revenue came in at $3.94 billion, growing by 21% in U.S. dollars and 22% on a constant currency basis vs. the third quarter of 2016. Adjusted earnings per share amounted to $0.46 during the period, growing 31% year over year.
Total Payment Volume was $114 billion, representing a 30% increase in U.S. dollars and growing 29% on an FX-neutral basis. PayPal ended the quarter with 2018 million active customer accounts, gaining 8.2 million new customers during the period.
Not only this was a record quarter for PayPal in terms of customer additions, the growth rate has accelerated considerably vs. previous quarters. PayPal is adding new customers at an increasing speed, and this is bodes remarkably well for investors in the company going forward.
Transactions per user also are increasing, the company processed 32.8 payment transactions per active account on a trailing twelve months basis, a 9% increase. Growing user engagement is an attractive growth driver for PayPal, allowing the company to generate revenue growth at a faster rate than user growth. Besides, increasing engagement reflects positively on the value of the service that PayPal provides to customers.
Adding to the good news, PayPal also is benefiting from profit margin expansion. Adjusted operating margin expanded by 160 basis points year-over-year, reaching 20% of revenue. Non-GAAP operating income jumped by a vigorous 32% versus the third quarter in 2016.
Demanding Valuation
I wouldn't say that PayPal stock is necessarily overvalued, but the current entry price is clearly demanding. After rising nearly 77% year to date, the stock is trading at a price to earnings ratio around 57.2 times earnings over the last 12 months. Analysts are expecting the company to make $2.25 in earnings per share during 2018. Under this assumption, the stock is trading at a forward price to earnings ratio of 32.2
The following table compares some valuation metrics for PayPal versus top-quality stocks in the payments industry, such as Visa (V) and MasterCard (MA). The three companies are priced at aggressive levels when considering price to earnings, forward price to earnings, price to sales, and price to free cash flow.
|
P/E
|
Forward P/E
|
P/S
|
P/FCF
|
PayPal
|
57.2
|
31.1
|
6.8
|
29.5
|
Visa
|
40
|
26.8
|
13.8
|
36.5
|
MasterCard
|
36
|
27.5
|
13.5
|
45.8
PayPal is smaller than Visa and MasterCard, and this should allow PayPal to grow at a faster rate over the coming years, since it's relatively easier to generate rapid revenue growth from a smaller base. On the other hand, Visa and MasterCard are much bigger and better established in the payments industry, so they offer superior quality and predictability.
Leaving these differences aside, the main point is that investors are willing to pay premium valuation ratios for top players in the payments industry, and for good reason. Successful players in the sector are delivering impressive top-line growth and attractive profitability levels, and they also offer abundant room for expansion in the long term.
The Big Picture
According to PayPal management, nearly 85% of all commerce transactions around the world are still being done in cash, and this is rapidly changing due to better and more efficient payment methods. While it’s hard to estimate the size of the overall market opportunity for PayPal, the company calculates that the long-term opportunity could be worth as much as $100 trillion.
Successful investing is about much more than finding companies with attractive growth prospects, though. The main question for investors is whether the company can translate such opportunities into growing profits for shareholders.
Competitive strength is a crucial consideration, even if the market is big and growing, the company needs to be able to capture and retain its share of such market in order to create value for investors. Fortunately for investors in PayPal, the company benefits from the network effect, one of the strongest sources of competitive strength around.
The network effect basically means that the value of the platform increases as it gains more users over time. In PayPal’s particular case, customers and merchants attract each other to the most popular payment platforms, so a bigger platform is also a more valuable one. This creates a self-sustaining virtuous cycle of growth and increasing customer value, so companies like PayPal tend to get both bigger and stronger over time.
In addition, most of the costs in the business are related to areas such as technological infrastructure and marketing, so expenses don't fluctuate much with revenue. As revenue grows over time, this dynamic generates increasing profit margins by spreading fixed costs on an enlarged revenue base.
In a nutshell, PayPal enjoys enormous room for growth over the coming years. The company has the competitive strengths to capitalize on such opportunities, and the business model allows for big and expanding profit margins as revenue increases over time. This is painting a pretty promising picture for investors in PayPal over the years ahead.
Valuation is a bit extended, though, so I wouldn't rush into a position in PayPal at current prices. Being patient and building a long-term position on pullbacks is probably a smarter approach. That being said, the long-term growth story in PayPal is far from over.
Disclosure: I am/we are long PYPL.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.