Gold Weekly: Smart Investors Keep Accumulating

Clarification about the risk vs exposure of my long GLD position.

Introduction

Welcome to my Gold Weekly. In this report, I wish to discuss my short-term views about the gold market. To do so, I analyze closely the recent changes in net speculative positions on the Comex (based on the CFTC statistics) and ETF holdings (based on FastMarkets' estimates) and draw some interpretations about investor and speculator behavior.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC.

According to the latest Commitment of Traders report (COTR) provided by the CFTC, money managers reduced their net long position for a 5th straight week over the reporting period (October 10-17) while spot gold prices edged down 0.3% from $1,289 per oz to $1,286.

The net long fund position - at 480.57 tonnes as of October 17 - fell 5.15 tonnes or 1% from the previous week (w/w). This was driven exclusively by short accumulation (+14.79 tonnes w/w) and partly offset by a re-engagement of longs (+9.64 tonnes w/w).

The net long fund position in gold remains substantially up 357.63 tonnes or 291% in the year to date.

My view

Gold prices have proven resilient in spite of the recent wave of speculative selling caused by a bearish macro backdrop for the precious metals complex (stronger dollar, higher US real rates). Net long spec positions in gold tumbled 238.14 tonnes or 33% between September 12 and October 17. Yet, gold prices dropped just 3.48% over the same period.

This reinforces my view that there is offsetting buying pressure elsewhere in the market, most likely from the physical market. As I noted in a previous note, a number of physical traders indicated me that demand conditions have improved recently in India, with rates moving from discount to premiums last week, and China, with a pick-up in physical orders following the end of the Golden Week holiday.

Source: Bloomberg.

How long the bout of speculative selling will continue? Not too long, in my view. Although the dollar and US real rates have been pushing higher of late (see charts above) on growing expectations of the passage of a US tax reform after the Senate approved the 2018 budget, a comprehensive tax reform appears unlikely in the near term due to divisions in the Senate, the small Republican majority, and the reluctance from conservatives to vote for a tax package that would increase substantially the deficit.

Investors are therefore likely to be disappointed, which should translate into a weaker dollar and lower US real rates, prompting some spec rebuilding in gold.

Investment positioning

Source: FastMarkets.

ETF investors bought 7.14 tonnes of gold last week (October 13-20) while spot gold prices sold off 1.8%.

But ETF investors have left their gold holdings little changed (+1.71 tonnes or 0.1%) in the month to date, chiefly owing to strong outflows at the start of October.

This comes after a strong wave of buying of 60.79 tonnes in September, the largest monthly inflow since February (+93.71 tonnes).

In the year to date, ETF investors are net buyers of 181.95 tonnes of gold (i.e. an increase of 9.3% in gold ETF holdings).

As of October 20, 2017, gold ETF holdings totaled 2,132.01 tonnes, according to FastMarkets' estimates.

My view

ETF investors continued to buy the dips, suggesting a bright sentiment toward the yellow metal.

Although the financial markets were in a risk-on mood last week (i.e., US stocks rallied to a record high, VIX traded at a very low level) after the US Senate approved a 2018 budget of 4 trillion dollars, macro investors were inclined to take advantage of lower gold prices to boost their ETF buying. This comes in contrast with speculators, who are more sensitive to the macro forces for gold, namely the dollar and US real rates.

It seems to me that a larger number of macro investors becomes concerned about the vertical rise in broad equities, especially in the USA. As investors are aware that fighting a bull market can prove costly, they prefer to lift their risk-unfriendly positions in order to be protected against a sudden sell-off in equities. And given the historical negative correlation between gold and equities, gold is viewed as an attractive hedge against tail risk.

Source: WGC.

This is mainly why gold ETF holdings have risen steadily since the start of the year.

Looking ahead, I continue to expect steady gold ETF buying in the remainder of the year though I do not expect gold ETF investment demand to be the main driver behind the rally in gold prices. Rather, I think that the speculative community will drive the coming rally in gold prices, in part due to their stronger sensitivity to macro forces and their greater use of leverage.

Trading positioning

I have been long SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) since this summer to express my bullish view on gold.

As can be seen at the end of the article in my trade summary table, I built two different positions (with two different stop-loss levels) to express two different hypotheses.

In my recent notes, I argued that my conviction in my long GLD position was very strong in spite of my low level of risk (in % of my portfolio) - 4%. The reason is that I use leverage, pushing my long exposure to GLD to a high level. To demonstrate this point, let's take a concrete example.

Let's assume that the value of my total portfolio is $10,000. I built two long positions: 1)one long GLD position at $120.74 with a stop-loss at $112.00, with a risk of 3% of my portfolio and 2)one long GLD position at $125.30 with a stop-loss at $117.50, with a risk of 1% of my portfolio.

The total risk of my long GLD positions is 4% of my portfolio. But my exposure is much larger because I use stop-loss levels, which means that my positions are leveraged.

In fact, my total long exposure to GLD is $5,750.80 or 58% of my portfolio, as I illustrate below.

Source: MikzEconomics.

I hope this brief demonstration clarifies my point and shows the extent to which I am bullish on GLD.

Let's now turn to the GLD technical picture.

Source: Trading View.

GLD has broken below its 20 WMA this week, which could be indicative of a negative sentiment. That said, I think that $120 will provide a reliable support. Should the $120 level fail to hold, I would see the next week support level at the 200 WMA (i.e., 117.95), slightly above my stop-loss level of my momentum-based position (Position 2 with a stop-loss at $117.50).

While the technical picture looks confusing at the first glace, I think the most important thing to note is that GLD has been able to make higher highs since the start of the year, leading me to think that GLD remains in a clear uptrend.

A break below $117.50 would close my momentum-based GLD position (Position 2) while a break below $112.00 would close my core GLD position (Position 1).

For now, I am willing to maintain my bullish GLD view, expecting GLD to make a fresh 2017 high by year-end.

For the sake of transparency, I will update my trading activity on my Twitter account and post my trade summary at the end of each report.

Final note

My dear friends, thank you so much for showing your support by pressing the "Follow" button and sharing this article. I look forward to reading your comments below. Best wishes to all!

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.