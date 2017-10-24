Hurricanes Can't Derail These Stellar Affordable Housing REITs

Manufactured housing remains, by far, the most affordable non-subsidized housing option. We caution, however, that residents may choose to upgrade to better housing options if their economic conditions improve considerably.

No economic segment stands to benefit more from the Trump agenda than the “forgotten” white rural working class. Economic confidence has improved dramatically since election day for this economic segment.

After fearing the worst, Hurricane Irma and Harvey had only minimal effects on these REITs. Between the two REITs, only five seasonal RV resorts in the Keys sustained significant damage.

3Q17 earnings were better than expected. Both Equity Lifestyle and Sun Communities beat earnings estimates and raised full-year guidance. Same-unit NOI rose 7.5% from 3Q16 and 2018 looks promising too.

Manufactured Housing continues to outperform the broader REIT averages in 2017. The sector is up 20% YTD and more than 100% over the past three years.

REIT Rankings: Manufactured Housing

In our "REIT Rankings" series, we introduce readers to one of the fifteen REIT sectors. We rank REITs within the sectors based on both common and unique valuation metrics, presenting investors with numerous options that fit their own investing style and risk/return objectives. We update these rankings every quarter with new developments for existing readers.

Manufactured Housing Sector Overview

Manufactured Housing REITs comprise roughly 2% of the REIT Indexes (VNQ and IYR). Within our manufactured housing index, we track the three manufactured housing REITs, which account for roughly $15 billion in market value: Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS), Sun Communities (SUI), and UMH Properties (UMH).

Above we show the size, geographical focus, and quality focus of the three manufactured housing REITs we track. While both REITs are fairly diversified across the country, we note that ELS has a higher concentration in Florida while SUI has a large portfolio in Michigan. UMH's portfolio is highly concentrated in the northern Appalachia shale region. REITs own less than 2% of the total manufactured housing units in the US. Five percent of all U.S. residents live on one of two million manufactured housing sites.

We should note that ELS and SUI are noted for their strong operational performance and solid corporate governance, but corporate governance is an issue at UMH and the firm uses significantly more leverage and invests in lower-quality properties than its peers. In a feature unique to the firm among REITs, UMH own a $100m portfolio of REIT equities (20% of the firm's total market value), of which rough $50 million is invested in Monmouth Properties (MNR), which is also owned and operated by the Landy family. Investors have questioned the degree to which the family's interests are aligned with shareholders.

Recent Developments and Performance

Manufactured Housing REITs have gained more than 20% YTD, significantly outperforming the broader REIT sector, which gained 1% during this period. Over the past three years, manufactured housing REITs have gained 76% on a price-basis and more than 100% when factoring in dividends. Equity Lifestyle has slightly outperformed Sun Communities this year while UMH Properties has lagged.

3Q17 earnings were better than expected. Both ELS and SUI beat earnings estimates and raised full-year guidance. UMH reports in two weeks. Across the sector, NOI continues to grow at an impressive rate and these REITs have been able to push rent growth as occupancy remains near record highs. Rents rose 3.8% YoY and NOI grew 7.4% Occupancy averages more than 95% for these two REITs.

Several new and developing trends were discussed on earnings calls this quarter. First, the effects of the strong hurricane season were a central focus of discussion. By all indications, these two REITs escaped relatively unharmed, but we won't know the full effects until next quarter's earnings. ELS has two seasonal properties in the Florida Keys and SUI has three properties that all sustained significant damage, but we expect the impact on earnings to be minimal as these properties should be operational by the peak winter season. All other properties in the storm-affected regions saw only minimal damage and remained operational throughout the storm. Both companies assured investors that they have adequate insurance to cover losses including business interruption coverage and that the out-of-pocket expenses should be minimal. SUI recognized $7.8m in out-of-pocket storm-related expenses in the quarter. ELS recognized $200k in out-of-pocket expenses in Q3 from the storm but indicated that this number would likely rise as the bulk of these expenses will get recognized in the next quarter.

From the ELS earnings call:

"While the storm impacted a larger number of properties than we had experienced in the past, aside from the time to restore operations at our two properties in the Keys, there aren't meaningful differences between Irma and our prior storm experience… Based on our assessment and available information at the end of the third quarter, we recognized an expense of $3.7 million related to property damage and restoration work that has been approved and/or completed to date at our properties. Based on our evaluation of these costs and our review of the potential insurance claim and our estimate of the related deductible, we recorded a revenue accrual of $3.5 million during the quarter."

Second, as we've discussed, executives continue to cite success in new home sales and 'conversions' of renters into owners. Margins are significantly higher for owner-owned households. Owners tend to take better care of their property, stay in that location longer, and lessen the cap-ex requirements of the REIT relative to rented units. ELS reported 23% rental conversion in 3Q, its strongest quarter ever. SUI has seen similar success, converting roughly 250 renters per quarter into owners. SUI has significantly more rental homes than ELS as a percentage of total sites.

Third, the supply pipeline has remained almost nonexistent outside of expansion within existing communities. The lack of new supply growth continues to be a unique feature of the MH sector, particularly compared to other apartment REITs where supply has increased considerably in recent years. Low levels of supply growth tend to keep rental markets tight and push rents and occupancy higher.

Fourth, MH operators continue to be optimistic about 2017 and beyond. Operating performance has consistently beat consensus estimates and company guidance in recent years and the manufactured housing REIT sector is no longer a 'fringe' sector. There has been some discussion over the impact of GSE (Fannie and Freddie) involvement in MH lending, but these executives don't seem to believe there will be any material impact on fundamentals. The 2016 election seems to have increased the positive sentiment around the sector. Improved economic conditions in rural America will likely coincide with more robust short-term rental demand for midscale and upscale manufactured housing communities, but the longer-term effect of

Finally, ELS is getting into the marina business. The company announced a joint venture with Loggerhead Marina for a 49% interest in 11 marinas with 2,300 total slips. The company has owned 12 marinas around their current RV and MH park communities and has been eying the sector for several years. The company signaled that future acquisitions into the marina space could be attractive and forthcoming.

From the ELS earnings call:

"There are 4,500 marinas in the United States, 500 of which are considered kind of institutional quality… We see the Marina businesses having a similar cash flow characteristics as the RV business… It also has kind of the high barriers to entry, fragmented market, stable cash flow and primary revenue coming from the lease payments."

Below is our REIT Heat Map, showing the quarterly performance in relation to other sectors. As we mentioned, manufactured housing REITs have significantly outperformed the broader REIT index over the prior quarter. We also highlight the strength in the S&P 500 (SPY) gains in the 10-Year Yield (IEF).

Reasons To Be Bullish on Manufactured Housing REITs

1) Consistent Organic Growth From 'Sticky' Resident Base

Since 2002, same-unit NOI growth for manufactured housing REITs has outpaced both apartment REITs and the broader REIT index, and the trend has been more impressive in the post-recession period. As the cheapest non-subsidized housing option, the resident base tends to be 'stickier' than in apartments or single-family housing where residents can find cheaper opportunities. To compound that, as most residents own their house, there is added incentive to stay to avoid costs associated with moving or selling their unit. The average manufactured housing resident stays in their unit for more than a decade.

2) External Growth Continues To Be Accretive

External growth comes in two forms: existing site expansion and acquisitions. For both SUI and ELS, site expansion continues to fuel growth as these REITs have the optionality to expand many existing sites to meet new demand. SUI plans to add 2,000 sites in 2017 and ELS plans to add 600-700 sites. For SUI, a 100 site expansion results in IRR of 12-14% over 5 years. Acquisition-fueled external growth also continues to add value as these REITs trade at 20%+ premiums to Net Asset Value, giving these companies a green light use their "cheap currency" to accretive expand through external growth. The operating efficiencies of these REITs are unmatched in the private sector. SUI has increased its sites by 175% since 2011.

3) Lack of New Supply

One of the distinct features of the MH sector is the complete lack of new supply expected to be constructed. With essentially zero net supply coming online for the foreseeable future, manufactured housing is relatively immune from the oversupply fears that encumber other REIT sectors. Across the country, zoning commissions continue to have a sharply unfavorable view of manufactured housing communities. Getting approval for a new development is nearly impossible. Local residents argue that MH communities decrease the value of their own home and bring crime into the area. Zoning boards point out that tax revenues from MH communities are far less than traditional apartments or homes and that MH residents put a disproportionately higher strain on local public services, particularly schools.

Reasons To Be Bearish On Manufactured Housing REITs

1) Improving Economy May Hurt Long-Term Fundamentals

We highlight an interesting dynamic: while short-term rental rates tend to increase as the blue-collar economy improves, the longer-term demand trends may exhibit countercyclical trends and may actually hurt fundamentals in the MH sector. In our economic research, we talk a lot about the "slack" that remains in the labor markets and how a sizable percentage of the working-age population remains on the sidelines of the labor market. A sizable percentage of manufactured housing residents, we believe, are part of this slack and may reenter the workforce as wage growth and economic confidence improves.

Based on the 2016 Manufactured Housing Institute survey, roughly 80% of MH residents are working-age (18-60) but just 32% are currently employed full-time or self-employed. With unemployment down near 4%, over the next several years, if job growth continues to impress, it will be because this category re-entered the workforce in significant numbers. In theory, improving job prospects and higher wage growth should bring this slack off the sidelines, but there are structural issues to consider including the opioid epidemic and generous government assistance. If or when this segment gets off the sidelines, we believe that it is less likely that these residents continue to live in the MH communities, which tend to be farther from city-centers and employment hubs.

We believe that this renewed economic confidence will translate into improved short-term operating performance among these manufactured housing REITs, but that longer-term trends are potentially threatened if a sizable percentage of residents decide to re-enter the workforce as the economic recovery continues into 2018 and beyond.

2) Hurricane-Related Uncertainty Remains

While it appears that these REITs escaped a potential worst-case scenario during this storm season, there is a renewed awareness that a sizable percentage of these REITs assets are in regions most exposed to future Atlantic hurricanes. While building standards have improved for manufactured housing REITs, these structures are notoriously vulnerable to high winds and storm-related damage. With these REITs owning a higher percentage of MH units than in years past, these companies are even more exposed to strong hurricane seasons than in years past. If we are indeed seeing an increased incidence of extreme weather, REIT investors may have to hold their collective breaths through future hurricane seasons.

Valuation of Manufactured Housing REITs

Relative to other REIT sectors, manufactured housing REITs appear expensive based on trailing free cash flow multiples, but look more attractive when we factor in near-term expected growth. At 26x current FCF, the sector trades at a slight premium to the REIT average of 23x. When we factor in near-term growth expectations, the sector appears more attractive. Based on FCF/G, Manufactured Housing REITs are the third most attractive REIT sector.

(Hoya Capital Real Estate estimates, Company Filings)

Within the sector, Sun Communities looks more attractive at these valuations, though investors appear to be willing to pay up for Equity Lifestyle's higher quality asset portfolio. UMH trades at a persistent discount to the sector due to its corporate governance issues and lower-quality portfolio.

Sensitivities to Equities and Interest Rates

Manufactured Housing REITs reveal an interesting and counterintuitive characteristic. Despite their robust, sector-leading growth rates, manufactured housing REITs tend to be more "bond-like" than expected. The sector is the fourth most sensitive to interest rates and shows quite a low correlation to the broader equity market.

We separate REITs into three categories: Yield REITs, Growth REITs, and Hybrid REITs. (click to read more information about our methodology)

We characterize Equity Lifestyle as a Yield REIT, Sun Communities as a Hybrid REIT, and UMH Properties as a Growth REIT.

Dividend Yield and Payout Ratio

Based on dividend yield, Manufactured Housing REITs towards the bottom of the REIT universe, paying an average yield of 2.6%. Manufactured Housing REITs payout just 67% of their available cash flow, so these firms have greater potential for dividend growth than other sectors.

Within the sector, we note the differing payout strategies used by the three firms, which opens an opportunity for investors to be selective depending on their tax situation. Taxable accounts may see a better after-tax return by investing in companies with consistently lower payout ratios.

Bottom Line

Manufactured Housing continues to be one of the best performing real estate sectors in 2017. The sector is up 20% YTD and more than 100% over the past three years. 3Q17 earnings were better than expected. Both Equity Lifestyle and Sun Communities beat earnings estimates and raised full-year guidance. Same-unit NOI rose 7.5% from 3Q16 and 2018 looks promising too.

After fearing the worst, Hurricane Irma and Harvey had only minimal effects on these REITs. Between the two REITs, only five seasonal RV resorts in the Keys sustained significant damage. While it appears that these REITs escaped a potential worst-case scenario during this storm season, there is renewed awareness that a sizable percentage of these REITs assets are in regions most exposed to future Atlantic hurricanes.

No economic segment stands to benefit more from the Trump agenda than the "forgotten" white rural working class. Economic confidence has improved dramatically since election day for this economic segment. Manufactured housing remains, by far, the most affordable non-subsidized housing option. We caution, however, that residents may choose to upgrade to better housing options if their economic conditions improve considerably.

Manufactured housing REITs exhibit unique investment characteristics that add countercyclical balance to a portfolio without sacrificing growth potential. As traditional home prices continue to remain at elevated levels due to the high cost of land and construction, more marginal households will look to cheaper alternatives as an intermediate step between full homeownership and rental housing.

From a demand perspective, over the next decade, there will be incremental demand from downsizing boomers and millennials trading up from low-end rental housing or shared housing arrangements. As the cheapest non-subsidized housing option available, there is a natural floor on demand from the tens of millions of low-income households. The complete lack of new supply is the most interesting characteristic of the sector. Never underestimate the simple economics of supply and demand in the REIT space.

We aggregate our rankings into a single metric below, the Hoya Capital REIT Rank. We assume that the investor is seeking to maximize total return (rather than income yield) and has a medium to long-term time horizon. Valuation, growth, NAV discounts/premiums, leverage, and long-term operating performance are all considered within the ranking.

We view Sun Communities as the better option at these valuations, followed by Equity Lifestyle, and UMH Properties.

