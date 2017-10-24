Gramercy Property Trust: Safe 5% Yield In A Growth Sector

The 5% dividend yield is well covered and has good prospects for growth in the long run.

Gramercy Property Trust (GPT) has been my top pick among industrial REITs for about 7 months now. I presented my initial thesis in March; explaining that Gramercy was misunderstood and significantly undervalued.

Today, about a half a year later, the share price has increased by over 22% and so it is time to reconsider our initial thesis:

My opinion is that Gramercy remains the top pick among industrial REITs and that the recent +20% upward adjustment in share price is just a start to more price appreciation. Despite recently reaching new all-time highs, I continue to believe that the shares are trading well below their intrinsic value. I expect the outperformance to continue, let me explain why:

The Rapid Portfolio Repositioning Creates Tremendous Value

Gramercy Property Trust has a complex history and its portfolio has experienced significant changes in the recent past. Many properties have been sold and capital has been reallocated into new investments; transforming its fundamentals very substantially. I believe that to a large extend this transformation to have been overlooked and this is why Gramercy continues to trade at an opportunistic valuation.

Still a few years ago, Gramercy would have been categorized as a "Diversified REIT" as it showed no clear specialization for any particular property sector. This is most often perceived as a negative by the investment community who tend to favor "Specialized REITs" which may possess better expertise of a specific property segment. As a result, Gramercy has always traded at a material discount to the broad REIT sector and attracted relatively little following from REIT investors.

Today, the situation is very different. Gramercy has underwent a very significant portfolio transitioning towards industrial assets and the portfolio is no longer reflective of a traditional "Diversified REIT":

Source: Gramercy

The NOI generated by industrial assets has grown from 47% to over 78% in the last 22 months; suggesting that Gramercy is becoming an "Industrial REIT" and as a consequence, I would argue that Gramercy deserves a valuation multiple that is closer to its Industrial REIT peer group, rather than the "Diversified REITs."

Here comes the interesting point of this buy thesis:

While the industrial REIT peer group trades today at over 21.6 times FFO; Gramercy trades at only 13.6 times FFO. Given that Gramercy is heavily exposed to the same underlying fundamentals as other industrial REITs, this differential in valuation multiples is way overblown.

Source: NAREIT

I could understand that Gramercy sells for a few notches lower than the average since it is not (yet) a pure-play industrial REIT; but 8x less is way too much in my opinion.

A Simple Catalyst: More and More Industrial Exposure

Gramercy has essentially changed its peer group from Diversified to Industrial REIT. While many analysts still overlook this information, and continue to categorize Gramercy into the Diversified peer group, I expect this to progressively change as Gramercy keeps increasing its exposure to industrial assets. The management has indicated that it will continue to sell non-industrial assets and therefore I expect Gramercy to have +80% exposure to industrial properties by the end of 2017. As this number keeps growing, I anticipate the market to become more aware of this portfolio transition and award the REIT a higher FFO multiple that is more in-line with the industrial peer group.

The REIT is working hard to correct the market misconceptions and clearly states on their website that they are a "single tenant industrial REIT" and that they will going forward primarily target industrial properties, and only opportunistically consider office investments. Sooner or later the market will start to consider Gramercy as the industrial REIT that it is.

Portfolio, Balance Sheet, Management: All Checks Out

Having analyzed all major fundamental metrics, I find no red flags.

The portfolio is well diversified by industry, tenant and geography; mitigating investment risk. It is 97.7% leased with a remaining weighted average lease term of 7.4 years; which compares favorably to competitors such as STAG (STAG) with only about 4 years remaining. Moreover, there are no significant maturities in the coming years.

The balance sheet is conservatively financed with 37% Net Debt to Enterprise Value and only very little floating rate debt. Gramercy has an investment grade rating from all 3 major credit agencies: BBB Stable (Fitch), BBB- Stable (S&P), Baa3 Stable (Moody's).

Finally, since 2012, Gramercy has strongly outperformed its peers following material changes at the REIT and a repositioning to industrial assets. Gramercy ranks #2 best performing Equity REIT in the US from July 2012 until August 2017, returning 273% compared to 58% for the selected peer group:

Source: Gramercy

The 5% dividend yield is sustainable and well supported by cash flow. Moreover, it has grown at an attractive pace in the last few years and I expect it to continue its growth trajectory given the currently low payout ratio and positive prospects for FFO growth in the long run.

Source: Gramercy

In the short term, the growth will remain volatile given that the portfolio repositioning is still ongoing. The REIT is currently guiding for negative FFO growth of 5-7% for 2017, but that is simply due to the temporary dilution that dispositions are creating. I expect Gramercy to soon become again a net buyer of properties and to thereafter become a consistent growth story.

So, the underlying fundamentals appear strong and certainly do not warrant such a high discount to peers. In fact, Gramercy has outperformed them in the recent years. The quality of the portfolio is comparable, the balance sheet is strong, and the management has a track record of outperformance. To me, Gramercy really looks just like any other industrial REIT with the only difference that it is not a pure-play REIT at this point and that it sells at a much more opportunistic valuation multiple.

Gramercy Will Keep Outperforming

GPT is today trading at about 13.6 times its FFO while its main peer group sells at over 21 times FFO. This is not as cheap as when we first recommended Gramercy back in March, but the differential remains substantial and perhaps excessive.

As Gramercy approaches the end of its portfolio transitioning, I expect the FFO multiple to expand closer to its peers; unlocking value to shareholders.

At 18x FFO, the shares would sell for close to 40$, or up to 30% higher than today and it would still be well below the average multiple of the industrial REIT peer group.

Assuming the REIT pays a 5% yield, start growing at a 5% rate (after portfolio repositioning) and experience some FFO multiple expansion, the expected total return would compare very favorably to most other REITs. This is why I expect Gramercy to continue its streak of outperformance.

Take-away

GPT is already 78% industrial, soon it will be +80% industrial, but it still sells at a "diversified REIT" FFO multiple which is nowhere near to the average valuation multiple of the industrial REIT sector. The ongoing portfolio transition has created uncertainty and confusion among investors, but once this will be completed, I expect the upside to materialize. After running from $23 to over $30 during last year, GPT remains a top pick of mine. I consider the current price to be very attractive considering that there is plenty of upside potential in addition to the 5% dividend yield.

===

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

About "High Dividend Opportunities"

High Dividend Opportunities is a leading and comprehensive dividend service ranked #1 in dividends on Seeking Alpha and is dedicated to high-yield securities trading at attractive valuations. It includes a managed portfolio targeting 7-9% overall yield - and a selection of the best high-yield Master Limited Partnerships, BDCs, U.S. Property REITs, Preferred Shares, and Closed-End Funds. Our "Core Portfolio" has returned 55.4% since January 1, 2016 (figure as of June 30, 2017). We just launched our new "Portfolio Tracker," which is a best-in-class tool for the income investors to track their dividend investments. For those interested, we have launched a video, which features the functionalities of our Portfolio Tracker. To watch the video click HERE.

The Portfolio Tracker is free to all subscribers. We invite readers for a two-week free trial currently offered by Seeking Alpha to have a closer look at our investment strategy. For more info, please click HERE.

Note: All images/tables above were extracted from the company's website, unless otherwise stated.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GPT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.