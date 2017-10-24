Xinyuan Real Estate - A Misunderstood Chinese/U.S. Play (Video)

However, the real estate market in New York is much different than the one in Detroit, similarly Zhengzhou is totally different than Shanghai.

There is so much bad press related to real estate in China that I think most investors simply shun the complete sector.

I discussed Jupai Holding (NYSE: JP) two months ago and the stock price has doubled since then. My point was that the company is not fairly valued because it is a financial company in China, a sector few understand.

Today, I continue with my analyses of Chinese stocks and I discuss a company that has similar, if not better, valuations than JP had two months ago. Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE: XIN) is a Chinese and U.S. real estate developer that has a good management team, pays a nice dividend of 7%, has bought back 25% of shares outstanding in the last years and has several interesting catalysts lined up.

The Oosten project in NY

Something like that has to be recognized by the market sooner or later. In addition, XIN's real estate market seems very strong in Zhengzhou. Enjoy the video and consider following as there will be plenty more picks like JP and the current one.

