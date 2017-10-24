Wessanen N.V. Koninklijke's (KJWNF) Management on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Wessanen N.V. Koninklijke (OTC:KJWNF) Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call October 24, 2017 4:00 AM ET

Executives

Ronald Merckx – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Alan Vandenberghe – KBC Securities

Reg Watson – ING

Fernand De Boer – Degroof Petercam

Robert Jan Vos – ABN AMRO

Anna Patrice – Berenberg

Henk Veerman – Kempen & Co

Anna Patrice – Analyst

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for holding, and welcome to the Wessanen Q3 Results 2017 Event Call. At this moment, all participants are in a listen-only mode. And after the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions.

I would like to hand over the conference to Mr. Ronald Merckx. Go ahead, please, sir.

Ronald Merckx

Okay, good morning to you all. And as just explained, we’ll just have a quick call to explain or give a little bit more color on our Q3, which is only a trading update. The presentation is online. So I think, if we have a quick look at the first slide, we can see that the growth in the quarter of our own brands, which is one of our key metrics, is 8.9%. We saw good growth, and it was broad based: Clipper, Bonneterre, Bjorg. I think quite pleasing to see that Allos and Tartex in Germany performed well. A little bit of softness, we’ve seen in the UK with the Kallo brand still.

And of course, in the quarter, we’ve seen a slightly faster deceleration than in the previous two quarters when we talk about private label, mainly driven by the loss of private label in Germany; and also the loss of the Dr. Schar contract, sort of a distribution brand in France. And we’re also seeing a little bit more of a decline now in private label in Italy as well, where we were still making some [indiscernible].

I think if you go to the next slide. The usual sort of revenue development, I think, had the contribution of acquisitions in the quarter, of course, starting to tail off a little bit. Of the four acquisitions that we did in 2016, three were made sort of earlier on in the year. And therefore, in the quarter itself, that starts to – we run up against the anniversary of some of those acquisitions. You have – Piramide, Crimble’s and Destination were all done in either in Q1 or in the very beginning of Q2.

I think pleasing to see that our autonomous growth in our own brands is almost 9%. And then of course, in terms of the total reported autonomous growth, that’s offset by a 21% decline in private label and sole agency but in line with sort of the long-term strategy still of the company. And then the ongoing weakness of the pound versus Q3 last year, of course in isolation, had also 80 basis points effect on the reported growth.

If you switch to the next slide, you can see the same and then for the full year. There, of course, the acquisition effect is still a lot larger. And the effect of the acquisition of Destination still needs to come into there, of course, because that was – sorry, of Biogran, because that was done in December 2016. Year-to-date growth 8.2%, so also strong growth still in our own Branded portfolio; and again, just below 20% decline in private label and sole agencies; and the currency effect, again broadly around 100 basis points or so as a result of the weakness of the pound.

And so I think, Q3, more or less in line with the longer-term trends that we’ve seen in the business: good growth in our own brands; the offset of private label, sole agency; a bit of weakness from the pound; and then the contribution from the acquisitions. We’ve also seen in the quarter a strong increase in EBITE versus the prior year. Of course, we like to basically look at it from an annual basis because, given the nature of the business, there will always be some more volatility from quarter to quarter. The effect of M&A is around 40 basis points in the quarter, again with sort of the long-term or the annual benefits that we will see in 2017 from M&A.

And then there's also lower SG&A partially driven, of course, by the lower LTIP costs versus Q3 last year, as we explained in the statement that came out early this morning. There's a little bit of operating leverage in gross margin, some other savings in or reductions in SG&A, and that's partly offset by higher A&P expenses in the quarter when compared to the prior year. So on the next slide, you can then see what that basically means, the usual chart in terms of the full year.

So the first nine months last year, 2016, were at 8.3%; and now at 9.2%. Again, there's a benefit there from the M&A, which had an accretive effect on our EBITE margin. But then that's partly offset by higher LTIP costs also year-to-date, and then the remainder basically being made up of sort of autonomous increase in the EBITE margin, again some operating leverage and A&P spend.

Although, that as a percentage of sale is broadly in line with the prior year. If we then look at what are we still trying to do in the company. Of course, continue to build sort of, if you go to the next slide, leading brand positions. I've just called out one or two examples here. Of course, tea, we continue to invest. And I think it's good to see that in the U.K. we've launched a new range of green teas which is now 100% organic and fair trade, with a No. 1 position in the U.K. market.

In the Netherlands, again, we've developed strong positions in Grocery; and of course also with through the acquisition of Piramide now, also in HFS, where it's No. 1. and we've talked about Germany before, and we see that Clipper continues to maintain strong growth again also in Q3 in – and particularly in the drugstore channel. And another category we've talk about before, of course, is Dairy Alternatives, which continues to do well.

It's also a good example, and we've talked about this before, of a category with an increasingly European sort of reach and rollout of products into more and more countries. I think in France, of course, Bjorg is already very strong, and Bonneterre in HFS, with No. 2 positions, but Isola Bio is also – has a strong foothold there now in HFS. And we've launched a new range of sort of almond-based drinks that will help to leverage that further.

I think in Italy we now will be launching and looking to sort of launch Bjorg into the Italian Grocery channel as a challenger brand, but that's still very, very early days. Zonnatura, also a – or in the Netherlands, a two-pronged attack with Zonnatura, very quickly now gaining the No. 1 position in organic dairy alternative drinks in Grocery; and also Isola Bio playing a nice role in HFS. And in sort of the bigger German-speaking region, if you like, we've launched Allos; and that's very quickly gained a No. 2 position in that market. And again, Isola Bio, there we are in grocery with that brand. We can see how that goes.

I think, if you go to the next slide, then just a little bit more color on some of the marketing and sales sort of issues and things that we are doing there with relation to some of our brands. I think, Piramide, not only will we sort of insource that volume now, but there will also be a brand relaunch, you can see that from the little pictures, sort of with a new, fresh range and logos. I think in the UK, the beginning of Q3, we've completely relaunched Mrs Crimble's from the old logo to a really fresh, new logo. We're also sort of executing there a little bit of a portfolio rationalization with some of the range that wasn't sort of linked to sort of gluten-free indulgence and taking that out.

I think, Destination, also we're bringing our marketing and expertise to bear there with a relaunch. That's in preparation and we'll go to market shortly. You can see that from the picture. And then I think, Biogran, one of the things we're doing there is handing over some of the portfolio that we were selling in Spain through distributors or via our export business. It's really consolidating that into our own business there. And that will have a further benefit, of course, of focus and also margin enhancement, as we don't have to pay the distribution margins anymore.

So that's just a little bit of color on Q3, as it is a trading update. We haven't really changed our expectations for 2017, so continued strong growth of our own brands and the effect of the acquisitions partly offset by lower private label and distribution brand sales. And I think the only other change to the – or the only change to the guidance is we're sort of seeing our capital expenditure probably trending down a little bit compared to what we expected earlier, but again no significant change. So just a brief sort of update on Q3 and our results.

So I mean we'd like to open the floor to any questions you may have.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The first question is coming from Mr. Alan Vandenberghe, KBC Securities. Go ahead please sir.

Alan Vandenberghe

Yes good morning Ronald [ph]. This is Alan from KBC Securities. I just have a few questions. You touched upon the bridge for the EBITE margin evolution, but I was wondering if you could provide more details, for more quantified details about the split between M&A impact, LTIP impact and autonomous growth impact. On your guidance, you're implying a – you're guiding for 8% EBITE margin for the full year, which implies a 3.9% margin in the fourth quarter, a decline compared to last year. Are there any specific reasons for being prudent for the fourth quarter, or are you just being conservative? Maybe there's something with the phasing of A&P, so your feedback on that would be much appreciated.

And then on the decline in private label and third-party contracts, I have the impression that the decline accelerated. And first of all, I would like to have your views on how we should try to anticipate or model the decline going forward. And maybe, can you elaborate on if these – the building-down of these contract is supportive for your margins and maybe try to quantify how supportive these are? Thank you.

Ronald Merckx

Yes, good morning, Alan. Thanks for your questions. So I think, when we look at the makeup of the margins, if you look – I think, when we talked about the chart with the full year or year-to-date EBITE margin development, I think the bridge there is that there's about 60 basis points benefit from M&A. And I think, at the beginning of the year, we already said on average that will be between 40 and 50 basis points for the full year; and that's also what we're seeing year-to-date. Year-to-date, the LTIP impact is about 20 basis points, and then the delta of that is basically made up of autonomous growth of the EBITE margin; in line with what we said at the beginning of the year, that we saw – that the increase in EBITE percentage would be split around 50/50 between M&A and autonomous growth.

I think, when you look at the full year guidance, we've actually said all year we expect it to be above 8% for the full year and 8% or a little bit above, so basically when you look at the fourth quarter, my expectation would be that actually the EBITE percentage for the fourth quarter would be a little bit above what it was last year. And that is basically despite the fact that, this year, A&P in Q4, as we see it now, will be relatively higher than what we've seen on average in the quarters year-to-date but less so than in Q4 last year. And that will therefore drive the percentage up versus prior. I understand that, if you pick exactly 8%, you end up with your 3.9%, but we've always guided revenue to be 8% or a little bit above, yes.

And I think you've also seen that from if you look at our – the quarterly EBITE percentages in this year, but also if you look at last year, they can't swing from quarter to quarter. That's why we like to focus on the full year, of course. And Q4 will be below what we've seen year-to-date, like it was last year; the reason being, as I said, it's going to be in principle a heavier A&P investment relative to what we've seen year-to-date in 2017 but less than what it was in Q4 isolated 2016. And then on your private label and sole agency, yes, we've seen a little bit of an acceleration at 21% versus 18.5% year-to-date.

For Q4, I would see it being more in line with Q3 than the first two quarters, to be honest, because as I said there's still the loss of the German contracts because we restructured some of our factories there, the French contract for Dr. Schar that we lost. And then I think, as I said, we will see some decrease in private label out of Abafoods as well.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you very much for your answers.

Ronald Merckx

Okay.

Operator

Next question is from Reg Watson, ING. Go ahead, sir.

Reg Watson

Good morning, Ronald. I guess this is a continuation of the white label question. You started the process of pruning white label this time last year, so it was quite a surprise to see it accelerate given that we'd have expected to have actually annualized that effect. You've suggested it will continue into Q4 as well, but beyond Q4, how much longer is this pruning process going to take place? And at what point do you reach a sort of steady state?

Ronald Merckx

Yes. Hi. Good morning, Reg, thanks for the questions. So I think what we’ve said is that longer, longer term, ideally, strategically we would like to drive it down as much as possible. If you look at year-to-date 2017, then the private label is still 5% to 6% of total turnover, so relatively small. I think, if this – when – we started it at the beginning of the year. Of course, the anniversary will not take place until Q1 2018. And even then, we may decide that, if we can fill some of that spare capacity with our own production, then rather than to invest, we would restructure the private label still a little bit further. But in total, that’s – at the end of the year, it will be about around 5% to 6% of total.

Reg Watson

Okay. So, did I misunderstand? I’d thought the – I thought you started this process in 3Q last year, but obviously I misunderstood.

Ronald Merckx

No. I think the private label in Germany, but that was the smaller part of it, that started to – well, even that started in Q1, yes.

Reg Watson

Okay, okay, so then this is going to then linger for some time.

Ronald Merckx

Yes, because the French sole agency contract, we lost as of the 1st of January. So then Q4 will still be fully impacted by that.

Reg Watson

Yes, okay, but then – so then realistically we should expect this to abate, starting in Q1, next year then.

Ronald Merckx

Yes, exactly.

Reg Watson

Okay, okay. Fantastic. Thank you.

Operator

The next question is from Mr. Fernand De Boer, Degroof Petercam. Go ahead, sir.

Fernand De Boer

Yes. Good morning. It’s Fernand De Boer of Petercam. Could you say anything about your capability to have price increases passed on in the UK? And I’m sorry to come back on this private label thing, but I thought also Q3 last year was already depressed quite a lot by this private label decline. And you also mentioned that you lost some – have lost, terminated some private label business in Abafoods in Italy, but I thought that, that was also already done last year, so how much is there still left? That’s for my questions.

Ronald Merckx

Okay. Good morning, Fernand. Yes, in terms of the UK, we have been increasing prices to basically offset the effect of the weakness of the pound. By and large, that has actually – we’ve been able to do it quite successfully in sort of quarter one and quarter two, as like many other businesses, of course, in the same situation have, well, suffered. I mean we have had the effect, of course, that whilst we were renegotiating with the trade, there was less appetite, of course, for people to do promotions with us. So that has had an effect.

We are now seeing that we’ve – after the summer, basically we have come out of that. So in a number of our brands, we’ve seen good growth again also supported by more promotions again and A&P activation. One or two brands, like Kallo, that still needs to happen, that turnaround, but I think the most important thing is that we’ve been able to going forward secure our gross margins. And that then is a solid base again to start growing, but yes, I mean, it hasn’t been easy, but I think we’ve successfully sort of done that.

Then in terms of private label, I think, as I just explained, the total size of that within our portfolio is now around 5% to 6%. And there might have been a little bit on Q3 last year, but the big – the two big effects are the private label loss in Germany. The biggest one is actually this sole agency contract or distribution brand in France. And then in Italy we still do make some private label. And again, from time to time, we may decide that – if want to use the capacity for our own brands, that we will move out of that private label that we still have. I don’t think we ever really said that there was no private label anymore at Abafoods, not that I recall, anyway.

Fernand De Boer

Okay. May I come back on the share-based payments? I thought that, in the first half, you had a higher share-based payment of minus EUR 1.5 million. And now in the third quarter, it was actually lower than last year, so that means that on balance for the year-to-date you have minus EUR 0.6 million higher share-based costs…

Ronald Merckx

That’s right. Yes.

Fernand De Boer

That’s around 10 basis points.

Ronald Merckx

Yes.

Fernand De Boer

Okay, thank you.

Ronald Merckx

Okay.

Operator

The next question is from Robert Jan Vos, ABN AMRO. Go ahead sir.

Robert Jan Vos

Yes. Hi, good morning. A couple of questions from my side, yes. Is there something to take into account for the LTIP for the fourth quarter? That’s my first question. And then yes, maybe on M&A, are you generally satisfied with the revenue and EBIT contribution from the acquisitions that you did in 2016? The 5.2% sales contribution seems a bit lower than at least we had expected, so can you please comment on that? And more in general M&A, there was no M&A in 2017 so far. What can you say about the pipeline for the – from – for the coming quarters?

Ronald Merckx

Yes, just a couple of things. So the LTIP costs, of course, and I can understand that it sometimes might be difficult to track, but it’s all dependent, at the end of the day, where the share price is by the end of each quarter. And the share price increases that we’ve seen, of course, in 2016 were more in the back end of the year, driving higher costs, whereas this year it happened more in the front end of the year. And therefore, you – between quarters, you can get quite a lot of volatility. So it’s difficult to say. For Q4, it will depend on where the share price ends by the end of the quarter, but I think, based on where the share prices are today, there should be another small benefit because there was again a significant increase in Q4 last year.

On M&A, yes, the 5.2%, I mean, is – that’s just basically the benefit we see – or the benefit, that’s basically adding back the sales of the companies as if they had been part of Wessanen back in 2016 because the autonomous growth of the brands in year is included in the 8.9%, yes. So it’s basically the 5.2% is just to make it like-for-like as part of the reported growth. As we say, if you – if Biogran did 100 last year, and this year they do 110, then the 10% growth is included in the autonomous own branded growth that we report. And the 100, the base, is basically part of the 5.2%. That’s just adding back the number that would have been there if they had already been part of us in 2016.

Robert Jan Vos

Okay. And – yes, sorry…

Ronald Merckx

Yes, so that – I mean because I read in one of the notes that people had sort of added a bigger number there, but they – that’s just basically the effect of the growth as if they’d been there in 2016, to get from like-for-like to reported growth basically. And on the 2017 M&A, yes, trust me, we’ve – we are very active. We’ve actually added somebody to the team who’s specifically looking on a full-time basis at business development and M&A. I mean we have looked at quite a few things. I think, as I said last year, it is, at the end of the day, like London buses, but most of the buses we’ve seen this year were going in the wrong direction, on scrutiny in DBs et cetera.

So yes, I think it’s we try to be diligent and be careful with the shareholders’ money. So there is a pipeline. We’re looking at a lot of things and – but yes, it has to be the right thing for us to basically execute on a deal. And I think, as I showed in my presentation, we are doing lots of things with all of our acquisitions, bringing our marketing expertise to bear, also what these companies have with Piramide; a brand refresh with Mrs Crimble’s and completely sort of overhaul in the same way what we’ve done with Clipper tea and Kallo a while back; of course, Destination. So by and large, we’re satisfied with both the sales levels and the EBIT contribution we’re seeing from those acquisitions.

Robert Jan Vos

Okay, very clear. If I can add one more small question: You mentioned private label is now 5% to 6% of sales, but that is not the total of the third-party sales, so what is the updated percentage of third-party brands? Is it…

Ronald Merckx

Yes, year-to-date, that was around 11%.

Robert Jan Vos

And what is your view for the end of this year?

Ronald Merckx

Yes, that will be broadly – I think it will be – for private label, it will be closer to 5%, I think. And you have all – and sole agency will maintain at that sort of level because the big French contract dropped out at the – on the 1st of January. And we have no reason to believe at the moment that, that will change.

Robert Jan Vos

Okay, clear. Thank you.

Operator

The next question is from Anna Patrice of Berenberg.

Anna Patrice

Yes, good morning. Just a couple of follow-up questions. On the long-term incentive plan: It was EUR 0.9 million lower in Q3, or year-to-date? Because if I look at the Q3, it’s 60 basis points out of 140 basis points margin expansion, so it’s quite a big influence on the margin. That’s one question. The second question, well, your ex-colleague said so, Unilever seems to be quite active also on the organic space. Do you see it as a potential intensification of the competition? And do you see them also being more active on their M&A side, where you also look at some acquisitions?

So how do you see both competition on the trade channels and also competitions for the M&A? Another question is also if you can comment maybe on the growth across the channels. So grocery stores and then health food stores, how do you see the development here? I mean, how do you manage the changing distribution, if there are any changes on the distribution side going on?

Ronald Merckx

Okay. Good morning, Anna. Yes, on the LTIP, you’re right at that. So the EUR 900,000 that was in the press release, that was actually the isolated number in the quarter. And year-to-date, it has, I think, a fair number. Somebody else said, it’s about EUR 600,000, EUR 700,000 on cost year-to-date. In terms of Unilever and M&A, I think a lot of bigger sort of multinationals, of course, are looking at sort of also smaller brands as the consumer preferences seem to be moving that way. We see a lot of sort of notes coming out and talking about the death of big brands et cetera. Maybe that’s all a little bit sort of over-exaggerated, but I think it’s certainly true that bigger multinationals, Unilever included, are looking at sort of smaller brands as well, so they are a little bit more active. They’ve done a number of acquisitions, I think, in South America; the States; and more recently also, of course, Pukka tea in the UK.

I mean, for us, I think we’ve got a strong position. And I think the key challenge for the bigger multinationals will be – is to execute locally on some of these more fragmented brands because that is the nature of the market that we play in. It tends to be quite fragmented. So whether the bigger multinationals in the long term will have sort of the skill and competencies to successfully manage that if consumer preferences are for the smaller, more local brands, yes, I think that remains to be seen a little bit.

I mean, in terms of channel, I think Grocery for us remains the slightly higher-growth channel, as it – organic food becomes more mainstream. That’s, of course, where the majority of the shoppers still shop. Having said that, we see also a continued role for the HFS channel, of course, where as I’ve pointed out in my presentation, in a number of categories we do have strong number one or two positions or challenger brands that we’ll want to develop.

And I think there will remain a role for that channel. I think the channel is also professionalizing, and some of the bigger HFS chains are more run like the modern grocery chains. And I think in Germany we see that since the whole drug store channel is starting to play an important role, that’ll be specifically German at the moment, but again that’s for us a way to access growth, so we will continue to play both challenge – channels. They play a different role for us, as they’ve done for a long time.

And I think, yes, the point is, of course, that Grocery will probably also in the nearer future be growing at a slightly higher rate because that’s where the consumers are.

Anna Patrice

And could you remind us in which countries that you would like – okay, in Germany you still have higher share of their exposure to the health food stores, right? So if you can remind us maybe a split of your health food distribution channels in your main countries it will be quite useful.

Ronald Merckx

Yes, I think, if you do so – and so Germany is predominantly HFS and now increasing, of course, in drugstores, but that would still be 80%, 90% in HFS. Italy, the Branded part is also mainly in HFS. Spain, we are growing quite fast in the Grocery channel. That was one of the attractions of the acquisition, of course, but the base of the business is in HFS. In France, there's 60%, 70% in Grocery; and the rest is in HFS. And in the UK, it's all Grocery. The HFS channel doesn't really exist, apart from a few whole food stores in London. And in the Netherlands, again, the majority of the sales are with the Grocery trade.

Anna Patrice

And do you see, anyway, acceleration like what has happened in Germany? Did you have negative impacts coming out of the slowdown in HFS and significant acceleration in the growth rate? Do you see any of those things happening in your other markets? Or it's more something to do a little more with the – like how the market has matured or not yet.

Ronald Merckx

No. I think, as I said earlier, I think, longer term, you will probably see a bigger gap opening up in terms of the growth rates of HFS or Grocery relative to HFS. I think that is something we're seeing in the whole of Europe.

Anna Patrice

Okay. And in terms of the competition from Unilever and the likes for the M&A, do you see them competing with you? Or are you engaged mostly on the – not on the auctions but in the private, exclusive negotiations – of known companies?

Ronald Merckx

No. I think that, as we've said in the past, I think, we prefer to do deals on an exclusive basis with people because in auctions, yes, it's more difficult for us to play against the likes of Unilever or Nestle if – yes, if they bid for smaller companies. So we have a preference, of course, for exclusive deals with – where we build longer-term relationships with potential targets and then see if we can do a deal.

Anna Patrice

But then do you see that, the fact that there were some of these also here by a demonstrable trade by Unilever? Or do you some inflation in the multiples so it's more difficult to fund in the same acquisitions? That was one question. And then the follow-up question will be I misunderstood what has happened with the gross margin in Q3, if you see some improvement. Or is there some pressure on the gross margin in Q3; and you have improvement in EBITE, in the current EBITE, coming from the OpEx and M&A?

Ronald Merckx

No, so we do – in terms of multiples, I think in general you've seen that multiples have gone up. Money is still cheap, of course. And I think those deals that we have done on an exclusive basis, we have been able to sort of, yes, pay multiples that are okay relative to the growth potential and the profitability of the targets. At the end of the day, the multiples are an outcome of what we think we can do with those companies rather than a fixed number. Of course, where there is more competition, that will drive multiples up. And then we have to stay disciplined, at the end of the day. With regards to gross margin or in the quarter basically, some of the gains we've made have been offset by some additional promotional investments that we've done, but broadly the gross margin has been flat.

Anna Patrice

Okay. And then for the – and then last question from my side. Sorry if I'm taking so long. On the growth that you expect in the Q4, basically there should be a bit of inflection in the organic growth given that you don't have as much impacts anymore from the top line and also given that you still have a little of dilutive impacts from the foreign exchange rate. So to maintain your low-teens growth guidance, you should see acceleration of your organic growth despite being diluted by the decline in the private labels.

Ronald Merckx

Yes, yes, that’s correct. So when you look at – yes, yes, that’s correct.

Anna Patrice

Thank you.

Ronald Merckx

Okay. You’re welcome.

Operator

The next question is from Henk Veerman, Kempen & Co. Go ahead, sir.

Henk Veerman

Hi, hi, good morning, Ronald. Some two remaining questions still from my side and thanks your updates so far. The first one is on Spain. So you mentioned now that you introduced Dairy Alternatives and Vegetarian Meals under the Ecocesta brand in Spain, and I was just wondering. Since your main brand was always El Granero, I was wondering, is that a – is that your first step or your step or your first main step into this market? Or can we expect also some product introductions under the El Granero brand going forward?

My second question was on maybe following up on the gross margins and on pricing. So in – so I was just wondering. Now you see an increasing shift towards the Grocery channel. And you mentioned, you said the gross margins were flat for the quarter. Can we – on the pricing, do you see anything changing – did you see anything changing in Q3 when it comes changing when it comes to, let’s say, product pricing? And – or can we expect relatively gross margins being flat going forward? Or is this profile changing going forward?

Ronald Merckx

Hi, Henk good morning. so on your first question, Spain, I mean we basically have two brands. So Ecocesta is the Grocery brand that we will be developing as that continues – that channel continues the growth. And El Granero is the HFS brand which, at the moment, is of course still much bigger than Ecocesta. And on the both brands, we will continue to launch products from our product stable across Europe, yes. So that’s basically what we will do there. And then with regards to gross margin, I mean, there are many, many, many different levers that play into the gross margin, of course. And for the remainder of the year, I will expect that to be flattish in some benefits from price increases that we’ve taken, but it’s also you know offset by of course the weakness of the pound, so we’ve done most of that work to protect margins. And then there are other sort of ups and downs. I think in total we haven’t seen any pressure on sales prices or sales price declines, so we are quite happy with what we see there and maintaining that for the rest of the year.

Henk Veerman

Okay, thanks.

Operator

There is an additional question coming from Anna Patrice. Go ahead ma’am.

Anna Patrice

Yes, follow-up question on the gross margin development. You do – also looking forward on improving with the tea, with the Dairy Alternatives et cetera. In theory, that should support the growth path, so when would you expect to see the positive signs on the gross margins for the expected fee next year? Or how do you see it going forward? Thank you.

Ronald Merckx

Hi Anna Patrice again. No, I think, with all the work that we’re doing in sort of – and we haven’t talked too much about it in the – in this update but we did, of course, in the first half is – update, is the various sort of product – projects that we are executing in the operations agenda, insourcing but also a number of warehousing and transportation projects that we are executing to sort of consolidate and see where we can save more costs. And that will, time, start to flow into the gross margin, but we should expect some of that over the years to come, to be honest.

Anna Patrice

Okay, thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] There is an additional question coming from Anna Patrice. Go ahead ma’am.

Anna Patrice

Hi, on the acceleration of your own brands, there was a bit of acceleration in Q3. Was it driven more by the activity on the promotional side on A&P? Or was it also supported by a slightly better market growth, how do you see it? And then in Q4, should we again see a bit of acceleration given easing comps or some also further promotional activities and these will be higher or lower in higher, or lower, in Q4 versus last year? Thank you.

Ronald Merckx

Sorry. What was the last? Can I…

Anna Patrice

If you – A&P should be higher or lower in Q4 this year versus last year.

Ronald Merckx

Yes, thanks. No, I think look, again, I mean, from quarter-to-quarter, phasing of activities and promotionals, specific A&P campaigns is really not too meaningful, I think, to see that if – on a quarterly isolated basis to try and find out what exactly drove growth. It’s a combination of promotion A&P, launches of new products that we talked about, things like the gluten-free range, the rollout of Dairy Alternatives and new tea ranges, further distribution, for instance, in Germany in drugstores and launches of Zonnatura Dairy Alternatives and et cetera et cetera.

So it’s a combination of those things, so you will always see some volatility from quarter-to-quarter. I mean Q4 should be another set of numbers that will get us to sort of the low double-digit growth in total, as already communicated.

And your last question was in terms of A&P, yes. I would expect that we would spend, as I said, a little bit less in A&P in Q4 this year than we did last year, but relative to what we spend year-to-date in 2017, it will be one of the bigger quarters as we see it now.

Anna Patrice

Okay, thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Gentlemen, there are no further questions at this moment.

Ronald Merckx

Okay, thank you very much. And so that concludes basically the Q3 trading update for Wessanen. Thank you all very much for participating and for your questions. Many thanks and we’ll see you again at the year Q4 results if not before. Have a nice day.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes the Wessanen [indiscernible]

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.