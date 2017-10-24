Rules Vs. Discretion And The Next Fed Chair

Markets have lost how to think about how policy might be conducted in the future. Whoever is chair, the Fed needs to get back to making policy under a credible paradigm.

Much of the discussion of the next Fed chair that is circulating is about personality. Some of it is about doctrine and some is about style. Life under each Fed chair is different. Each chair is different with different ideas and ways of operating and each faces somewhat different times and challenges. To some extent the clothes make the man, or woman. Remember that the Fed chair is only one person and gets only one vote. So if the chair is appointed with a different policy view than the rest of the committee, getting policy on a new page might take time.

Recent Past Chairs: Different Strokes for Different Folks

In the past some Fed chairmen have called the tune and run a tight ship. Under Arthur F. Burns his monetary shell game ran amok as he created too much inflation. G. William Miller, a corporate CEO, proved not up to challenge and left the Fed to head Treasury, a position he was probably better suited for. Paul Volcker was the strong no-nonsense anti-inflation leader that times demanded and got after Miller. Jimmy Carter appointed him knowing it probably would be the end of presidency. Volcker was followed by Alan Greenspan who was once called the best central banker ever. But history has been cruel to that assessment. Not only did the financial crisis excesses largely occur on his watch but his monetary policy and its extreme form of gradualism is now being viewed less kindly by history.

Bernanke followed Greenspan and financial crisis time bomb blew up on his watch. Bernanke championed the formation of all sort of special facilities to contain the crisis as well as the program of large scale asset purchases (LSAP) and yield curve control. The in-crisis special facilities were very helpful to stem the crisis from spreading. As for LSAP and yield curve control the market is less impressed and the Fed itself seems unwilling to pursue these policies further, except as a matter of rhetoric or as a last resort. Bernanke was a quiet leader and consensus-builder, unlike Greenspan who led from the front and got his way. Yellen followed in Bernanke's footsteps and followed Bernanke's inclusionary policy. As Fed Chair we rarely hear her speak her mind; she is far more often heard speaking for the committee.

Inflation Targeting: Never-Never Land

Bernanke in 2012 also put the Fed on an inflation target. The target is not unequivocal, however, as the Fed also has its full employment and high sustainable growth mandate. And with adoption of this objective and the use of forward guidance and the view of communications as a separate policy tool, however, the Fed crossed over to never-never land.

Schizo-Fedic

The Fed continues to have the same problem as any man that serves two masters. The Fed's goals conflict and create tensions. Currently the Fed is having a problem because it cannot reach its inflation goal and that is a huge problem that has come to dog Fed credibility. The Fed has not let the failure of inflation to reach its objective stand in the way of it hiking rates. But that begs the question, why hike rates if you are below your inflation goal and not clearly progressing toward it? What is your real policy if it is not achieving that goal?

Objectives and Targets

The Fed's growth or full employment goal is a soft target -- it does not have an unwavering numerical value. The Fed has a notion of how low the unemployment rate can go and it forecasts GDP. But for these the Fed has soft goals. The inflation objective is 2% on the PCE deflator. That fact causes policy to be expressed in terms of inflation and since the Fed has not hit its inflation target of 2% on the PCE since it set in in 2012, the Fed has a credibility problem. It has worsened this problem by, in 2015, arguing that it saw 2% being achieved over the medium term and, based on this outlook, it hiked rates and has hiked rates several times since. Yet the 2015 statement on inflation was made nearly two years ago and today inflation is not only below 2% but it is still soft and the outlook is unclear. The Fed hiked rates in 2015 and has stacked further rate hikes on top of a rate hike justified by an observation or belief that has not been proven true.

Never Fool Yourself

The Fed is guilty of fooling itself. It has failed to reach its 2% inflation objective again and again and yet the Fed continues say that it expects to reach its goal. The Fed has a greater problem with denial than Charley Brown determined to kick a football. That stubbornness defies logic. How many times can you be wrong before you change your mind? For the Fed there seems to be no number that answers that question. However, the Fed is not being vilified in the press or by the markets because it has adopted this policy of releasing members' "outlooks."

Specialized projections are made four times a year and made public. These projections, known as "the dots," offer guidance on what the Fed is thinking about concerning the future for rates. But it still does not answer the question "why?" While the dots sort of answer "what?" they do not give us any insight into the thought process that has created those dots. When you ask people about the Fed still hiking rates even though it has not reached or exceeded its inflation goal, they inevitably respond that the Fed is trying to normalize rates. And that is probably the right answer. But it is not what the Fed has said it would do. Normalizing rates is not the basis for policy. Fancy that!

Normalization or Abnormalization?

If you buy the normalization argument, the next question is this: "to which normal?" The Fed has been gradually cutting its view of the proper long-term Fed funds level. But more troublesome is the notion of R-star that basically admits that we are in a dynamic economic situation and the right Fed funds rate for now is quite low and below the long-term rate. Is the Fed really managing the Fed funds rate along the R-star path? What is it really doing? Do you think it could tell us?

New Ideas Bring New Problems

The Fed under Bernanke became increasing focused on using some new ideas to guide policy as it obsessed about the zero bound. Under Yellen, the Fed became preoccupied with raising the level of the Fed funds to or toward "normal" to gain some scope for two-way action in the future. These goals subserviated monetary policy to alternative dead-ends. The Fed pursued collateral goals; in doing so it has all but abandoned its stated inflation goal.

How can the Fed claim to have an inflation target that it is pursuing if it has never hit it and yet has already raised rates four of times effectively pushing inflation back down before it could stand up? The Fed has forgotten its true mission. It is muddying the waters over how it might react in the future since we can no longer judge its reaction from it the position of inflation vis-a-vis its target. That does not seem to matter anymore. And this has contributed to a call for a more rules based approach.

The overriding rule is this: If you are going to set a rule, you must follow it.

Rules Vs. Discretion

It is a sign of progress that economists are again concerned about the conduct of monetary policy and are no longer grasping at the last potential straw for stimulus. However, this obsession with rules diminishes what are accomplishments of the use of discretion that did manage to wrest the economy from the grip of financial crisis while at the zero bound. Some rules advocates now argue that it was the lack of a rules-based approach and the extreme gradualism under Alan Greenspan that bought those financial crisis conditions about. Had Greenspan been paying attention to rules like a Taylor Rule, the financial meltdown would not have happened.

The graph below shows how much the actual Fed funds target path lagged the path demanded by the Taylor rule before the recession. And while that's true, that policy lagged, the blame seems wrong. At the bottom of the financial crisis was greed and a lack of attention to regulation and an overall sloppiness by regulators and market participants toward their business as everyone lost respect for risk.

The Taylor rule is now referenced to a number of similar sorts of constructs that can provide a framework for policy. John Taylor, a Fed chair candidate, is in fact not looking to put monetary policy on auto pilot. Taylor has said that there should be a discussion when rates are going to be set to diverge from rules so that the Fed knows exactly why it has diverged and that discussion will also set conditions for going back on the rule. Taylor thinks that focusing policy on having a discussion for rules deviations would make for better policy. That is different from saying that if John is the new Fed chair a rule automatically will set the Fed funds rate.

We'll Always Have Paris…

Of course, there are those who would like policy to revert to a strict rule. At one time Milton Friedman said money supply should be injected at a constant pace making the Fed irrelevant and eliminating the Fed as a source of monetary shocks. But money supply stopped being a good gauge to policy as monetary innovation progressed. And as Taylor's own ideas suggest, it is not so clear that we have a rules vs. discretion policy dilemma because there will always be discretion. But that doesn't mean that policy can't be centered on a good rule or two.

Rules -- Truly Made to Be Broken

Those who like rules often speak of the gold standard as an example. But here is another example of a rule (fix to gold) that has worked for long stretches of history but has broken down. The obvious truth about the gold standard is that if you go on it, you will also go off it. And leaving it will require discretion. In all of history no nation has gone on a gold standard and stayed on it. It is just to limiting; not flexible enough. And that will be the truth of any rule. Rules are made to be broken or bent or modified; times change. But if you do not stay reasonably close to them, breaking them has no meaning. You cannot break a rule that is never followed. So, speaking of breaking rules also implies following them.

Discretion Exists Even When Rules Are Implemented

In the end, the straw man of this argument is "rules." Advocates of rules universally want more attention paid to rules, but those pushing to 100% replace discretion with rules are few. Discretion is never going to be set aside completely. But there may be times when policy goes to an automated mode and stays there for a long time because it is optimal, and there are no special shifts or shocks to undermine rules-based targeting. What advocates of rules want is for rules to be more seriously and regularly consulted, and for discretion to be focused and to have very specific reasons when policy deviates from a rule. Putting that way makes it all seem much less controversial.

