Quanta Services: A Quantum Leap in 2018

Introduction

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) currently trades at $37.45/share, trading around $9/share higher than on the same date last year. It is a company that attributes the majority of revenues to providing infrastructure to the Oil and Gas as well as the Electric Power industries. The construction engineering company had one of the best returns of 2016 within the S&P 500, primarily due to the recovery in oil and gas prices. So why am I promoting Quanta Services as a buy recommendation despite the company trading around 10 year highs? I believe there is still growth in Quanta's stock price due in the next twelve months.

The company posted growth in revenues for the sixth quarter in a row, a record $2.2 billion for the second quarter. Efforts to increase operating margin have been successful; operating margin was now is at 5.1% (TTM), up from 3.1% in 2015. Quanta Services has also produced a recent history of beating the rest of the Engineering and Construction Sector, and is making some progress to catch up with the growth rate of the market.

(Source: Morningstar)

It may appear a little bubbly with a P/E ratio of 21.4, however the S&P 500 has a P/E of 22.0, suggesting this measure is more indicative of how bullish the U.S. stock market is in general. I believe Quanta Services to continue to grow through idiosyncratic strategies as well as the growth in the market.

Liquid Fuel

Firstly I want to take a look at the Quanta Service's recent acquisition history, specifically the July acquisition of Stronghold. The acquisition cost Quanta $450 million with the aim to take advantage of Stronghold's expertise in the energy sector. Stronghold will boost Quanta's revenues with greater penetration in downstream and midstream petrochemical markets, and therefore take advantage in growing energy production trends in the U.S.

My belief is that Quanta Service's acquisition of Stronghold might not be entirely priced into Quanta's stock value. This is because expansion from acquiring Stronghold will increase value to the firm. Quanta's Return on Invested Capital or ROIC is 7.81% based on TTM data whereas their WACC is calculated to be 6.11%. This WACC estimate provided by GuruFocus could be considered too low for consideration, but the point being there is likely to be some positive margin between ROIC and WACC. The fact that ROIC is greater than WACC suggests the correct management structure is in place to return positive net benefits from expansion. Couple the solid figures with a growth strategy that rapidly increases the number of construction contracts Quanta earn, and you have a winning formula.

In a similar vein, the greater the performance and production levels of the energy sector, the more construction and engineering contracts Quanta earn. This graph outlines the forecasted production of U.S. liquid fuel.

U.S. production of liquid fuels is predicted to increase by as much as 0.8 million barrels per day in 2018, driven possibly by further expansion in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and further repealing of environmental regulation by President Donald Trump. Furthermore, out of the largest non - OPEC producers, the U.S. is predicted to have the largest absolute increase in liquid fuel production.



Energy prices will affect the rate of new contracts for Quanta too. Crude oil prices are predicted to stay relatively flat in 2018 hovering around the current $52/barrel price. So, the combination of increasing production and some price stability should prove to benefit Quanta.

Electric Power

The probable expansion of energy production is not the only factor that could boost Quanta's revenues. The Salt Lake Tribune reports that whilst the recent surge in natural gas production has cut costs of producing gas-fired electricity, it has damaged the once diversified mix of electric power sources. The article suggests there is a case to improve the diversity of electricity sources via the promotion of coal and nuclear power plants, as these sources can be relied on in adverse metrological conditions. You can expect the U.S. Government to invest in the improvement, maintenance, and expansion of coal and nuclear power infrastructure, which will cause Quanta to win more contracts in these sectors and therefore increase revenues from their electric power contraction business.

Intrinsic Value

Due to the large variance in Quanta's free cash flows, I am going to use a Discounted Earnings Model to produce a valuation to compare with the current stock price. Based on a growth from $0.89/ share in 2007 to $1.75/ share in the TTM, the average annual growth in EPS is 9.7%. This forecast was used to predict the future EPS of Quanta. I have made generic assumptions of the discount rate at 11% and long-term growth rate at 4% which are both subject to scrutiny. The point being with all these variables considered, the discounted EPS model values Quanta Services at $34.66/share, less than three dollars off the current stock price of $37.45. This valuation suggests that the market fairly values Quanta according to the data.

As I mentioned the Discount Rate and the Long-Term Growth Rate are assumptions and therefore I thought it would be appropriate to add some sensitivity analysis for the valuation estimate. You can see that to reproduce the current stock price of 37.48/share (whilst keeping the long run growth rate fixed), the model only requires roughly a 0.5% drop in discount rate.

This adds to my belief that Quanta Services is valued correctly based on growth estimates, however my overall thesis is that the pickup in liquid fuel production will cause an abnormal increase in the growth of Earnings, and that the market has not foreseen my prediction.

Conclusion

Quanta Services' stock price has largely remained flat over the last month or so as the market waits for upcoming Q3 earnings results in November. I fully expect Quanta Services to meet their EPS target for Q3 of $0.61/share, setting up a foundation for further growth in the stock price. The further growth can be attributed to trends of larger production in liquid fuels within the U.S., greater construction and maintenance in non-conventional power plants within the U.S., and increased penetration in petrochemical markets from the strategic acquisition of Stronghold. These factors will combine to produce a growth in Quanta's earnings beyond expectations. Therefore, I recommend to buy Quanta services and hold for 12 months with a target price of $45/share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.