Has Facebook Shown Us Its Future Growth Model?

Facebook (FB) is now testing a new feature that would provide a second feed for users that would allow them to remove the clutter and be able to have their main feed be primarily for family and friends.

Here's what Facebook said was the reasoning behind the test:

"People have told us they want an easier way to see posts from friends and family, so we are testing two separate feeds, one as a dedicated space with posts from friends and family and another as a dedicated space for posts from Pages."

On the business side of the effort, what it essentially does is remove organic reach and force businesses or publishers to have their content put on the alternative feed called Explore. They'll have to pay to have their content seen in the regular news feed of users, based upon tests being conducted in other countries.

In Slovakia, one of the test countries, it was found that organic reach dropped by about 67 percent once the new model was put into effect.

The obvious and not so obvious strategy

Being a follower of marketing trends, it has been apparent for some time in regard to Facebook, that marketers have found a number of ways to organically grow their mailing lists and sales on Facebook with minimal, if any, spending, even with Facebook's consistent pressing to "boost" their reach by paying for it.

Creating the alternative feed is one way, in the short term, to put more pressure on marketers to pay up in order to gain access to Facebook's users on their regular feeds. This is the obvious part of the strategy - to generate more revenue from brands and marketers.

What isn't so obvious, in my view, is where this could potentially all lead for Facebook.

Before going on, it needs to be understood that this hasn't been officially put in place as a permanent feature by Facebook. It has to be determined whether or not this will meet the desire for Facebook users to have less clutter in their regular feeds, while still being able to have access to Pages of companies and publishers they want to follow.

Where this could lead to

It appears what users are desiring is the ability to communicate with family and friends without being overly distracted by other interests. Providing an alternative feed should provide relief and be popular with users.

Assuming Facebook finds this to be a initiative most users are agreeable to, it does provide some insights into the potential this has for future growth.

If users acclimate to another feed, it could provide the foundation for Facebook to go beyond two feeds in the future, and develop other feeds to serve verticals users are interested in; something like Feedly or similar tools that can be used to organize content of interest, making it easier and more convenient to access.

For example, some people may want a feed for general news alone, another for hobbies, travel, spirituality, etc. This could allow Facebook to deliver very targeted areas of interest to users, while at the same time simplifying marketing for brands.

Where something like this could face challenges would be brands that produce products across numerous verticals, such as Johnson & Johnson. That could be solved with technology as AI improves and marketing for specific product categories is allocated accurately once the data are included.

Being able to provide access to consumers with specific interests in an accurate manner would support higher prices from brands, which would boost margins and earnings for Facebook.

What if it doesn't work out?

Facebook has used up most its feed real estate in regard to brands marketing within the feeds, and even with its video strategy, it's still obvious content in feeds is starting to overwhelm many users. I believe the reason for that is people do have varied interests, and they're cramming them all into one feed.

The question now is what if this experiment doesn't work out, and users decide they want Facebook to return to having only one feed?

While I don't think that's how it'll go, it's possible it does. In that case, Facebook would be forced to look for areas outside of its expertise and core business for growth.

Some tech companies, such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) have successfully done that, but it's a long process, and Amazon is an exception there. Few companies can successfully navigate those waters and produce positive earnings from significant new revenue streams.

It's not that Facebook couldn't do it, only that it would essentially be communicating it has reached the end of its potential concerning its existing business model.

This would put downward pressure on the company because it doesn't have any obvious alternative products or services that could produce the type of revenue its core business could if it can successfully roll out the Explore, and get users comfortable with using another stream for different purposes.

Conclusion

I think Facebook, in some form, will successfully introduce the second stream. In the short term, this should provide an increase in revenue and earnings from brands and marketers.

If the test results are the same across different markets, it means businesses and publishers are losing a lot of engagement with consumers, and they'll have to pay up in order to reach them as they had been organically (for free) in the recent past.

Once the two feeds have been operational for some time, and Facebook tweaks the second feed to align with its own purposes and user demand, it is positioned to move forward with vertical feeds if it chooses to go that route, which I see as having the potential to generate some serious, long-term revenue and earnings for the company.

If it doesn't do this, it'll have to show investors and shareholders what its plan for future long-term growth is. If it's not vertical feeds, what services or products will it offer outside its core business to grow in the years ahead?

My thought is if it can successfully introduce the second feed, it is laying the foundation for growth that will allow it to boost earnings across numerous verticals.

This isn't unprecedented when you think about it. Amazon is now going after retail verticals in the same way Facebook could with various feeds.

I see this as having the potential to disrupt the market in many ways, and provide a much more attractive marketplace for brands and publishers to build their own businesses. That means a win/win that will be difficult to compete against.

