Frontline Discusses Current State Of The Crude Tanker Market

By Robert Hvide Macleod, CEO Frontline Management AS

Below is an excerpt from the transcript of the video presentation given by the CEO of Frontline Management AS (NYSE:FRO), Robert Hvide MacLeod. In the video, Robert MacLeod discusses the current state of the crude tanker market and many of the variables affecting the tanker industry, including oil demand, fleet development, and scrapping. If you would like to view the video in its entirety, you can access the link here and at the bottom of the excerpt.

Global Oil Demand Drives Shipping

Global oil demand drives the need for the seaborne transportation of crude oil. Since 2014, global oil demand has grown by nearly 8 million barrels per day, growing at a rate of roughly 1.5% per year. A strong rate of growth is expected to continue over the next several years as low oil prices drive demand from emerging economies.

Demand Geographically Dislocated from Supply

An important dynamic that affects the crude oil trade is the distance oil needs to travel from its origin to its destination. In the shipping world, this is calculated in tonne miles.

Lower crude oil prices have driven production increases in the Americas, which are geographically dislocated from key demand growth centers in Asia. Specifically, Chinese oil demand has grown by nearly 3% year-over-year and demand from India has grown by over 4%. Increasing demand growth is expected to come from these countries as well as developing African economies.

The net effect for the crude oil tanker market is increased tonne miles and hence the demand for shipping.

Additionally, global crude oil inventories are in decline after reaching peak levels last year, and the oil market is beginning to show signs of re-calibrating.



Current Market

The current crude oil tanker rate environment does not reflect that strong demand at present, and this is largely due to the other side of the equation, namely supply. By supply, I mean both the global supply of crude oil and the availability of tankers to transport it.

Regarding the former, OPEC mandated production cuts, which commenced in January 2017, have remained intact, although compliance from certain member countries has become questionable as the cuts have been extended. Less crude oil production means less export cargoes that need to find a home. In a weak oil price environment, those cargoes may be stored on tankers and resold at a later date, effectively tying up a portion of the global fleet.

The absolute supply of crude oil tankers has had a more pronounced effect on the market.

Crude Tanker Fleet Development

Over the course of the last two years, the number of vessels in the crude oil tanker fleet has grown by 12.6%. Since the start of 2016, 82 new VLCCs and 62 Suezmax tankers have been added to the global fleet.

We should expect continued fleet growth through 2018 as an additional 49 VLCCs and 45 Suezmax tankers are scheduled to be delivered from shipyards next year. There has been some new ordering activity this year, including vessels ordered by Frontline, but orders are limited and have been placed by large, industrial owners as part of organic fleet renewal programs.

Asset prices are at low levels that we believe are indicative of the bottom of a cycle. What is different about the present environment is that financing is more difficult to access than in the past, and there has been less speculative investment – specifically from private equity firms, which have lost their appetite for shipping. This has reduced ordering activity across virtually all shipping segments.

It is important to remember that crude oil tankers have a finite lifespan and are increasingly difficult to operate economically as they age. They are more difficult to charter at attractive rates, and many charterers and import and export terminal operators place age restrictions on the vessels. Additionally, tankers are mandated to undergo special surveys, with the cost associated with each survey increasing as a tanker ages.

In stronger markets, old tankers may still be able to generate profits, but in weaker rate environments, owners face difficult choices. Eventually, aging tankers are sold for scrap.



Over 20% of the Fleet is Near Scrapping Age

Twenty years is widely considered to be the maximum lifespan of a tanker trading internationally. Tankers may extend their lives in certain inter-coastal trades or in offshore storage, but these are not considered part of the trading fleet.

While a good portion of the global fleet is relatively modern, over 20% of the VLCCs in the fleet are likely to be scrapped in the coming years. When you consider that the current VLCC orderbook is equal to about 13.7% of the existing VLCC fleet, it’s easy to see how supply dynamics can quickly change. The VLCC segment is the segment that we have the most exposure to, offering us the most upside potential.

Scrapping is Finally a Real Alternative

Some owners are forced to scrap their vessels because finding suitable employment for an aging vessel is difficult. Generally, the decision is a simple financial one.

At the risk of being overly simplistic, an owner takes several factors into consideration when deciding whether to sell a vessel for scrap.

First, is the vessel likely to generate positive earnings in the current environment? Presently, the answer is no for older vessels. Second, what are the ongoing costs the owner will incur to operate the vessel? The largest cost component is dry docking. It typically costs between two and three million dollars to dry dock a VLCC. When a vessel reaches 20 years of age, the owner either needs to put it in dry dock for a special survey or sell it either to another owner or for scrap. The economics are, in fact, relatively simple.

In the present market, the scrap value of 15-year-old vessels is converging with its secondhand value in the resale market. There is no real secondhand market for 20-year-old vessels, but I can confidently say that 20-year-old vessels aren’t worth much more than their scrap value. The pace of vessel scrapping has begun to pick up over the last several months and is likely to accelerate, particularly if the winter season doesn’t show a strong improvement in rates.

Looking out on the horizon, there are also environmentally-driven mandates at the end of the decade that may force additional vessels to retire. In particular, the International Maritime Organization’s requirement that all vessels be required to install ballast water treatment systems during dry dockings after September 2019 will require further expense that may be hard to justify for vessels approaching the end of their useful lives.





Where in the shipping cycle are we now?

The question many market participants are grappling with is ‘where in the shipping cycle are we now?’

After enjoying several years of healthy rates, 2017 has been relatively subdued due to the factors I discussed previously. As I mentioned earlier, we believe we are at the bottom of the cycle. This is reflected in the rate environment, asset prices, and lack of speculative ordering.

As we have seen in past years, Frontline has the potential to generate significant earnings well above our very competitive cash breakeven levels, which include bareboat hire, interest on the debt, operating expenses, dry docking, and G&A expenses. We are a large, but very lean organization intensely focused on efficient and cost-effective operations. This serves us well in both strong and weak markets.

To view the video presentation in its entirety, please click here: Frontline Video

Disclosure: I am/we are long FRO.

Business relationship disclosure: Robert Hvide McLeod is the CEO of Frontline Management AS

Additional disclosure: This article was submitted independently by Frontline and selected by Seeking Alpha's editors for publication. No fee was paid for its publication.