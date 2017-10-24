Still Waiting On Valmont Industries

I still like the business, and more bullish investors could see VMI as a deal below $160.

I've stubbornly waited for VMI to drop back into the $130s before committing - and though the stock came close, it didn't quite get there.

I've waited patiently for Valmont Industries (VMI) to drop back to the $130-$135 level, and so far the stock hasn't cooperated. It came close in late September, hitting a six-month low near $140, but unfortunately I passed, and shares have rebounded toward the high end of a range that's held since a big Q4 beat in late February.

To be sure, there is some good news here, and some reason for optimism. I like Valmont as a company, and cyclical end markets are improving. Valuation is a bit high, at 22x+ the midpoint of 2017 EPS guidance (adding back the expected impact from Q3 hurricanes), and over 11x EV/EBITDA. But VMI isn't exactly Caterpillar (CAT), pricing in ever-increasing mid-cycle EPS estimates at similarly increasing multiples.

Still, I'm not sure $159 is the right price, at least from a margin of safety standpoint, even after a solid third quarter report last week. Business is getting better, with 10% YTD revenue growth (admittedly with some help from higher steel costs, thanks to pass-through pricing). But margins are a concern, with higher steel and zinc costs hitting key segments and pricing pressure a factor elsewhere.

I still think mid-cycle EPS is somewhere in the $9 range, as I argued earlier this year, and a ~17-18x multiple to that number isn't particularly onerous. I do like management and the business, and admittedly there's a "just shut up and buy the freaking stock already" argument to be made at this point. But for at least one more quarter, I'm holding out for a discount.

Q3 Earnings

The story for Valmont so far this year has been that results have been good, but not spectacular, with the news mixed but positive on a net basis. That same description fits Q3. Revenue increased 12% year-over-year, rising in every segment but Energy & Mining (far and away the smallest contributor from a profit standpoint). But gross profit dollars rose just 5.5%, as higher steel prices boosted revenue in the support structures businesses, with much of those increases passed through to customers. SG&A deleveraged as well: EBIT was up just 2.8% year-over-year, comparing against adjusted figures for Q3 2016, with EBIT margins falling to 8.8% against an adjusted 9.6% last year.

On a segment-by-segment basis, the news does look a bit better, and Q4 looks solid, with implied EPS guidance $1.72-$1.86 vs $1.60 a year ago. Again, the news is good - the question is how good.

(Author's note: segment revenue and EBIT comes from the company's investor presentation, which eliminates the effect of intersegment revenue, and whose figures are slightly different from those reported in the press release.)

Engineered Support Structures

Revenue rose 8.6%, with two points of benefit from acquisitions and currency. Highway lighting sales rose in Australia, and Europe is showing signs of stabilizing. A greenfield operation in India is growing into "a good-sized business", as COO Steve Kaniewski put it on the Q3 conference call. But North American demand was light, and lighting sales declined, which Valmont continues to attribute to the lack of movement at the federal level.

On the other hand, wireless installations in North America rose; Valmont last year said that spectrum auctions were limiting carrier capex, a claim that seems borne out by YTD strength in that category. Momentum in China has slowed, with segment sales in that country flat, per the Q3 release.

But the big concern here is margins. EBIT actually declined 22.5% year-over-year, with margins dropping to 7.7% from 10.5%. Sharply higher steel costs in China had a major impact, per the call, and pricing pressure prohibited Valmont from fully passing those costs along.

The cyclical decline in the Irrigation segment has drawn the most attention, and the USS segment has been the undercovered driver of the decline from peak EPS above $10 in 2013. But ESS generates close to a quarter of segment-level profit, and YTD pace suggests basically zero profit growth over the past five years. For VMI to get up to the $175+ range, that probably needs to change. And that probably requires some sort of federal help in the U.S.

Utility Support Structures

From 2013 to 2015, Irrigation segment EBIT declined $113 million. USS profits fell $115 million. And it's actually been USS that has recovered quicker - and has led the overall profit growth of the last two years.

Q3 numbers look impressive, with revenue up nearly 19% and EBIT rising 32%. Most of the revenue gains came from pricing, however, with volume up just 1%, and most of the pricing gains apparently coming from pass-through contracts.

Still, the quarter was good news. Lead times are firming, with CEO Mogens Bay on the Q3 call citing lead times of ~26 weeks, which an analyst pointed out was a figure similar to that seen at past peaks. Grid improvements in North America and renewable energy both are helping - and both seem like long-term tailwinds as well. And considering that hurricane activity had a modest impact in Q3, the quarter likely was a bit better than it appears.

Again, the bull case here probably needs an acceleration elsewhere - USS alone isn't enough. But the continued improvement in the business should carry at least into Q1 - and give Valmont time for the other cyclically lagging businesses to catch up.

Coatings

Valmont's biggest rival in coatings, AZZ (AZZ) has had an ugly year, with that stock down 27% YTD and reaching a two-year low a couple of weeks ago before a modest pop. Weakness in AZZ's Energy segment has been the bigger problem, but that company's Metal Coatings segment has seen profits decline through the first six months of its FY18 (ending February), backing out one-time charges a year ago.

In that context, a modest YTD decline in Valmont's Coatings segment operating profit, and a seemingly solid Q3, both look much more comforting than they might otherwise. In Q3, revenue rose nearly 13%, though volume increased just 2.5%. EBIT rose 18.7%, with margins climbing 110 bps to 21.6%, as Valmont benefited from restructuring a year ago.

Most notably, management pointed to the beginnings of a long-awaited recovery in Asia, and pricing improved in North America as well. The one concern is zinc prices, which have spiked notably. In Q3, cost savings offset those pressures - but that won't last forever. Profits in the segment have declined for three straight years, and 2017 is likely to be a fourth, albeit with a very modest drop. But there are signs of stabilization.

Energy & Mining

The company's smallest segment was the biggest disappointment. External sales actually declined, as improvements in access system sales was more than offset by weakness in mining consumables, a business Valmont is in the process of selling.

Steel costs hit profits, with EBIT declining 75% to just $1.8 million. Q4 has a difficult compare as well. E&M's size, at this point, means the quarter is of little significance (the segment has generated ~4% of total EBIT, before corporate expense). But any hopes of a near-term rebound have to be put on hold.

Irrigation

The commentary from both Valmont and competitor Lindsay (LNN) sounds pretty similar. North American demand is starting to stabilize, with Bay saying on the Q3 call that "we do believe the market has kind of bottomed out". And international sales are growing, providing a lift.

For Valmont, revenue rose a solid 15.6%, mostly from volume. Margins improved modestly, driving a 19% increase in profit. Q3 is a seasonally weaker quarter, which colors the results a bit, and the real question is what 2018 would look like. For now, Valmont seems cautiously optimistic, and LNN's move toward the top of a multi-year trading range implies that the market agrees with that assessment.

Valuation

Again, overall, it's a good quarter. But I'm not sure it really changes the calculus here all that much. VMI trades at almost 23x the midpoint of 2017 guidance of $6.94-$7.04 (adding back an estimated $0.10 of hurricane impact). The EV/EBITDA multiple sits at 11.3x, toward the higher end of the recent range.

Peer comparisons suggest some potential upside. AZZ trades at 23x the midpoint of its FY18 EPS guidance, with consensus of $1.93 towards the lower end of the company's $1.80-$2.30 range. LNN is priced at almost 16x EBITDA, a multiple that implies something closer to a cyclical bottom than a top.

But VMI should trade at a discount to those peers in a cyclically weak environment. The point of the portfolio here, in theory, was that it was supposed to be less cyclical than other industrials, and in particular its more-focused competitors. (That hasn't 100% worked out, obviously.)

From a long-term standpoint, I still don't think mid-cycle earnings change all that much. There is a case here, a la Caterpillar, where the business still is in the bottom half of the cycle - and peak earnings, thanks to cost cuts (Valmont took out a good deal of cost last year), should be higher the next time around. But the cost cuts from Valmont weren't as deep, and the cyclical low wasn't as low. A high-teen multiple to $9+ still gets roughly to the $150-$160 range, depending on timing and discount rates.

And from a near-term standpoint, I still don't see the combination that's going to accelerate earnings growth. USS is recovering nicely - but it needs some help. Yet ESS profits are stagnant. Irrigation probably has bottomed, and is going to recover at some point. But there's not a lot of evidence either from Valmont or Lindsay of anything close to a V-shaped recovery. Coatings looks challenged, and E&M barely registers at this point.

This remains a good business, and I still think management has done a fine job. But from a valuation standpoint, VMI looks like it's priced in a lot of the good news here.

Either the price needs to come back - and I still think sub-$140 is where this gets interesting - or a catalyst needs to arrive. The good news is that the post-election catalysts that drove VMI higher - tax reform, potential inflationary benefits to farm income, infrastructure spend, higher energy capex - all remain intact. They just haven't arrived yet. If that starts to change, and/or if VMI looks a bit cheaper, the story changes. Until then, however, I think the range in which VMI has traded for the last eight months looks about right.

