Alibaba: Earnings Preview

Singles Day and Qudian IPO are short term news events likely to appear in the earnings call next week.

Last quarter, Alibaba (BABA) reported strong financial results. The company grew revenue by 56% YoY, grew its mobile MAUS by 22mn, grew its cloud revenue business by 96% YoY and held close to $22bn in cash and short term securities. Bright spots included strong international revenue growth outside of China, coming in at almost $400mn representing 136% YoY growth. At these growth rates, international revenue is set to break $1bn in quarterly revenue in the next few quarters. What can we see approaching this report?

Estimize

Estimize, a crowd-sourced earnings estimate community, polls roughly 150 users and by comparing the crowd estimates with Wall St., investors can see how actual results have placed within the chatter. When we look at BABA, an interesting pattern has emerged in regards to both the EPS and Revenue numbers:

The Estimize consensus has come more closely to actual results in 5 of the last seven quarters than the Wall Street estimates. In the last quarter, Wall St. expected 0.94 on $7.05bn in revenue. Estimize was more bullish, with 0.96 and $7.1bn. Of course, actual results topped both, with 1.17 EPS and $7.4bn in revenues.

For the quarter to be reported this week, the Estimize estimates have the company at $1.08 EPS on $8bn in revenues.

Bullish Moving Averages

Over the six months, Alibaba's momentum has remained strong. When a stock's 50-day moving average crosses above its 100 or 200-day MA, it usually signals positive momentum for the stock, called a "bullish crossover." Alibaba's 50-day has remained largely ahead and above the 100-day since crossing over in March:

Barring a poignant correction, it appears the 50-day will remain above the 100-day for the foreseeable future.

Singles Day

Competitors to Alibaba are also looking forward to 11/11, the Singles Day phenomenon that helped Alibaba set a record of $17.8bn in gross merchant volume moved in 2016. JD.com (JD) is expanding its partnership with Tencent with a data deal meant to catalyze business. Last year, Alibaba reported some staggering numbers, with GMV up over 60%. By selling advertising against the event, the growing GMV is meant to lead to higher spending on advertising, leading to revenue for Alibaba. Indeed, some Seeking Alpha contributors here have pointed out the complicated relationship between GMV and Alibaba's revenue.

Qudian IPO

Last week, online finance and micro-lending company Qudian (QD) debuted on the NYSE. Alibaba's affiliate Ant Financial owns nearly 13% of the company, which is trading at $28/share, or a nearly $10bn market cap. How and to what extend any net effects flow to Alibaba (Ant Financial is only an affiliate, and is owned by Jack Ma, not Alibaba, and it seems it can participate in a future Ant IPO as a ownership stakeholder) appears unclear, thought Alibaba has stock-based compensation expenses for the tendering of Ant Financial shares to employees. In any event, with Ant nearing $60bn in valuation, the stake in the Qudian IPO and its own forthcoming IPO will have important ramifications for Alibaba. The company could end up with a stake in Ant after its own IPO of more than $20bn based on that valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.