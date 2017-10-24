Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Valeant Value Trap, Agenus Upside, Celgene's Potential

Today we discuss an article on Valeant and see if it is a value trap.

Analysis of top Seeking Alpha coverage: Valeant

Today we will discuss an article on Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX) by Warwick Simons. The author does a pretty good job selling Valeant from an investment banker’s perspective. However, Valeant has problems no financial analysis can even begin to comprehend. If the company is so attractive - as the author clearly argues - then why isn’t the market being more bullish?

This is better explained by a quote from the article: “The financial rationale for such a transaction is very clear, but it relies on Valeant’s cash flows being at least stable, and to date they have not been. If the bear case - that Valeant’s EBITDA is stuck in a slow death spiral – is true, then Valeant is much harder to value, and it is reasonable that no buyers have stepped forward.”

Valeant’s cash flow is not going to be stable for a number of reasons. This is my gut feeling.

Despite what anybody tells you, this is how biotech analysis works: first you have a gut feeling (a hypothesis) about a company; then you go through the facts and try to verify (proof) that gut feeling. A good analyst is one who gets these gut feelings right most of the time; and a good analyst is also somebody who, when he doesn’t get a right gut feeling, doesn’t try to fit the facts to theory.

So my hypothesis, or gut feeling if you will, is that Valeant is bad investment and a future value trap. That it has been a past value trap since around 2015 has been historically proven. However, my gut feeling is that this company is, at worst, dead meat, and at best, trouble.

Although VRX isn’t the worst of the lot in terms of LT debt/equity, it is one of the worst among the billion dollar companies. I would call that trouble.

Now, what has Valeant going for it that could vastly improve its FCF? As DoctoRx says in the above quoted article, Siliq has terrible safety problems as shown by the FDA boxed warning. If doctors are forced to tell patients with plaque psoriasis that if taking Siliq causes them to have suicidal tendencies then they must see the doctor, then I wonder how many self-respecting doctors will want to prescribe such a medicine? Remember that this drug was originally co-developed by Amgen (AMGN), who terminated the agreement, saying "During our preparation process for regulatory submissions, we came to believe that labeling requirements likely would limit the appropriate patient population for brodalumab.” What were those feared labelling requirements? “The decision was based on events of suicidal ideation and behavior in the brodalumab program, which Amgen believes likely would necessitate restrictive labeling.” Not just ideation, there were actually multiple suicide events in trials that led the drug to Valeant.

Litigation is a normal part of any pharma, but Valeant has an unseemly number of lawsuits going on against them. The Philidor-related lawsuits, from which come the Lord Abbot one, are quite scary. My problem is: will this mixed pharma company develop a pipeline, or try resolving its lawsuits, or keep selling assets to service debts? The company seems to have been kept alive by debt-holders to get their debts serviced. $6bn is due in 2020. I wonder how that will be paid off.

B+L is a major revenue earner for Valeant - 56% in the second quarter. B+L has been having multiple manufacturing issues during approval times; in fact, one such recurrent CGMP problem led to another CRL for latanoprostene bunod. This glaucoma drug had potential, but approval keeps getting delayed.

A company with long term debt 7x its market cap is like a house that has been multiple mortgaged at 7 times its market value. Would you buy such a house, however attractive its facade looks from the outside?

Let me be as clear as I can: I wouldn’t buy such a house even if it later turned out that I had missed a great deal; the suspicion of risk is a greater dealbreaker than the hope of a sight unseen opportunity.

Stocks in the news: Analysis of AMGN, CELG, GSK, AGEN

Amgen's Kyprolis dosed weekly shows treatment benefit over twice-weekly dosing in late-stage study

Company: Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN)

Ticker Co Name Mktcap Today's Price Volume AMGN Amgen, Inc. 131B $180.53 2,696,386.00 52-week high 52-week low %diff--52w-low CashBalance Focusarea $191.10 $133.64 35.09 26B Oncology

Therapy: KYPROLIS (carfilzomib)

Disease: multiple myeloma

News:” Topline results from the Phase 3 A.R.R.O.W. study showed once-weekly dosing of Amgen’s Kyprolis (carfilzomib) extended progression-free survival (NYSE:PFS) by 3.6 months compared to twice-weekly dosing in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. Both regimens were administered with dexamethasone.

Median PFS in the once-weekly group was 11.2 months versus 7.6 months in the twice-weekly group with 31% less risk of cancer progression or death (hazard ratio = 0.69).”

Analysis: KYPROLIS had annual sales of $692mn globally last year, and sales increased 24 percent for the fourth quarter and 35 percent for the full year driven by higher unit demand. The drug is currently approved for r/r Multiple Myeloma which will see a 10% annual growth over 2015-2025, with major-market sales increasing from $8.6 billion in 2015 to $22.3 billion in 2025 .Along with Enbrel (etanercept), Prolia (denosumab) and Repatha (evolocumab), KYPROLIS (carfilzomib) is one of the top high potential drugs in Amgen’s portfolio.

Catalysts loom for Celgene - Morgan Stanley

Company: Celgene (NASDAQ: CELG)

Ticker Co Name Mktcap Today's Price Volume CELG Celgene Corporation 95B $122.37 4,811,058.00 52-week high 52-week low %diff--52w-low CashBalance Focusarea $147.17 $96.93 26.25 6.6B Oncology

News: “ In a note, Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison says several upcoming catalysts and $10B in available cash for M&A could "change the story" on Celgene.

Analysis: While we appreciate MS analyst Mr Harrison’s efforts to bolster the stock, there’s no doubt there are short term problems at Celgene. Mongersen was a major failure, and the stock fell 10% on that news. However, this is a buy opportunity for long to very long term investors, and the attraction is elsewhere, as we have repeatedly said in our articles.

Agenus up 11% premarket on FDA OK of Glaxo's shingle vaccine

Company: GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK)

Ticker Co Name Mktcap Today's Price Volume GSK GlaxoSmithKline plc (ADR) 95B $40.62 3,858,335.00 52-week high 52-week low %diff--52w-low CashBalance Focusarea $44.53 $37.20 9.19 4B vaccines

Therapy: Shingrix [Zoster Vaccine (Adjuvanted)])

Disease: shingles vaccine

News: “ As expected, the FDA has approved GlaxoSmithKline's (NYSE:GSK) Shingrix [Zoster Vaccine (Adjuvanted)] shingles vaccine. In September, an FDA advisory committee voted 11 - 0 backing approval.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN), the developer of the QS-21 adjuvant Stimulon used in Shingrix, is up 11% premarket on robust volume.

Glaxo is down 0.5% premarket on robust volume.

Analysis: Agenus has this deal with GSK. This basically says that all AGEN can expect from the approval is $15mn, as it already sold off its royalties back to Glaxo for $100mn, and the royalties were about 2% anyway from a drug expected to have $1bn in global sales at peak. However, future references like this and this continue to mention royalties. The 2016 10-K also mentions the deal not the royalties. So the spike is probably on proof-of-concept motivations rather than an actual windfall from milestones and royalties.



Analyst Ratings

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI): Guggenheim initiates coverage with buy rating. See our analysis on AERI.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN): Piper Jaffray Companies reiterates overweight rating with target of $170.00. ALXN is in our moderate conviction list with an entry price of $120 and target of $156. Check our analysis on ALXN here.

Astrazeneca PLC (AZN): Leerink Swann raises target from $31.00 to $34.00 with market perform rating. Our coverage on AZN available here.

Biogen (BIIB): Citigroup downgrades from buy to neutral; Guggenheim initiates coverage with buy; Piper Jaffray Companies reiterate overweight rating with target of $390.00. Check our articles on BIIB.

Celgene Corporation (CELG): Guggenheim initiates with buy; Morgan Stanley lowers target to $115.00 with underweight rating; Piper Jaffray Companies reiterate neutral rating with target of $133.00. Check our recent coverage on CELG.

Clovis Oncology (CLVS): Barclays PLC initiates coverage with overweight rating and target of $105.00. See our coverage here.



CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX): Cantor Fitzgerald initiates coverage with buy rating and target of $35.00. Check our article here.

The Medicines Company (MDCO): Guggenheim initiates coverage with buy rating. See our article on MDCO.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN): Guggenheim initiates coverage with buy rating. Our coverage on REGN is available here.

Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL): Guggenheim initiates coverage with buy rating.

Seattle Genetics (SGEN): Guggenheim initiates coverage with buy rating. SGEN is in our strong conviction list with an entry price of $60 and target of $78. See our SGEN analysis.

TESARO (TSRO): Barclays PLC initiates coverage with equal weight rating and target of $135.00; Piper Jaffray Companies reiterates neutral rating with target of $117.00. TSRO is in our strong conviction list with an entry price of $120 and target of $160. We have written on TSRO sometime back.

More ratings in additional data blog post.



Insider Sales

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCQB:CBDS): CFO Lundbom Donald sold 9% of their holding, 4850 shares, for $13,727.

Versartis, Inc. (VSAR): SVP & CBO Westberg Paul, SVP & GC Ward Shane and COO & CFO Brumm Joshua T sold 1% of their holding - 1326, 776 and 1326 shares respectively; CMO Hislop Colin sold 3% of their holding - 667 shares. All sales were priced at $2.55 per share.



Insider Purchases

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNCE): 10% shareholder Bvf Partners L P/il acquired 331916 shares for $5,256,720.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZYNE): 10% shareholder Rapp Michael acquired 100000 shares for $973,738.



Earnings

PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) reported its third quarter net income at $8.8 million, up from $4.9 million in net income it had reported for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The company’s revenue also increased from $60.8 million to $66.7 million. The consensus estimate for revenue stood at $55.7 million.

HealthStream Inc. (HSTM) announced its third quarter financial results. The company’s revenue for the quarter stood at $63.6 million, up 9 percent from $58.4 million in the third quarter of 2016. It net income for the quarter stood at $2.5 million, up 116 percent from $1.2 million in net income for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Its Adjusted EBITDA of $11.0 million in the third quarter of 2017 is up 41% from adjusted EBITDA of $7.8 million in the third quarter of 2016.

