This 9.1% Yielding, Mispriced Retail REIT Is A Strong Buy

The REIT has reduced its exposure to its largest tenant, ShopKo and fears over the demise of the retail sector are wildly exaggerated.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (SRC) is a buy on the latest drop. Though there are some concerns regarding the REIT's dividend coverage in a weakening retail industry, I think the reward-to-risk ratio is quite attractive at today price point. Spirit Realty Capital covers its dividend with cash flow, has an investment grade-rated balance sheet and the REIT's shares sell for a low AFFO multiple and at a discount to the peer group average P/B ratio.

To be clear, Spirit Realty Capital is no Realty Income Corporation (O) and the REIT has had some problems in the past regarding its largest tenant, ShopKo. ShopKo is closing stores just like other big retailers including Sears Holdings (SHLD) and JC Penney (JCP) as traffic continues to shift online and brick-and-mortar retailers find it increasingly hard to compete against internet companies. Spirit Realty Capital addressed its problems with ShopKo by selling stores and reducing its exposure to the retail company. At the end of the June quarter, ShopKo accounted for 7.9 percent of Spirit Realty Capital's contractual rent, making it the largest tenant in the REIT's portfolio. However, the percentage has decreased from 9.1 percent at the end of the first quarter 2016.

In light of the troubles in the retail sector, Spirit Realty Capital scrapped its $250 million net acquisition target for 2017 and reduced its AFFO guidance from $0.89-$0.91/share to $0.80-$0.84/share, reflecting a decrease of ~9 percent. Spirit Realty Capital's shares dropped sharply in May when the REIT adjusted its guidance.

After a month-long recovery that saw the REIT recapture most of its losses, shares have started to show signs of weakness again lately, which I think is a good opportunity to capitalize on investors' fears about the state of the retail industry.

Investors are too fearful of REITs like Spirit Realty Capital because of their exposure to the retail industry. Though there are some retailers that are closing stores, the majority of retail companies isn't. Spirit Realty Capital has a highly diversified real estate portfolio with a 98 percent lease rate, suggesting that the impact of store closures is quite limited.

What About Spirit Realty Capital's Cash Flow?

If it comes to buying REITs, investors typically are concerned with cash flow and dividend continuity. Is the cash flow resilient enough, and can the REIT cover its dividend payout?

There are different ways to answer this question. One way is to evaluate a REIT's fixed charge coverage ratio, or FCCR. The fixed charge coverage ratio shows how likely the company is to cover its 'fixed charges' like interest or lease expenses. The higher the FCCR, the stronger the company is from a cash flow perspective. In the case of Spirit Realty Capital, the fixed charge coverage ratio was 3.6x at the end of the June quarter, indicating that the REIT pulls in more than enough cash to meet its obligations.

In addition, it is worth mentioning that Spirit Realty Capital still has an investment grade-rated balance sheet. All three major credit rating agencies have issued investment grade credit ratings.

Secondly, investors can look at the company's traditional dividend coverage and see whether Spirit Realty Capital covers its dividend with cash flow. Income investors typically use AFFO to measure a REIT's ability to maintain or grow its dividend payout.

One would expect Spirit Realty Capital to have weak coverage stats given its past issues with ShopKo, but that is not the case. Spirit Realty Capital's adjusted funds from operations have consistently exceeded the REIT's dividend rate.

Further, Spirit Realty Capital's AFFO payout ratio is really not that bad at all. The average AFFO payout ratio in the last five quarters was 84 percent. Compare this to an average 5-quarter AFFO payout ratio of 83 percent for Realty Income and 73 percent for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN).

Spirit Realty Capital Is In The Bargain Bin

The REIT's shares are widely mispriced in my opinion as they sell for a low 2017e AFFO multiple, largely due to investors' concerns regarding the exaggerated demise of the retail sector. Based on its adjusted guidance, shares cost income investors 9.7x 2017e AFFO which is irrationally low considering Spirit Realty Capital's high FCCR and competitive AFFO payout ratio.

Spirit Realty Capital also sells for a discount to the peer group average P/B ratio, which I think is largely a reflection of its outsized (yet declining) exposure to ShopKo.

Your Takeaway

I think Spirit Realty Capital is much better than its reputation and the stock's weakness is a good opportunity to gobble up some shares at a low AFFO multiple. Spirit Realty Capital has actively addressed its outsized exposure to its largest tenant and sold ShopKo stores to mitigate the risk. Spirit Realty Capital has an investment grade-rated balance sheet and better cash flow than one would think. The REIT has a strong, diversified property portfolio with a 98 percent lease rate and an AFFO payout ratio that is competitive with other retail REITs. At less than 10x 2017e AFFO and with a covered 9.1 percent yield, I see Spirit Realty Capital as a 'Strong Buy' below $8.

