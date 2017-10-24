Central European Media Enterprises' (CETV) Management on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:CETV)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

October 24, 2017 09:00 ET

Executives

Mark Kobal – Head-Investor Relations

Michael Del Nin – Co-Chief Executive Officer

Christoph Mainusch – Co-Chief Executive Officer

David Sturgeon – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Pavel Ryska – J&T Banka

Mark Kobal

Thank you, Lisa. Good afternoon and good morning, everyone, and welcome to CME's Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. We issued our earnings press release earlier today, a copy of which is available on our website, cme.net, along with a brief presentation that we will refer to during this call.

On the call today are Michael Del Nin and Christoph Mainusch, Co-Chief Executive Officers of CME; David Sturgeon, Chief Financial Officer; and Daniel Penn, General Counsel.

Our presentation today will contain forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied due to various factors. Important factors that contribute to such risks include, but are not limited to, the risk factors and other cautionary statements in our SEC filings including the Form 10-Q filed earlier today.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

During this call, we will also refer to certain financial information that is not in U.S. GAAP. A description of these non-GAAP financial measures as well as reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures is available on our website in the appendix to the earnings call presentation. Additional information may also be found in Note 19 to our financial statements in the Form 10-Q.

One last note, following the previously announced sale of our operations in Croatia and Slovenia, these businesses are classified as held for sale and presented as discontinued operations for all periods. Our discussion today relates to our continuing operations in the four remaining operating segments. And with that I'll hand the call over to Michael and Christoph.

Michael Del Nin

Thanks, Mark, and as always thanks to everyone for joining us on the call today. Our strong momentum from the first half of 2017 continued through the third quarter, positioning us very well as we head into the final months of the year and providing a very solid base as we look to grow it further in 2018. Also, for the first time in many quarters, FX had a positive impact on our results, making our strong performance even better as the currencies in which we operate posted significant year-on-year gains against the dollar.

The combination of this growth and the FX tailwinds led to a great set of numbers for our continuing operations in the quarter. Top line growth was robust, increasing 5% at constant rates and growing double-digits at actual rates to $119 million. All of our country operations posted strong growth, except that Czech business, which was impacted by the phasing of advertising spending there.

Romania, which benefited from the European Football Championship last year, still grew advertising revenues by more than 7% at constant rates despite those extremely difficult comps. Without the impact of the football, we would've seen double-digit advertising growth there again this quarter, which speak to the continuing strength of that market. And Slovakia, following a switch-off of that DTT signal there, we saw 8% growth at constant rates on the strength of carriage fees and subscription revenues that were five times larger than they were in the same period last year.

And after a couple of soft quarters, Bulgaria posted double-digit growth in advertising revenues. OIBDA for the quarter was $25 million, up a remarkable 24% at constant rates on the corresponding period last year, and increasing even more at actual rates, with growth of 30%. This resulted in margins of 21%, more than 300 basis points higher than 2016.

I’d like to specifically mention that the Romanian margins for the quarter hit 38%, a full four percentage points above last year and a great result to what is traditionally a small quarter. In addition, Slovakia, which has seen its year-to-date margins more than double had its best Q3 OIBDA result in nine years. These outstanding results for the quarter also contributed to significant growth in the first nine months of 2017, with net revenue increasing 6% and OIBDA increasing 18% at constant rates. We have generated more than $98 million of a unlevered free cash flow from continuing operations so far this year, an increase of 14% on the same period in 2016.

This further underscores the improved financial performance of the business and bodes well with further deleveraging in the quarters ahead. In fact, as a result of these strong gains in OIBDA and cash flow, our net leverage ratio has now fallen below six times. And as a result, we'll get an immediate benefit this year from the lower grid pricing we secured back in March. By the end of this month, our cost of borrowing on all debt will decrease by an additional 125 basis points to 6%. This is almost three percentage points lower than where it was at the start of the year and it's lowest level in eight years.

Free cash flow generation will also improve further since we expect the amount of our outstanding debt to decrease rapidly in the coming quarters. We began that process in August, retiring EUR50 million for the 2018 Euro term loan with excess cash. This is a significant milestone for the Company and it represents the first time in more than 10 years that we have repaid rather than refinanced a significant piece of a senior debt. I'll now hand the call over to Christoph.

Christoph Mainusch

Thank you. Michael. Good afternoon and good morning to everyone. A very strong performance from our operations through the summer, resulted in a outstanding conclusion to the third quarter.

In addition to the continued leadership of our main channels in each country, we were successful in improving the audience share of our news channels in the Czech Republic and Bulgaria, which have improved our competitive positions in those markets. In Romania, similar to our project in the Czech Republic earlier this year, we completed the re-branding campaign to align all of our news channels under the PRO TV umbrella, and we expect this to improve the awareness and popularity of our portfolio in future periods.

Building on that momentum, we saw one of the most successful launches to our fourth seasons with new and returning favor contributing to higher audience shares so far this year in three out of four territories. We are investing in content, evident in the strong slate of local productions in each countries and have managed to offset that with other savings to improve profitability.

In Slovakia, our margins also increased due to the ongoing DTT transition, which significantly improved revenue growth in that country. This contributed to consolidated carriage fees and subscription revenues, increasing 15% at constant rates during the quarter. We still expect to maintain this level of double-digit growth in consolidated carriage fees and subscription revenues for the full year.

Turning to ad revenues, we estimate that TV ad markets in our countries increased by 6% on average during the first nine months in 2017. In the Czech Republic, spending grew 4%, driven primarily by higher average prices, while the market looks flat in the third quarter, we expect growth to resume in the fourth quarter.

The market in Romania grew 12% so far this year, even with challenging comparisons in the second and third quarters of 2016 from the European Football Championship due to a continuation of strong demand and higher prices. In Slovakia, the market grew due to higher average prices, while inventory sold in the year-to-date period was flat compared to last year, following the end of spending on informational and political campaigns that took place during the first half of 2016.

During the remainder of 2017, we anticipate reduced pressure on our ratings as additional households transition to cable, satellite and IPTV platform and the measurement panel is updated to better reflect how viewers watch TV. In Bulgaria, we estimated our broadcast increased average prices leading to market growth of 5%.

I’ll now turn it over to Dave to walk us through the segment results.

David Sturgeon

Thanks, Christoph. Our segment results begin on Slide 11 of our presentation. In the Czech Republic, TV ad revenues for the third quarter 2017 were in line with those at the same period in 2016, as higher average prices offset selling fewer GRPs. Carriage fees and subscription revenues increased by 15%, due to new contracts in Nova International that became effective late in 2016.

Costs increased, as we included higher quality local productions in our schedule this year compared to 2016 as well as launching certain key shows earlier. In Romania, TV ad revenues increased by 7% due to higher prices. Carriage fees and subscription revenues grew due to an increase in the numbers of subscribers. Costs were broadly flat. The savings from the cost of sports rights were offset by investment in content to capitalize on strong demand for ratings as well as slight increases in other cost.

TV ad revenues in Slovakia decreased by 2% during the third quarter, as we have sold fewer GRPs following our exit from DTT. With this change in our strategy delivered a significant increase in carriage fees and subscriptions revenues, as well as a decrease in expenses from a significant reduction in transmission cost.

In Bulgaria, TV ad revenues increased due to higher average prices. Carriage fees and subscription revenues decreased slightly during the quarter but increased year-to-date due to continued efforts to secure new contracts with improved pricing. Costs increased due to higher content cost from higher-quality productions in certain time slots compared to the 2016 schedule as well as higher bad debt charges.

Now I'll hand the call back to Michael.

Michael Del Nin

Thanks, Dave. With these results now behind us, I'd like to talk about what we anticipate for the remainder of this year and beyond. Based on the strength of these results, we're raising guidance and now believe that our continuing operations will deliver full year OIBDA growth at constant rates in the upper half of the mid-teen range we guided towards last quarter.

Based on today's FX rates, this means, we will finish the year with OIBDA between $162 million and $165 million. So with the benefit of that FX, that would be as much as 20% higher than the $137 million of OIBDA from continuing operations in 2016.

We're also increasing guidance for full year unlevered free cash flow from continuing operations and now anticipate it will be at the high end of our previous range of $105 million to $110 million at actual rates. We expect that previously announced sale of our operations in Croatia and Slovenia will be completed by the time we publish our full year results. Once closed, we intent to use the sale proceeds of EUR230 million to repay debt, including the remaining balance of the 2018 year term loan.

Following that, our cost of borrowing will decrease a further 150 basis points to 4.5%. With the combination of both a reduced debt burden and lower cost of borrowing, we'll significantly reduce our debt service obligations next year. In fact, we think our cash paid for interest and guarantee fees in 2018 will be less than $40 million, that is substantially lower than our obligations this year and a fraction of what we were paying just a couple of years ago. This process of deleveraging, which remains our focus through the end of next year is one that should drive the ongoing evolution of the company.

A company that is significantly derisk with an appropriate capital structure for its size and sector. A company with a continuing ability to access the capital markets at attractive terms and a company with a benefit with its ongoing growth accruing increasingly to its shareholders.

I'll now turn things back over to Mark, so we can take your questions.

Mark Kobal

Thank you, Michael. That concludes our prepared remarks and we'll now move to the Q&A portion of the call. So Lisa, please open the lines for questions.

Mark Kobal

Thank you. Our first question today is coming from Pavel Ryska at J&T Banka. Pavel?

Pavel Ryska

Thank you. Good afternoon everybody. I had two questions today. The first one is, if you could give us more details on the slowdown in net revenues in the Czech Republic and the fall in OIBDA for the last quarter? Why exactly that happened and what was behind it, I mean, on the part of advertisers?

My second question is, as you are gradually starting to post profits, if you could give more outlook on the likely tax rates in the coming years, because as we haven't seen profits in many years on the [indiscernible] even more there is a very little hint what could be the tax rates in the next year. It's obviously a very important for the evolution of the company. And finally, as to you lower your interest rates, of course, rapidly to those mentioned 4.5% next year, do you think it will be possible if you deleverage further and if your earnings continue to improve to further renegotiate your debt contracts to even lower the interest rates beyond – let's say beyond 2018? Thank you.

Mark Kobal

Okay, thanks. We’ll start with Christoph.

Christoph Mainusch

Hi, Pavel. So to your first question. In the year like 2016, we saw some large partisans and this kind of impacted on the phasing of spending between the quarters. So in 2016, you had the Olympic games and the Euro football which was partly added in the first quarter. So if you would eliminate those – this impact, we estimate that both market and our ad revenues would have strong growth in the quarter.

So if you recall the first quarter in 2016, versus 2015, we saw market growth by 6% and we grow by 8% as we have recorded. And when you look into nine month results, this year versus last year, then you're actually quite similar with the growth of the market and us by 3%, respective 4%. So that's one reason of that. So especially if the quarter is very small, I wouldn't take too much focus on this one, but see it in the phasing overall and I think we have seen the growth like last year.

Secondly, the OIBDA was impacted by a higher cost. This came through higher program cost, partly offset by saving and other costs. These additional program costs were driven by two things: First, we started this year in order to have a strong start for Q4. So we started the season bit earlier, and we introduced some programs which you haven't seen in the quarter last year like fiction series which are historically always a bit more expensive than other service policy Modrová and Specialist, which performed very well and keep in mind that the performance of the channel actually not only in Czech Republic but all other markets as well except Slovakia due to the DTT exit increased year-to-date by three percentage points of these three markets.

So we invested more in programs. We started the season a bit earlier which had a cost increase and therefore OIBDA in the quarter was lower than last year on the nine months. However, we have seen a solid and good growth of that.

Mark Kobal

Okay. The second question on Taxes, David?

David Sturgeon

Taxes, right. Hi, Pavel. As you know, we pay taxes in all of the operating companies and the taxes in the individual countries ranges between – probably lowest will be 10% in Bulgaria and highest is 21% in Slovakia. But the two largest countries, the Czech and Romania it is 16% and 19%, respectively. So an average around that sort of range just sort of 17% to 18% would probably be in the ballpark. It's difficult to give you a specific because obviously, it depends on the mix on the individual components. But if you took something between the Romania and the Czech rates, you'd be in the right sort of ballpark.

Pavel Ryska

And last question on rates lower than 4.5% Michael.

Michael Del Nin

So look, I think Pavel, if you think about the money that's coming into the business in the coming quarters, right, was identified obviously to EUR 230 million from the sale of Croatia and Slovenia at today's FX rates, that's you know in the $270 million range. Proceeds of the warrants, which needs to be exercised by May of next year add another like $106 million more or less to the pot, and then the cash flow that will be generated by the operations. So if you think about those things, as we said, we get into a situation by the end of 2018, we're getting close to three times levered. So in that we levered. So in that we would've taken out – by that point, we would have taken out the 2018 maturity and we would have put a very significant dent into the 2019 maturity as well.

For 2019, as you're aware, are callable at any time without penalty. And so, that is the option of being able to tie those at anytime it's available to us. In addition to that, all of the debt becomes callable at any time without penalty once we clock a couple of quarters below five times levered. And given that their expectation to be under five times levered as soon as the transaction in Slovenia and Croatia closes, that would also be available to us. So that gives us a great deal of flexibility in terms of the refinancing of the capital structure in the coming quarters.

I think that look – the high-yield market has been very robust for quite some time. We monitor it very closely. And obviously, we'd have to see how that develops over time. 4.5% is I think a very attractive rate. And so what we would have to do obviously, is assess how we would be able to access the markets, what the likely result of that would be? Balance obviously, the desire to reduce those rates and the desire to obviously improve the maturity profile of the debt over time. So I think we'd have to wait and see kind of the condition of the markets and where we were in terms of our specific situation when those opportunities arise.

But you know it's something that we do monitor very closely. Obviously, we've made great strides on the outstanding debt. We think that the coming quarters as we've already highlighted, we'll see significant deleveraging, both in terms of the absolute quantum of that debt outstanding but also in terms of our leverage profile and in terms of debt-to-EBITDA. And so, certainly, if that's available to us in the market, we'll think very closely that how we take advantage of them.

Pavel Ryska

Thank you.

Mark Kobal

Thank you. Lisa, would you mind prompting for more questions.

Mark Kobal

Our next question is coming from [indiscernible] at Janus Henderson. Lars?

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, guys. Congrats on the numbers. Good set of results. I just have one question. You actually start talking already for next year on what the pricing should look like. Because obviously, as the market looks being very, very strong in your core region. So any indication you could give us already on how the discussions are going and what we should expect or what we can expect probably at this time of the year on what the pricing will be for advertising next year?

Mark Kobal

Okay. Well, go Christoph.

Christoph Mainusch

We've issued already the tax policy for the Czech Republic and we will see it emerge in all of our markets in price increase for the next year. This has been partially already announced through the market like in the Czech Republic, not yet in Slovakia and in the other markets. But due to the – due to the DTT development, we believe and based on our very strong performance we have – we are confident that we have a solid price increase to be seen for the next year.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Christoph, what is solid?

Christoph Mainusch

You will not hear from me, let's say, an exact percentage, because that actually varies market-by-market and as well it varies on the booking behavior of the clients based on the seasonality and as the base price mixes. It's actually…

Unidentified Analyst

But is it fair to assume that because of the strong GDP growth in those markets, that the discussion is never easy. But you have tremendous audience share as we can see and you did a lot of – on the programming side, well done guys. But that will be paying off nicely in 2018, is that fair to assume?

Christoph Mainusch

We believe so. So we will have a price increase, which we believe we will be able to manage. But please understand that I can't give you an exact number.

Unidentified Analyst

Sure. Thanks. That’s it from me.

Mark Kobal

Thank you, Lars. Next question is coming from David Lomach [ph] from CoBank. David?

Unidentified Analyst

Good afternoon, guys. Congratulations for a nice quarter. I just have an additional question regarding debt. As you can see, three times leverage at the end of the next year. Where do you see the comfort zone for the leverage? And is it a level of this three times versus somewhere between two times and three times? And once reach this level, will you be looking for perhaps some strategic acquisitions or is it a time where you'll be thinking about paying dividends? Thank you.

Mark Kobal

Thank you. Michael?

Michael Del Nin

David, thank you. Look, I think that what we’ve said is that until we get to the end of next year, the focus is entirely on deleveraging, right? And you're right, we get into kind of the ballpark around three times according to our plans buyback point. I wouldn't say that means that's the end of the deleveraging entirely. I think that at that point, we need to assess the situation in terms of the capital market, the performance of the business. A whole bunch of kind of macro factors that may – to CME out of our control.

And based on that, I think we can make a determination on how to use the ongoing cash that's generated by the business, right? I mean, if you look at our peers, you know, most of them are levered less than three times. So we're not establishing three times as a target. I think all we're saying is that certainly until we get to that point, all the available cash generated by the business will go towards that goal.

Beyond that, I think that as we said in the past, we have a number of options in terms of the utilization of cash. At some point, as dividend may well be one of those options that we would assess. It's going to be driven by what we think generates the most shareholder value. And so, we'll make those determinations at that point. It's not a decision that we have to make today.

In terms of strategic acquisitions, there's nothing that I could see that we've identified that is likely on the horizon and we believe that it's certainly in the near term, the greater shareholder value can be generated by getting the leverage under control and ensuring that future growth as I said accrues to the shareholders and lesser to our bondholders.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Great. Thank you.

Mark Kobal

Guys, thank you. Thank you, everyone for joining us today. As a quick reminder, you can keep up to date and follow our progress between earning calls on our website at cme.net, since we routinely post important information there about the company and its operations. We're also available for your feedback and additional questions anytime.

