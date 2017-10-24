Novartis Q3 2017: Strong Signals But Wait For Better Entry Point

However, given that the stock has re-rated from 15.5x to 16.4 NTM P/E, I would wait for a better re-entry point.

The corporate signals related to the existing key franchises have been great.

On October 24, 2017, Novartis (NYSE:NVS) reported better-than-expected Q3 2017 results, fueled by solid performance from the key growth drivers in the Pharmaceutical Division and some encouraging profitability improvement for Alcon and Sandoz.

Q3 2017 results

Novartis reported Q3 2017 sales of $12.4B, 2% ahead of consensus expectations, with Pharmaceutical sales of $8.3B, 1% above street numbers, Alcon sales of $1.5B, 3% above consensus and Sandoz sales of $2.58B, 3% above consensus.

Core EPS were $1.29, 3% ahead of consensus, driven by strong profitability improvements in Alcon and Sandoz divisions.

FY 17 guidance has been reiterated, with Novartis expecting flat or low single digit decline for the operating income in local currency, while Forex expectations have been upgraded from -2% to -1%.

Thus, applying -1% EBIT growth to 2016 EBIT, I estimate a 2017 Core Operating Income of $12.8B, which is 1% ahead of consensus.

Main takeaways from the quarter

The corporate signals from the Q3 2017 results have been great, with some positive developments related to Pharmaceutical and Alcon Divisions. The main takeaways from this quarter have been:

Cosentyx sales were $556M, in line with consensus, driven by a strong performance in PsA and AS, which compensates some pressure in the psoriasis space. I'm worrying that the situation will further deteriorate for this drug over the coming quarters, because the psoriasis market is likely to become increasingly crowded over the next couple of years.

Entresto sales in heart failure were $128M, 8% below consensus, which puts at risk the guidance for this drug of $500M of sales by year end. I still believe that the expectations for this drug need to be rebased down, because the growth trajectory has been slower than expected.

Gylenia sales were $801M, 3% below consensus, pressured by the competition from Ocrevus in multiple sclerosis.

Lucentis sales were $481M, 5% higher than consensus, driven by some stabilization of Novartis's market share in the two key indications - wet AMD and DME, which bodes well for the expected launch of RTH258 in 2018.

Lastly, related to the other two divisions, Novartis reported strong results for Alcon and for Sandoz.

Alcon sales were $1.52B, 3% above consensus, driven by a strong performance in all segments (surgical, ioL and Vision Care). In addition to that, the company reported also a strong improvement of the profitability for this division at 15.6%, which is 200 bps better than consensus and 100 bps higher than Q3 2016. Novartis also provides an update about the strategic review for this division, looking for a Capital Markets Exit for the business in 1H 2019.

Sandoz sales were $2.58B, 3% above consensus driven by a good volume dynamics which has compensated the pricing erosion in US. In addition to that, the company also reported a strong improvement of the profitability for this division at 22.4%, which is 220 bps better than consensus and 130 bps higher than Q3 2016

SOTP Approach

To support my thesis on Novartis, I have updated my SOTP (Sum-of-the-parts) to show what multiple is implied in the current 16.4x P/E NTM (next twelve months) valuation of the company. You can see here more details behind my methodology.

Source: My Own Valuation Model

This analysis shows that even assuming an optimistic 20x P/E valuation to the Innovative Pharma and recognizing the value of the stakes in Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) and in the Joint-Venture in Consumer Healthcare with GSK (NYSE:GSK), the stock is fairly valued.

Multiples Comparison

Lastly, Novartis has traded historically at 15.5x NTM (next twelve months) P/E, which was slightly below the diversified biopharma group. Today, Novartis is trading at premium to its 5 years average historical P/E on an absolute and relative basis, as shown by the following analysis.

In particular, the stock is trading at 16.4x NTM (next twelve months) P/E, which is at 5% of premium vs. its historical valuation.

Source: Novartis's Current vs. 5-year average P/E (absolute analysis) - Bloomberg

Source: Novartis's Current vs. 5-year average P/E & EV/EBITDA (relative analysis vs. Big Pharma peers) - Bloomberg

Conclusion

The key investor takeaway is that the corporate signals have been strong, with some positive developments related to Pharmaceutical and Alcon Divisions. However, given that the stock has re-rated from 15.5x to 16.4 NTM P/E, I would wait for a better re-entry point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice