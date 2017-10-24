The Devil Behind The $666 Billion Deficit

The objective is to identify what are leading indicators of economic activity in hopes of gaining insight as to whether the economy is strengthening or weakening.

Existing Home Sales

Housing market activity is clearly decelerating, despite the decline in mortgage rates and the unemployment rate, as well as the increase in valuation of the stock market. Existing home sales increased 0.7% in September to an annualized rate of 5.39 million, which was the first monthly increase in four months. The hurricanes had minimal impact on this number. Sales are now down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. The rationale for this weakness continues to be limited supply in combination with prices that are too high for many first-time home buyers. First-time home buyers represented the lowest percentage of overall monthly sales (29%) in more than two years.

New Home Starts

Housing starts also appear to be decelerating, as can be seen by the declining five-month average seen in the chart below. Starts fell 4.7% in September to an annualized rate of 1.127 million, and while the hurricanes surely had some impact on this number, the numbers were relatively weak across the country. The number of homes under construction at the end of the third quarter was basically flat with that of the second, leading to negligible growth for the housing sector.

Industrial Production

Industrial production slid a revised 0.7% in August due to the hurricanes' impact on mining and the energy sector, but it was only able to manage a 0.3% increase in September. Worse yet is that the manufacturing component only saw a 0.1% increase, after declining in three of the previous four months. This shows how poorly the ISM Manufacturing Index, currently at multi-year highs, has translated into real economic activity this year. Also of note is that July's industrial production was revised down from a 0.4% increase to a 0.1% decline.

The Cost Of Growth

We finished the 2017 fiscal year in September with a deficit of approximately $666 billion, which is up 13.7% from the previous fiscal year. It looks as though deficits will only worsen in the years ahead, especially if the proposed tax reforms become law in 2018.

The devil behind this devilish number is that spending increased 3.0% while tax revenues rose only 1.5%, leading to a deficit that was 3.5% of our annualized economic output (GDP). What confounds me is that corporate tax revenue DECLINED 0.8% while individual tax revenue rose 2.7%. So, with record corporate profits and tax revenue that is declining, why do we need to provide corporations with more tax relief? If we are to reduce tax revenue, which is fiscally irresponsible at this juncture, it is common sense to provide it for those who will spend it on goods and services, which will lead to economic growth. That growth is what fuels corporate revenues, which in turn lead to job creation and business investment.

Washington continues to mortgage the future of our country because it doesn't have the backbone to be honest with the public. The current course is unsustainable, irresponsible, and robbing future growth to make today look just a little bit better.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.