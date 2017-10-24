I believe that I answered these questions, let's see if you agree.

Tiffany, one of my followers suggested I do some research and write about iStar (STAR), consequently, I checked back through my past articles and realized that I had not written about this company since August 25, 2016, iStar: A View From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor: An Update, at which time I concluded:

In May, it was valued at $828.76 million, had lost $51.30 million on sales of $516.30 million. Evidence of improvement in all facets of its operation. However, I still believe that much of this good news can be attributed to the recent market euphoria and I remain skeptical. Yet I have no intention of selling my preferred shares or buying any either. I'm in a wait and see mode.

Let's see how the commons have performed over the past year since I wrote the last STAR. Because of the greater volume of common shares traded as opposed to the limited liquidity of most preferreds, I find the common share price performance a far better indicator of a company's overall performance.

To accomplish this, I usually turn to Yahoo Finance charts to gauge past performance because I happen to believe past is usually prologue, not necessarily as an accurate gauge of how a company's share price will rise or fall over a short period of time or over a quarter, but as a more accurate indicator of whether or not a company faces the possibility of a near-term existential threat.

This is important because as a cumulative preferred investor, I believe the only way I can lose is when the company issuing the preferred goes bankrupt. Short of that, and even when a company suspends its cumulative preferred dividend, your money has not been lost. Should the company survive, the then current shareholder will eventually recover all those missed payments. This is virtually guaranteed because of a variety of harmful restriction the company suffers as long as those payments are not brought current.

However, there is one other way for the preferred investor to lose. For whatever reason, fear of further loss or his inability to cover his losses and/or maintain his lifestyle, he decides or is forced to sell his position at a loss. Short of that, as long as the company survives you can consider those unpaid dividends as uncollected money that is owed to you by the company.

That said, let's take a look at its past year's chart.



It shows that over the past year, STAR's share price has risen from $11.35/share on 10/25/16 to its current $11.92. Nothing to write home about, but as far as I'm concerned, as a preferred investor, quite satisfactory. I also checked DividendInvestor.com and learned that STAR pays no common dividend, therefore offers no canary in the coal mine.

Let's take a look at STAR's financial highlights as shown by the following Finviz chart.

According to the Finviz's summary of STAR's financial highlights, it is valued at $983.16 million. It earned $53.60 million on $691.70 million in sales. Its book/share is 16.21 and YTD, it is down a slight -3.64%. Its current D/E is reported at a moderate, 2.88.

In fact, as recently reported by SA news editor, Stephen Alpher:

The company today launched an offering of $800M of senior unsecured paper due in 2020 and 2022, and a private offering of $250M of senior convertible notes due 2022. Proceeds will be used to pay in full 4% senior notes ($550M in principal) coming due in November, 7.125% senior notes ($300M) maturing in February, 7.88% Series E preferred stock ($140M), and 7.8% Series F preferred stock ($100M). The company is also authorized to buy back up to $50M in common stock in private deals with the convertible buyers. Noting a materially improved liquidity position, Fitch boosts iStar's (STAR+3.8%) IDR rating to BB- from B+. The outlook is cut to stable from positive.

Consequently, an investment in a STAR preferred, if anything, is even safer today than it was when I wrote about it in August 2016.

Therefore, given today's prices, which STAR preferred is the best buy?

Symbol Yearly Dividend Price Dividend/Price Yield% Best STAR-D 2.00 25.44 2/25.44 7.86 Best STAR-G 1.9125 25.36 1.9125/25.36 7.54 STAR-I 1.875 25.46 1.875/25.46 7.36

Because all have been callable for a long time it is inconsequential; therefore, today, The D is the best buy, but that could change tomorrow simply because their prices and subsequent yields are so similar. However, because all are currently callable, I'd be wary of losing those pennies above par that I'd be paying if and when each preferred is called. Yet, I suspect that might not be for some time because the E & F were so recently called.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.