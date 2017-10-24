PCI: An Analysis Of NAV Growth And Investment Income

The source of this intense attention on the fund is found in PIMCO's monthly income and coverage reports, so let's look there as well.

The important story underlying decisions on PCI has to be in its NAV, so let's look closely at what NAV has been doing.

What’s driving the declines in PCI? Does it Matter?

Michael Foster Financial Services published an insightful article on PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (PCI). There’s been so much fear being mongered on PCI and other PIMCO CEFs that it was refreshing to see some reasoned thought being added to the discussion.

I commented there that I felt there was something that Michael overlooked. He notes that the periodic drops in PCI’s market price correspond with NAV pauses. I suggested those pauses are not pauses at all, they are the monthly corrections to NAV for distribution payouts.

I’ve run up a chart that examines this. I’ve plotted YTD market price, NAV, distributions, and NAV with the distribution added back in. My point was to see how much of the periodic drops in NAV are attributable to the distribution payouts, which, of course, are paid from NAV.

Notice that the market price drops occur as NAV is corrected for the distribution payments. It should be clear that each major drop in market price corresponds to the period just after the fund’s ex-date. This is the pattern one should expect. But for the March, August and October dates, the drops at market over the days following the ex-dates exceed the distribution payouts. For March and October these do correspond to flat period (pauses, if you will) in NAV growth. In August the pause, if any, followed the market drop so it certainly wasn't its cause.

The orange line shows what happens if we add cumulative distributions to NAV, essentially creating a NAV equivalent of total return (without factoring in reinvestment as total return stats typically do). What we see is those pauses all but disappear. There may be a flattening preceding the August drop but it looks trivial to me. The best case for the NAV-pause argument is the current drop which may have been triggered by ex-date sales, but had continued for several days afterward. One could certainly argue has been sustained by a small downturn at NAV. But go back to April and you see a similar pause in NAV growth. What did the market price do then? Kept climbing until the ex-date when there was a tiny selloff.

But these are trivial moves and just another way of looking at the data. To be clear: On the big picture I agree fully with Michael Foster’s conclusions that PCI is getting a more volatile. Just look at the chart. It seems we’ve become so used to low volatility that any suggestion of increasing volatility leads to selling.

It’s my view that for anyone concerned about PCI’s declining coverage, the key line on this chart is the orange one. And that chart is a thing of beauty to anyone holding PCI. The return for the almost ten months through October 20 for the orange line (NAV change plus distributions) is 18.8% (23.7% annualized).

Is the Rate of NAV Growth Slowing?

But there is something else going on that may be less evident from the daily chart. Here are monthly closing values for PCI market price and NAV from Sept 2016 (all data from PIMCO). What is clear here that is less clear in the first chart is that NAV growth has been slowing. I’ve plotted Month-over-Month NAV growth rate overlaid on the chart (October date is through Oct. 23).

NAV is still growing — month-over-month values remain positive — but the rate of growth has been slowing.

The decline in NAV growth corresponds with the declining distribution coverage from net investment income which, I believe, it what is most worrisome circumstance for PCI investors and what is driving the downward movement in share price.

To summarize

We have several events to consider here. First, and to my mind most meaningful, is that PCI’s NAV continues to grow. The rate of growth has slowed but that is consistent with the trend at PIMCO toward de-risking their portfolios. For the PCI shareholder this should be a welcome move as we move into a market environment that seem likely to favor reduced-risk investing. Of course, very successful bond managers have called for the equivalent of de-risking in their funds before (erstwhile "bond kings" Bill Gross and Jeff Grundlach come to mind) with disastrous results, so only time will tell how wise those moves are. I'll start being concerned when I see Dan Ivasycn on the telly twice or three times a week waving the warning flags, something I don't anticipate will happen any time soon.

PCI’s declining distribution coverage from net investment income is disconcerting, particularly as many of us have become used to high coverage ratios that have generated high year-end special distributions. The question many are asking is: Does the declining coverage presage distribution cuts? My view is not in any near-term frame. PIMCO has not cut distributions on any funds but those with extremely high NAV distributions and extremely high premium valuations since at least the fiscal crisis days. What they have done with PCI, PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) and a few others is to take just the opposite approach. Pay out a sustainable distribution and issue special distributions at year end to pass on to shareholders the excess investment income and capital gains that had not been distributed, often generating an annual yield that exceeds that of the high-premium, high-yield funds.

It’s entirely possible we won’t see those special distributions this year, certainly not at the same high levels as some previous years. But before we write them off entirely, realize that earlier in the year, there were very high coverage ratios. How much of that excess might still be in the distributable capital kitty at year end? I recall previous years where coverage and UNII looked bleak in the fall months only to find PIMCO declare a year-end distribution in December. I’m not expecting it, but I’d not be surprised to see one this year.

A point to consider is that PIMCO is exceptionally transparent on keeping shareholders informed. Much of the anxiety over declining coverage ratios stems from the fact that investors have this information monthly. For most CEFs these data only become available with annual and semi-annual reports. Or the first clue we get is a distribution cut.

If you find the recent monthly reports troublesome, consider asking yourself a few questions: Would you find the fund’s NAV performance to be a problem if you were unaware of the monthly UNII and coverage data as you would be with other CEFs? Do you have other holdings in this space that lack the noise level over coverage we see coming with each of these UNII and coverage reports? Do you really think those other holdings are better managed than PCI simply because you can’t see behind the curtain every month? And don't forget the bottom-line: If you own PCI for current income, what will you trade into to replace that income and looks safer?

Investors appear to wait until they receive their monthly distributions to sell. Anxieties and concerns build over the NII and coverage issues, and perhaps the declining rate of NAV growth as well, until the ex-dates come around and volume spikes. PIMCO announces monthly distributions on the first trading day of the month. Ex-dates fall somewhere between the 8th and 13th of the month. The UNII and coverage report come out mid-month, after the ex-dates. Worth keeping those dates in mind if you're considering buying or selling these funds.

My own view on PCI, for those who are not aware of it, is that it remains one of the most solid income holdings available. I fully intend to hold my core position in the fund. I do trade in and out of a portion of my holdings in the fund on occasion, but these trades are based on what I consider to be unstable moves in discount/premium status. My strategy here is to generate capital gains and improved basis positions. While I can’t say I’m completely unconcerned about the investment-income issues that are so worrisome to other PCI observers, I can say that my concern falls well short of considering the fund dangerous.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCI, PDI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an investment professional and nothing I write here should be taken as professional advice. Everyone's personal situation is unique. It is the role of finance professionals to provide advice in the contexts of an individual's personal situation. What may be right for my investment goals and risk tolerances may well be quite wrong for someone else. Do your own due diligence. Consult with professionals on your own needs, objectives and tax circumstances before you invest. I do not give advice and ask that readers refrain from asking for it.