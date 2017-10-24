The USD Confirming A Technical Bottom Isn't Good For Gold

The USD has broken bullishly out of its 2017 downtrend channel, and could develop a bullish inverse head and shoulders pattern on the price low.

As anticipated, the US Dollar has just broken outside of its 2017 downtrend, highlighted in blue in the chart below.

This long-term chart (upon which I’ve added my own notes), illustrates the current selling resistance level which is facing the dollar short term, (illustrated as a red horizontal) and also the support band (green horizontal) below.

As identified to the far right (chart above), the USD closed with a bearish shooting star candlestick on October 9th and continued to correct. The rise off the May 2016 low, the rise off the October and November 2016 lows, and February 2017 low all had similar lengths, but the dollar has now broken outside of its downtrend, established with the falling dotted blue trend channel. There’s no reason why current corrections and bounces should be different to the patterns established in 2016.

Although it could fall to test the September low again, there’s buying support also on the August low, which if trading reacts positively to that and the September congestion, would develop as an inverse head and shoulder pattern, (left shoulder, right shoulder, head); which frequently confirms a trading bottom.

Following a new bull leg, the next major selling resistance is on the May high, unless there are unexpected (bond or geopolitical) fundamental developments, another minor correction is expected before a wave 5 rise develops.

Precious Metals

As I wrote in my last articles about gold and silver, silver seems to be leading gold (as it did in the 2011 bull leg), but now bearishly below the weekly chart 200ma. Gold has been trending far more bullishly than silver, in expectations of US financial difficulties. But, with expectations of Fed normalization now, (according to recent Fed notes, a December 2017 rate rise is a possibility along with another three interest rate increases next year), will that strength hold or will gold continue down silvers weaker path?

Silver

Silver has lost the lower of the rising dotted trend lines, and it bounced to that trend line and fallen while holding a trend from the 1993 low (illustrated blue diagonal). The 2008 low is potentially at the neckline of a bearish head and shoulders pattern (4 or B), which could coincide (if future trading weakened sufficiently) with the grey diagonal trend line rising from 2001.





Gold

The daily chart shows three peaks which together create a dome top. The last series of three developed into what could be a head and shoulders in the current series, with wave 1 being the left shoulder, and the current bull leg developing into a slightly higher head. The tiny bounce from the December 2016 low is much smaller as a wave 1 than that of December 2015. This suggests to me that all the 2016 wave series is actually wave 3, the correction into January 2017 is wave 4, and the entire 2017 series is developing as wave 5. A weakening dollar short term would support stronger gold, but it needs to break over the selling resistance at $1500.00 for a realistic breakout. The obvious red horizontal selling resistance is illustrated on the second monthly chart. Gold has to break that as investors are faced with a potential December rate hike.

Bonds

The yield curve has started to rise into a potential wave 5 high. Although wave 5 could foreshorten into a wave length similar to that of 1, it seems more likely that trading will extend to a similar length as wave 3. The weak angle of ascent suggests a potential wave end, at or below the dotted green horizontal level illustrated.

The 2-year note is still weak and appears to be headed for the dotted blue diagonal trend line. A failure there raises the prospect of the 2008 low, but given Fed normalization, this seems unlikely.

The Euro

The Eurodollar is a commonly traded pair, so the euro losing its rising dotted blue diagonal trend line has potentially bullish consequences for the US dollar. The euro is bouncing, if it rises to create the B wave (of a possible ABC correction), which has a high near the dotted green horizontal line, (like another head and shoulders top, with the higher red horizontal forming the neckline), there's some initial support potentially at or near the red horizontal, and higher below 110. Correcting to test the new low which was created in early 2017 wouldn't be unusual. Note that dead cat bounces of previous bearish corrections have stretched to the upper blue dotted diagonal trend line. A correction which confirms the low, however, has the potential to rise in 5 waves like the 2002 reversal into a 7-year bull leg. The monthly candlestick looks to be closing red, which is bearish for the 2002 trend line and suggests the potential for a test of lower support.

Chart source: astrocycle.net,

Comments and additions writers own.

In Summary

The USD is trading in a range which was normal in the mid-1990's, with the Fed positioned to raise interest rates again possibly this December, and potentially another 3 times in 2018. The dollar has broken out of the 2017 downtrend, and although weakening currently, appears likely to develop a bullish inverse head and shoulders pattern which often indicates a market bottom.

The gold market is finalizing an Elliot wave bull leg, as the 2-year note weakens, and the yield curve rises. Gold needs to break over the selling resistance level at $1500.00 to create a bull leg proper. Trading since late 2015 appears to be developing the final wave of a bullish B reaction wave within a much longer term ABC correction.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.