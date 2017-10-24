Alibaba: Closer Partnerships Among Rivals Pose Long-Term Risk

Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) will face the combined might of its rivals in this shopping season. Alibaba’s main e-commerce rival, JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), is joining hands with Tencent and Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) to gain an upper hand over Alibaba. JD.com and Tencent recently announced JD-Tencent Marketing Solution which will integrate the consumer behavior on Tencent’s social platform with the online and offline shopping data from JD. This partnership provides brands with a strong alternative to Alibaba due to higher engagement of Tencent and the last-mile logistic capability of JD.

Rapidly evolving retailing environment in China

Alibaba’s clout in different segments has been growing at a rapid pace in the last few quarters. This has brought Alibaba’s rivals closer and they are now putting forward a united front. Tencent has 21.25% stake in JD.com which is bigger than the 16.2% stake of CEO Liu Qiangdong. Wal-Mart has also increased its stake in JD in the last year. Wal-Mart had 5.9% stake in JD in Jun 2016, which increased to 10.8% in October 2016 and 12.1% in February 2017.

Tencent’s WeChat has 962 million monthly active users which is much higher than 529 million mobile MAU reported by Alibaba in the latest quarter. Tencent’s market cap stands at close to 3.31 trillion Hong Kong dollars or $420 billion. It has the social engagement to shift customers to JD for e-commerce and also has the resources to aid JD in its competition with Alibaba.

Tencent and Alibaba are making increasing investments in new startups which are competing with each other. An ideal example is the bike-sharing industry. Tencent invested $600 million in Mobike in mid-June which was soon followed by a $700 million investment by Alibaba in Ofo in early July. Mobike and Ofo are competing with each other to gain a bigger share of bike-sharing market. In May, Alibaba invested $1 billion in Ele.me, a Chinese food-delivery service. Ele.Me competes with Meituan which is backed by Tencent. Just last week Tencent led a $4 billion Series C investment round in Meituan (post money valuation is pegged at $30 billion)

This rivalry between Alibaba and Tencent will continue in the next few years as they invest in new startups which serve niche demands. Investment of a billion dollar is just an ante in this rivalry and we can see many more multi-billion dollar investments by both the giants in 2018. As retailing, services and social platforms compete to gain greater market share, Alibaba will need to keep its pedal on the gas.

As the tech giants become ever larger, there is growing concern within the Chinese government. It recently announced a policy which would allow it to gain 1 percent stake in these giants and also gain a board seat to better monitor the companies. I analyzed this policy in my last article and it looks that over the long run this policy should work in Alibaba’s favor.

Tencent being a social media platform will face much higher scrutiny than Alibaba which is a retail-first platform. Hence, this policy hurts Alibaba much less than its biggest rival which should be a net positive. Alibaba gets a mere 8 percent of its revenue from the media segment and if the government intervention in media segment is high then it can separate this division which will end up increasing its EBITDA because the media segment is losing money.

Impact of JD-Tencent partnership on Alibaba’s growth rate

Tencent owns a sizable stake in JD and its rivalry with Alibaba will only increase in the next few quarters. The increase in data sharing and targeted marketing between JD and Tencent can be a very strong alternative to Alibaba. JD.com’s Chief Marketing Officer Lei Xu recently mentioned that the cooperation with Tencent in the last few years has resulted in one quarter first time users coming from Tencent’s WeChat and MobileQQ.

As the rivalry between Alibaba and JD-Tencent increases, we should see further increase in data sharing by JD-Tencent. This will help them in leveraging the advantages of combined platform to challenge Alibaba’s market dominance. According to eMarketer, JD controls 33% of B2C industry in China whereas Alibaba’s Tmall has 51% share in the recent quarter. JD has been able to increase its share from 17.7% in 2014 at the expense of smaller players and a shift of customer preference from C2C (majority controlled by Alibaba’s Taobao) to B2C as brand awareness increases in urban centers.

JD has also agreed to share some data with Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) in exchange for greater marketing preference for JD during the shopping season. JD will merge member benefits with Wal-Mart which will allow members to gain discounts from both the retailers. JD will also use Wal-Mart’s store for sales fulfillment. Hence, JD has backing of several major players in retail, social media and search to assist in gaining greater market share.

Alibaba has kicked-off three weeks of interactive marketing promotions for this year’s Singles Day. It will provide additional details in a press conference on 31st October. It is expected that over 1 million stores will use various online and offline tools provided by Alibaba under its New Retail initiative. Expansion in physical retail and increase of MAUs (latest earnings report showed 529 million MAU against 427 million MAU in the year ago quarter, a growth of 24%) in the last one year should provide the requisite tailwind for Alibaba to show a decent jump in last year’s $18 billion sales figure on Single’s Day.

However, Alibaba has not come out with a major counterpunch to the increase in partnership among rivals other than investing in a wide variety of startups and industries. Its New Retail initiative holds a lot of promise as it is asset-light and focuses on technological partnership with brick and mortar stores. This should allow the company to scale up much faster and help in collecting the all-important customer data from hundreds of thousands of different locations. But the combined force of these partnerships will certainly have a negative impact on Alibaba’s sales growth metrics.

The retail market in China is transforming rapidly which provides a lot of room to grow for both Alibaba and JD. In the short term, both these retailers should continue to deliver high growth rates. We should see material impact of these partnerships only when the market starts to saturate. In the fiscal year ending in March 2017, Alibaba posted Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) transaction of RMB3,767 billion or $547 billion. This is a large base which will not face immediate danger from JD.

In the trailing twelve months, JD delivered revenue of $45.5 billion which is a fraction of Alibaba’s core commerce GMV. However, a leading indicator to changing retailing environment in China can be the relative revenue growth rates of Alibaba and JD. The combined market share of Alibaba and JD is now more than 85% in online retail. Hence it is quickly becoming a zero-sum game, where faster growth in one retailer will end up hurting the other.

If the recently announced partnerships between JD, Tencent, Baidu and Wal-Mart allow JD to post much higher revenue growth rates than Alibaba, it can be a strong signal of possible future trouble for Alibaba. In the past few quarters, Alibaba has been easily beating JD in the revenue growth rate race.

I believe Alibaba is still a strong buy. It has a long runway for growth and can easily achieve management’s target of $1 trillion of GMV by 2020. This should lead to similar growth in revenue. Next year’s consensus EPS estimate is $5.48 which means BABA is trading at 31 times next year’s earnings. This is a reasonable multiple for a company which posted revenue growth of 56% in the latest fiscal year. However, stronger partnership between its biggest rivals poses one of the biggest risks for Alibaba.

Investors can get a good early indicator by viewing the relative growth rates of Alibaba and JD. If JD delivers revenue growth rates 10 to 15 percentage points above Alibaba in the next few quarters, it will indicate that the recent partnerships are delivering desired results. This will have a negative impact on the long term growth story of Alibaba and also its margins as greater investments in infrastructure and technology is required which will reduce the bullish momentum of the stock.

