Another Strong Move From Linn Energy

The management team at Linn Energy (OTCQB:LNGG) surprised investors when, on October 23rd, they announced that they had reached an agreement to sell yet another sizable asset on the company’s books in an effort to improve the company’s already-stellar financial position. In what follows, I will dig into the data provided and explain why I believe this transaction was appropriate and detail what I believe it should mean for shareholders moving forward.

A look at the sale

According to Linn’s press release on the matter, the company had reached a deal to sell off its Williston Basin assets to an undisclosed buyer in exchange for $285 million, subject to post-closing adjustments. These assets consist of around 20 thousand net acres split between North Dakota, South Dakota, and Montana and were responsible for around 8 thousand boe (barrels of oil equivalent) of production the last quarter for which data is available.

Unfortunately, the composition of this production is unclear so it’s impossible to gauge how appealing this move might be for shareholders from a revenue and cash flow perspective. However, we do know that the PV-10 value estimated for the assets came out to $186 million. This implies a premium over discounted future cash flow of $99 million, but that doesn’t account, naturally, for the likelihood of there being additional reserves that might be discovered in the future to add to the 20 million boe of proved reserves on Linn’s books.

This is the second sale to take place this month, with the other being its Washakie Field sale where the company sold $102 million worth of PV-10 reserves (37.7 million boe of proved reserves) in exchange for $200 million in cash. The disparity between these two assets from a price/PV-10 perspective may seem rather excesses, but the proved reserve difference, combined with the fact that Washakie was responsible for an extra 11 thousand boe per day in output, could explain why the spread between these two assets exists.

In the table above, you can get a good look at all of the asset sales Linn has struck so far this year in order to prioritize its highest quality assets (mostly the Merge/SCOOP/STACK properties). In all, management has agreed to sell off over $1.50 billion worth of assets (though post-closing adjustments could probably take up to $100 million, give or take a bit, off of this). This represents a respectable premium over the slightly more than $1 billion in PV-10 reserves calculated and has led to the firm being not only debt-free but also dedicated toward buying back $400 million worth of its own stock.

The price looks fine

One fear I’ve heard from some people in recent months is that the Williston Basin is home to low-grade assets. While the basin is large and diverse, meaning that not every area is representative of the whole, and while the fact that management is selling off these assets instead of keeping them as part of its core strategy means that there may be some truth to the fear that they aren’t high quality, it doesn’t mean that they are of a lower grade than some of the other assets Linn has offloaded already. If this were the case, we should expect the E&P firm to sell off the Williston Basin assets at a discount to other assets, but this is not the case.

If you look at the chart above, you can see that management was able to get $1.53 for every dollar in PV-10 value estimated for the property. This is actually fairly reasonable given that the average seen throughout the year for its other sales came out to a ratio of 1.44 and since the measure is comparable with the Johan & Pinedale, and the San Joaquin Basin sales seen in May of this year.

Personally, I believe that the above method is the most appropriate way, given our lack of more detailed knowledge, to gauge whether or not the sale was a positive for Linn’s shareholders. That said, another interesting way to look at the picture can be seen in the chart below. In it, you can see the price relative to proved reserves as measured by boes. Based on the numbers provided, Linn managed to sell off its Williston Basin assets in exchange for $14.25 per boe, which is higher than most of its other sales entered into this year.

This second approach, though, requires some cautionary statements. For starters, it does not account for the fact that the mix of energy production can change wildly from one set of assets to another. If the Williston Basin assets in question consist more of oil than gas compared to the other assets sold, for instance, a higher price could be 100% reasonable. Another downside to this approach is the fact that this method does nothing to account for the differences in the cost of extracting oil and gas, whereas the first method I used looks at the discounted future cash flow of said assets as estimated by management.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it looks to me as though the management team at Linn is hard at work trying to maximize shareholder value. Truth be told, I really like what the company has been up to lately and I believe that if they allocate the cash received toward either additional share repurchases, organic growth, or intelligent M&A activities, then the end result will prove undeniably bullish for investors compared to the alternative of holding onto assets that don’t fit the company’s long-term goals anymore.

