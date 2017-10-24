Aloha From Hawaii: First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ: FHB) is the oldest bank in Hawaii founded in 1858 with 62 branches servicing Hawaii, Guam, and Saipan, and began trading publicly in Aug 2016 after raising $485 million in IPO.

As the overall market begins to top and the bear market looms around the corner, it's important to remember each company and chart should be traded on its own merit. First Hawaiian Bank is scheduled to report their Q3 earnings later this week, and I wanted to take a few minutes to look over their operation and what this bank has to offer to investors and traders.

Based on the banks 10-K reporting Real Estate accounts for 30% of their overall balance sheet; with Residential alone accounting for 18%.

Hawaiian Residential Market:

Let us take a minute and break down the health of the residential mark in Hawaii. First, based on Zillow's Home Value Index, Hawaii's and Honolulu, in particular, Real Estate is significantly above the national average; it is 50% above New York City home values.

Furthermore, based on Zillow house prices have been growing at about 6% over the last 5 years. To make matters even better, this market has the lowest number of Foreclosures in nationally!

One risk the bank raised was the potential negative effect on their business from the Fed's rate hike, but despite the Fed's rate hike 30-year mortgage rate are lower than the beginning of the year. However, both the 10 and 30-year Yields have fallen in the first half of 2017 and only in the last few months, they have begun to rise.

Until the Fed begins to unwind their balance sheet in a meaningful way the mortgages market will continue to be strong despite the overall higher Fed Fund Rate.

Downside Risk:

However, there is room for concern for Hawaiian Banks in general for relay heavily on the residential market. While the overall market is robust and is stable, there is a limit on how much these banks can grow solely on a non-diversified portfolio both geographically as well as revenue source. Home ownership is below US average, much in part because of high home values, as well as lower than the average wage.

In addition, over 10% of families live in a Multinational home, a mentality that is embedded culturally.

Lastly, when comparing both FHB and one of its main competitors Bank of Hawaii (NASDAQ: BOH) to the overall industry has a higher price to cash flow as well as price to free cash.

Comparing both of these banks to the SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF (KRE), iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT), and my favorite regional bank so far Texas Capital Bank (TCBI), and Bank of the Ozarks (OZRK), since the election, it is not supersizing that the island banks fall short of others in the industry.

But, hold your horses! You did not read the whole article for no reason. yes in the bull market banks like Texas Capital Bank and Bank of the Ozarks have done well. But that the bull market is coming to an end, tomorrow, the next? I do not know, but prudent investors would want to look for stable stocks that outperform in adverse conditions. Looking at Bank of Hawaii's performance during and immediately post the financial crises, would lead me to believe that the Hawaiian banks are a great choice over the next few years.



Lastly, utilizing Elliott Wave analysis, FHB is poised to target mid 40's and going to the earning, the potential is there for a very strong move of the current levels.

Conclusion:

At the end of the day, we are all here to get smarter and make money, and I believe FHB and BOH are a great addition to a portfolio as we transition out of the bull market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FHB over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.