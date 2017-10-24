Exxon Mobil May Pull Back After Earnings

Photo credit

Exxon Mobil (XOM) has been bouncing around a lot this year without much actual progress. As I explained after the Q2 report, it is my view that higher leverage names in the oil space were attracting buyers, leaving steady and strong XOM to languish. I said there was a risk that XOM would break down out of its channel and it eventually did a couple of months ago, but the result has been surprising. XOM has moved much higher heading into the Q3 report this week, so what do we do with the stock heading into earnings?

I mentioned the stock rebounded from its break down out of the channel, making a new relative low at $76 in August. That looked like the start of potentially something big but the buyers held firm and not only kept $76 in play, but rather promptly sent the stock rallying to the $83 level where we find it today. That’s a huge move for a stock like XOM and the bulls deserve a lot of credit; tremendous conviction was shown in the past few weeks from buyers.

The only issue I see heading into the report, specifically, is that the stock has rallied so much that I’m not sure there’s much left in the tank from the bulls. As I mentioned, $7 is an enormous move to be done in a straight line for this stock and the momentum indicators are showing some signs of fatigue. Indeed, all of them are showing varying levels of both being overbought and in bearish divergences. That is, the stock continues to rise while the momentum indicators weaken, indicating that buying interest is waning. Momentum is never a reason alone to buy or sell but the divergences I’m seeing – in addition to the fact that the stock has moved up so quickly in a straight line – mean that I think XOM’s rally may be getting a little long in the tooth over the short term. That’s not to say it cannot rally further – it certainly can – but the chart, to me, suggests short term momentum is waning and that’s not a good thing going into an earnings report.

XOM is still relatively pricey on a historical basis at 21 times next year’s earnings but to be fair, it is also still in the midst of an epic turnaround. I’ve mentioned before that XOM doesn’t have nearly as far to go as some of its competitors simply because it never fell as far during the downturn; that is a high class problem to have. But as I’ve also mentioned before, that means XOM’s upside leverage is quite limited compared to some of the smaller names that were in the tank for the past couple of years.

Still, the valuation seems reasonable to me considering that long term EPS growth is slated to be in the low teens or so, putting XOM’s PEG in the 1.7 area depending upon which estimates you use. That’s certainly reasonable against others in the oil space whose earnings haven’t yet recovered and against other dividend stocks in varying industries that have valuations twice that level in some cases. In other words, despite my short term concerns about the stock, the long term valuation case looks intact going into the report.

I’ll be looking for a couple of things in the report and for XOM, it is pretty basic. First, we need revenue to continue to recover. XOM has done a terrific job of taking advantage of opportunities for revenue growth in the past couple of years and those efforts are paying off; analysts have XOM at +10% revenue for this quarter. That’s actually much lower than the number for the whole of 2017 so there’s some potential for XOM do much better than that, and we all know investors love upside surprises. And given where the stock is trading right now, it may take a revenue surprise to the upside in order to get the stock to continue to move higher. As I said, expectations are very high right now and a lot is built into the stock already.

Margins will obviously continue to be in focus as well because XOM’s profit recovery has a lot to do with its cost saving efforts over the past couple of years and not just revenue. The entire industry has been grappling with costs that were too high and XOM is no exception; we just need to see continued margin growth because current estimates have lots of it already built in. EPS is supposed to grow at something like three times the rate of revenue growth, so margins have to be strong. If they aren’t, XOM will probably get crushed. I don’t think that is going to happen because I have a lot of confidence in this management team – the company’s track record has earned it some respect – but it is certainly something that has to happen if the stock is to continue rallying. Obviously, XOM doesn't have a great deal of control over pricing so cost savings are where the money will be made and that's going to be a big point of focus in the report.

Lastly, I want to see what XOM is doing with its balance sheet. Obviously, the enormous downturn that befell the industry some three years ago has taken a massive toll on the balance sheets of just about everyone. XOM isn’t immune to this and while it has fared better than most, it is still in worse shape than it was. Operating income continues to rebound in a big way but XOM has been subject to more and more interest expense as well, certainly more than it has been used to in the past. I want to see if XOM continues to see this trend emerging because I’d really like to see interest expense level out. That will help with the earnings recovery and also keep XOM free to invest in the business and buy competitors.

Overall, I think XOM’s Q3 is going to be quite strong but I still have concerns about the short term overbought nature of the stock. Given estimates from analysts as well as the huge rally we’ve seen going into the report, I cannot help but be cautious. I’m still long term bullish on XOM so please don’t mistake my cautiousness for bearishness, but I do think it will take a gargantuan effort in Q3 for XOM to keep rallying. It remains a very attractive dividend stock and the valuation is still quite reasonable if you want to hold it for the long term; I just think the conditions are right for a potential pullback after the Q3 report comes out.

