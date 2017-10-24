Weekly CEF Roundup: A Bonanza Of CEF News

Author's note: This article was released to members of the Cambridge Income Laboratory one week ago with more actionable and detailed recommendations.

The Weekly CEF Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in CEF sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc".

Weekly performance roundup

CEFs continued to show robust health this week, with 24 out of 37 sectors positive (up from 22 positive sectors last week). The average sector price return was +0.36% (up from +0.18% last week). For the 3rd week in a row, the top 5 sector gainers were all equities. However, in a reversal from last week, the first four sectors were all international equities, namely Asia Pacific (+2.32%), emerging markets (+2.22%), Latin America (+2.17%) and China (+2.04%), while in 5th place was health & biotech (+1.54%). On the bottom of the table, the top 5 losers were debt-specialty (-0.79%), infrastructure/utilities (-0.69%), energy (-0.51%), corporate debt (-0.48%) and CA munis (-0.39%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFInsight)

The top 5 yielding CEF sectors this week were again energy MLPs (9.84%),equity-enhanced (i.e. covered call) (8.30%), asset allocation (8.24%), emerging market debt (8.23%), and convertible securities (8.20%). The discounts* for the 5 top-yielding sectors range from -4.22% (emerging markets debt) to -1.48% (energy MLPs). The average sector yield is 6.06% (last week: 6.07%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFInsight)

The top 5 sector discounts* are: debt-specialty (-11.44%), equity-Latin America (-10.24%), equity-China (-9.64%), debt-muni (PA) (-8.88%) and equity-Europe (-8.55%). The top 5 sector premia are debt-mortgage (+4.81%), debt-preferred (+1.11%), debt-corp/mortgage (+0.90%), debt-muni [CA] (-0.45%), and equity-infrastructure/utilities (-1.23%). The average sector discount is -4.05%, up from -4.50% last week.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFInsight)

*Note about discounts: I'm aware that some funds do not provide daily NAV updates (whereas price is always updated daily), meaning that some of the discount values of the underlying funds will not be accurately computed, and which will necessarily impact the numbers for the entire sector. Therefore sector discount values should be used for indication only and the discounts of each fund should be manually checked should an investment decision be made.

Recent corporate actions

These are from the last month and are quoted from CEFInsight; any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

September 7, 2017 | MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (the "fund") (NYSE: CXH) announced today that its tender offer for 1,738,004 of its outstanding common shares (the “shares”), representing approximately 15% of its outstanding shares, expired at 5:00 P.M., Eastern Standard Time, on September 6, 2017. Based on current information, approximately 4,304,310.125415 shares were tendered. Based on this preliminary information, the pro-ration for tendering shareholders is estimated to be approximately 40 percent of the shares properly tendered. These numbers are subject to adjustment and should not be regarded as final. The actual number of shares to be purchased is anticipated to be announced on or about September 8, 2017, and payment for such shares will be made on or about September 11, 2017. The purchase price of properly tendered shares is 98 percent of the fund's net asset value ((NYSE:NAV)) per share calculated as of the close of regular trading on the New York Stock Exchange on September 6, 2017, which is equal to $10.535 per share. September 19, 2017 | RMR Real Estate Income Fund (RIF) announced on Sept. 20 results of its transferable rights offering, which expired on Sept. 19. The offering entitled rights holders to subscribe for up to an aggregate of 2,550,502 of the Fund’s common shares, and was over-subscribed. The subscription price was $17.74 per common share. Proceeds are expected to be approximately $45.2 million. The fund’s release noted that the fund will receive the entire proceeds of the offer since RMR Advisors LLC, the fund’s investment adviser, agreed to pay the dealer manager fee and all other expenses related to the offer. In addition, the fund intends to invest proceeds in accordance with its investment objective and policies. October 6, 2017 | Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) is pleased to announce preliminary results of its rights offering (“Rights Offering”). The Fund anticipates that it will issue a total of 14,314,706 new common shares on or about October 10, 2017 as a result of the Rights Offering which closed on October 4, 2017 (the “Expiration Date”). Due to high investor demand (estimated shares requested total between 14.8 million and 16.0 million depending on the receipt of “delivery-guaranteed” subscriptions), the Board of Directors of the Fund elected to exercise the Fund’s over-subscription privilege (as described in the Fund’s Prospectus dated August 28, 2017) thereby increasing the shares available for subscription by 25% over the initial offering. The additional shares issued as part of the over-subscription will be allocated only among record date shareholders who submitted over-subscription requests. Secondary over-subscription shares will be allocated pro rata among those fully exercising Record Date shareholders who over-subscribe based on the number of Rights originally issued to them by the Fund. The total anticipated new common shares to be issued will therefore consist of 11,451,765 shares issued related to the Fund’s primary subscription of shares and an additional 2,862,941 shares issued related to the Fund’s secondary over-subscription of shares. The foregoing numbers are estimates only. The Fund will announce the final results of the Rights Offering in a press release on or about October 10, 2017. The subscription price of $29.93 per share was established on the Expiration Date, which represented 95% of the reported market price per share, based on the average of the last reported sales price of a common share on the NYSE American for the five trading days preceding the Expiration Date.

Upcoming corporate actions

These are quoted from CEFInsight. Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

August 24, 2017 | The Turkish Investment Fund, Inc. (TKF) announced Aug. 24 that its Board approved the liquidation and dissolution of the Fund, subject to stockholder approval at a meeting of stockholders to be held on November 16, 2017. The record date for the meeting is September 21, 2017. On Aug. 4, TKF announced that a Board proposal to liquidate and dissolve the fund did not receive the required vote to be approved by stockholders at its annual meeting of stockholders. TKF currently trades with a discount of -4.01% and yields 1.21% (as of 8/25). August 29, 2017 | The First Trust Strategic High Income Fund II (FHY) commenced a cash tender offer for up to 15% of the fund’s outstanding common shares at a price per share equal to 98% of the fund’s NAV per share. The tender offer will expire on September 28, 2017. The release indicated that the tender offer is pursuant to an agreement between the fund and Saba Capital Management, L.P. (in which Saba Capital agreed to be bound by certain standstill covenants until January 20, 2020). FHY is a high-yield leveraged fund that currently trades with a discount of -6.20% and yields 7.93% (as of 8/25). October 4, 2017 | The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (IRL) announced Oct. 4 that the previously announced record date of October 16, 2017 for its proposed transferable rights offering has been postponed. As the release explained, the: original record date was announced subject to effectiveness of a registration statement on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. While the registration statement is expected to become effective, it is not yet effective. The Fund will announce a new record date following effectiveness of the registration statement. October 5, 2017 | Aberdeen Asset Management announced on Oct. 4 the proposed consolidation of seven Aberdeen-advised closed-end funds to create the Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (subject to shareholder approvals). The acquiring fund will be Aberdeen Chile Fund, Inc. (CH). The 6 acquired funds will be: Aberdeen Emerging Markets Smaller Company Opportunities Fund, Inc. (ABE); Aberdeen Latin America Equity Fund, Inc. (LAQ); Aberdeen Israel Fund, Inc. (ISL); Aberdeen Indonesia Fund, Inc. (IF); Aberdeen Singapore Fund, Inc. (SGF); and Aberdeen Greater China Fund, Inc. (GCH). As the release described: the acquiring fund will be renamed Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. and will invest in emerging market equity securities in order to seek total return, consisting of a combination of capital appreciation and income. The acquiring fund may also use leverage to achieve its objective. It is anticipated that the fund’s benchmark would be the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The fund would trade on the NYSE American under a new ticker symbol, expected to be AEF. The release also noted: “The Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. strategy will seek to capitalize on Aberdeen’s global emerging market equity capability by investing in a global portfolio of emerging market securities. The consolidation of these closed-end funds will create a dividend generating emerging market closed-end fund that is larger in size than any of the Acquired Funds, which may help to provide improved liquidity of shares, a lower overall expense ratio and improved market awareness including research coverage. The combined fund is currently anticipated to generate higher distributable income compared to the Funds individually. Aberdeen and the Boards believe the combined fund will provide investors with the opportunity to have exposure to the growth potential of emerging markets and diversify their sources of income.” Following the consolidation, the acquiring fund will commence a TENDER OFFER (price, size and terms to be determined at a later date) for shares of the acquiring fund at 99% of NAV. In addition, subject to the completion of the consolidation, the current Board of the acquiring fund will also establish a targeted discount policy, which will seek to manage the acquiring fund’s discount by: (1) committing the fund to buy back shares in the open market when the fund’s shares trade at a discount of 10% or more to NAV and (2) undertaking a 15% tender offer if the average discount exceeds 11% over any rolling twelve-month period commencing on the closing of the consolidation and ending on December 31, 2019. The release also noted that: the commencement and terms of the tender offer and the terms of the targeted discount policy are pursuant to a standstill agreement between the funds and City of London Investment Management Company Limited (“CoL”). Pursuant to the agreement, CoL has agreed to (1) tender all shares of the acquiring fund beneficially owned by it in the proposed tender offer, (2) vote all shares beneficially owned in favor of all Director nominees and proposals submitted at the 2018 special and/or annual meetings to effect the consolidation and (3) be bound by certain “standstill” covenants through December 31, 2019. Also pursuant to that agreement, the acquiring fund’s post-consolidation expense ratio will be capped at 1.20% through December 31, 2019 (excluding leverage costs, tax and non-routine/extraordinary expenses). For more information on this consolidation, see the release. October 2, 2017 | RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Inc. (RIV) announced Oct. 2 that its Board authorized a 1 for 3 transferable rights offering in which the fund is issuing transferable subscription rights to its common shareholders of record as of Oct. 12, 2017, who will be allowed to subscribe for new common shares of the fund. For more details on the offering, see the fund’s release. The offering is expected to expire on or about Nov. 9, 2017, unless extended.

Recent activist or other CEF news

These are from the last month and are quoted from CEFInsight; any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

September 12, 2017 | First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU) announced Sept. 12 that its Board approved a managed distribution policy [MDP]. Under the plan, the fund currently intends to pay a monthly distribution in the amount of $0.121 per share. However, the distribution amount per share could increase or decrease in the future as a result of a change in actual or forecasted earnings. A change in the distribution amount per share must be approved by the fund’s Board. A portion of this monthly distribution may include realized capital gains. The fund anticipates declaring its first regularly scheduled monthly distribution pursuant to the plan in the second half of September 2017. The fund’s release also explained that: in addition to paying regular monthly distributions, in connection with the fund’s initial public offering, the fund had implemented a quarterly special distribution program. The final quarterly special distribution measurement date will be September 15, 2017, and the quarterly special distribution program will expire thereafter. September 12, 2017 | First Trust Advisors L.P. announced Sept. 12 that the Boards of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD), First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (FEO), First Trust Strategic High Income Fund II (FHY), First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (FAM), and First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (FFA) authorized the continuation of each fund’s share repurchase program. Each fund’s program will continue until the earlier of [i] the repurchase of the amount of shares remaining in each fund’s share repurchase program as noted below or [ii] March 15, 2018. Number of Shares Available for Repurchase through March 15, 2018: FSD (978,598), FEO (105,644), FHY (164,339), FAM (727,422), and FFA (998,658). September 12, 2017 | Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (BSL) announced Sept. 12 that the fund’s Board approved a proposal, subject to shareholder approval, to extend the term of the fund by two years -- changing the fund’s scheduled dissolution date from May 31, 2020 to May 31, 2022. The release also note that: If shareholders vote to approve the term extension, the adviser expects, subject to final approval by the Board, the fund to conduct an offering of rights to subscribe for additional shares of the fund. In addition, if shareholders vote to approve the extension, the adviser has agreed to reduce its annual management fee from 1.00% of the fund’s managed assets to 0.90% of the fund’s managed assets, effective from the date the extension is approved by shareholders until the fund’s updated scheduled dissolution date on May 31, 2022. ALPS Fund Services, Inc., the Fund’s administrator, also agreed to reduce the administrative fees payable by the fund to ALPS from 0.10% to 0.09% of the average daily value of the fund’s managed assets (subject to a minimum annual fee), also effective from the date the term extension is approved by shareholders until the fund’s updated scheduled dissolution date on May 31, 2022. September 13, 2017 | Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (ECF) announced on Sept. 13 the pricing of an offering of 1.2 million 5.25% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares (perpetual, non-callable for five years, and a liquidation value of $25 per share) with an aggregate liquidation value of $30 million. Shares are expected to trade on the NYSE American under the symbol “ECF Pr A.” The offering was expected to close on September 18, 2017. The release noted that the fund expects to use the proceeds from the offering for investment purposes. September 18, 2017 | The Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA) announced on Sept. 18 that its Board approved an increase in the fund’s distribution rate from an annual rate of approximately 8% of NAV to approximately 10% (2.5% quarterly) - effective with the fund’s fourth quarter distribution (to be declared on Nov. 6). The fund’s release explained that the Board “believes this increase in the distribution rate may enhance long-term shareholder value by providing a consistent method of distributing the Fund’s assets at NAV while increasing liquidity and reducing the discount at which shares currently trade to NAV. This 25 percent increase in the distribution rate from 8 to 10 percent restores the rate to the level when the distribution policy was first adopted in 1988.” In addition, William Parmentier, President of the fund, was quoted: “This action by the Board balances the interests of all shareholders by increasing the controlled distribution of Fund assets at NAV without disrupting the Fund’s disciplined investment process for our many long-term shareholders.” USA is a general U.S. equity fund that trades with a discount of -6.11% and a yield of 8.68%. September 20, 2017 | The Boards of the Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (MCN) and the Madison Strategic Sector Premium Fund (MSP) announced Sept. 20 that at a joint special meeting of shareholders held on Sept. 15 the proposed reorganization of MSP into MCN was approved by MCN shareholders, but NOT by MSP’s shareholders. Detailed vote results were posted at madisonfunds.com, and showed that for MSP of the 61.42% of outstanding shares voting, 40.21% (or 24.70% of total outstanding shares) voted in favor of the proposal and 59.79% (or 36.72% of total outstanding shares) voted against or abstained. Madison had been in a fight with Karpus Investment Management, which opposed (June 7 PR) the proposed reorganization. September 27, 2017 | The Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE: JEMD) started trading on the NYSE on Sept. 27, 2017, after an initial public offering that raised approximately $130 million in gross proceeds (excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares). Nuveen’s release on the IPO explained that the fund’s investment objectives are to provide a high level of current income and return the original net asset value of $9.85 per common share on or about its Termination Date of Dec. 1, 2022. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing at least 80% of its managed assets in emerging market (NYSE:EM) debt securities. Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC is the fund’s investment adviser. October 2, 2017 | The Thai Fund, Inc. (TTF) announced Oct. 2 that its Board approved the liquidation and dissolution of the fund, subject to stockholder approval at the meeting of stockholders to be held on Dec. 14, 2017. The record date for the meeting of stockholders is October 26, 2017. TTF has faced pressure from City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. as part of its 2017 campaign. At the fund's most recent annual meeting, as adjourned to Aug. 3, results shown in the fund's 6/30 SAR (filed 8/31) showed more votes against for all 5 director nominees. October 3, 2017 | Saba Capital Management disclosed in a 13D/A filing that it held 8,118,988 shares (13.4%) of the BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (DSU). Item 4 noted that on September 29, Saba Capital submitted to the Issuer a proposal requesting that the Board of Trustees of the fund consider authorizing a self-tender offer for 30% of the common shares of the fund at or close to net asset value. October 3, 2017 | RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (OPP) announced Oct. 3 that its Board approved the adoption of a managed distribution plan (MDP) under which the fund will, starting in Oct. 2017, make monthly distributions to common shareholders at a fixed monthly rate of $0.15 per common share. Based on the fund’s recent share price of $19.10 (Sept. 29), the distribution represents an annualized distribution rate of 9.42%.

Distribution changes this month and next

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with ex-dates in the current and in the next month are included. Note that changes of less than 5% are not listed as those are considered to be minor. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. In this week's edition I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield and discount information for newly added funds. However, note the yield and discount information will not be updated every week. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters, arranged in descending order of distribution change magnitude.

Cutters

- 24.1% : (PGZ) Principal Real Estate Income Fund cuts from $0.145 to $0.110 (ex-date Nov. 16; announced Sep. 13). Yields 7.47%, discount -10.44% (as of 9/14).

: (PGZ) Principal Real Estate Income Fund cuts from $0.145 to $0.110 (ex-date Nov. 16; announced Sep. 13). Yields 7.47%, discount -10.44% (as of 9/14). -12.9% : (MQT) BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II cuts from $0.062 to $0.054 (ex-date Oct. 13; announced Oct. 2 ). Yields 4.87%, discount -4.52% (as of 10/6).

: (MQT) BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II cuts from $0.062 to $0.054 (ex-date Oct. 13; ). Yields 4.87%, discount -4.52% (as of 10/6). - 11.6% : (BLE) BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II cuts from $0.0735 to $0.065 (ex-date Oct. 13; announced Oct. 2 ). Yields 5.17%, discount -0.07% (as of 10/6).

: (BLE) BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II cuts from $0.0735 to $0.065 (ex-date Oct. 13; ). Yields 5.17%, discount -0.07% (as of 10/6). - 10.0% : (MCA) BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund cuts from $0.065 to $0.0585 (ex-date Oct. 13; announced Oct. 2 ). Yields 4.57%, discount -2.29% (as of 10/6).

: (MCA) BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund cuts from $0.065 to $0.0585 (ex-date Oct. 13; ). Yields 4.57%, discount -2.29% (as of 10/6). -9.4% : (MUH) BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II cuts from $0.0745 to $0.0675 (ex-date Oct. 13; announced Oct. 2 ). Yields 5.19%, discount -0.76% (as of 10/6).

: (MUH) BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II cuts from $0.0745 to $0.0675 (ex-date Oct. 13; ). Yields 5.19%, discount -0.76% (as of 10/6). -8.0% : (MHD) BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund cuts from $0.081 to $0.0745 (ex-date Oct. 13; announced Oct. 2 ). Yields 5.18%, premium +1.05% (as of 10/6).

: (MHD) BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund cuts from $0.081 to $0.0745 (ex-date Oct. 13; ). Yields 5.18%, premium +1.05% (as of 10/6). -7.5% : (VMO) Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust cuts from $0.0599 to $0.0554 (ex-date Oct. 12; announced Oct. 2 ). Yields 5.13%, discount -4.57%.

: (VMO) Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust cuts from $0.0599 to $0.0554 (ex-date Oct. 12; ). Yields 5.13%, discount -4.57%. -6.9% : (MYD) BlackRock MuniYield Fund cuts from $0.072 to $0.067 (ex-date Oct. 13; announced Oct. 2 ). Yields 5.38%, premium +0.20% (as of 10/6).

: (MYD) BlackRock MuniYield Fund cuts from $0.072 to $0.067 (ex-date Oct. 13; ). Yields 5.38%, premium +0.20% (as of 10/6). -6.3% : (CEV) Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust cuts from $0.0396 to $0.0371 (ex-date Oct. 11; announced Oct. 2 ). Yields 3.61%, discount -11.79% (as of 10/6).

: (CEV) Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust cuts from $0.0396 to $0.0371 (ex-date Oct. 11; ). Yields 3.61%, discount -11.79% (as of 10/6). -6.3% : (PPR) Voya Prime Rate Trust cuts from $0.024 to $0.0225 (ex-date Oct. 9; announced Oct. 2 ). Yields 5.19%, discount -8.13%.

: (PPR) Voya Prime Rate Trust cuts from $0.024 to $0.0225 (ex-date Oct. 9; ). Yields 5.19%, discount -8.13%. -5.6% : (PMM) Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust cuts from $0.0337 to $0.0318 (ex-date Oct. 23; announced Sep. 15). Yields 5.05%, discount -5.03%.

: (PMM) Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust cuts from $0.0337 to $0.0318 (ex-date Oct. 23; announced Sep. 15). Yields 5.05%, discount -5.03%. -5.0%: (BTZ) BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust cuts from $0.0705 to $0.067 (ex-date Oct. 13; announced Oct. 2). Yields 5.97%, discount -9.35%.

Boosters

None.

CEF analysis from around Seeking Alpha...

ADS Analytics looks at CEF sector Q3 performance in Weekly Fund Wrap: Q3 Review And The Calm Before The Storm (Oct. 7)

Left Banker looks at Looking Beyond Income: CEFs For Total Return (Oct. 2), UTG: Summing Up The Rights Offering At Its Expiration (Oct. 5), No Cuts At PIMCO (Oct. 4), and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Ups Distribution 25% (Oct. 5)

Maks F.S. looks at CEF School: Distributions 101 - Distributions Are NOT Dividends (Oct. 4), Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund - Last Reasonable Global Income CEF? (Oct. 5), Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund: Repositioned For A Quality Distribution? (Oct. 6)

Michael Foster Financial Services discusses muni weakness in Winter Is Coming For Municipal Bonds: CEF Weekly Update (Oct. 2)

*Stanford Chemist presents The Chemist's CEF Report - September 2017: Volatility Says Hi And Goodbye (Oct. 5)

