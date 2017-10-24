Assured Guaranty Municipal Holdings: Baby Bond Hunting Recap

We had established a relatively small position with the expectation that it will sell off on Friday, however, what happened was the exact opposite.

This baby bond popped up on our radar as a value pick in its peer group last week and has worked out very well.

The PFF Rebalancing almost always provides us with opportunities.

Introduction

Our recent focus on redeemed issues, initial public offerings and fixed-income products trading high above par value post-call date has allowed us to spot many interesting picks both on the long and short aspect of the game.

In this article, we will present to you one baby bond which is by no means special but had ended up in a place where the downside risk was little to none. And because everyone would be wanting to have it when the risk is limited, the bond made a sharp reversal in a matter of two days.

The Company

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) itself is beyond the scope of our trade idea, therefore, we will briefly visit it. As per the company's website:

Assured Guaranty is the leading provider of financial guaranty insurance. We guarantee scheduled principal and interest payments when due on municipal, public infrastructure and structured financing.

Source: The company's website

AGO has four subsidiaries and a market cap of $4.34 Billion as per FinViz.com. The latter piece of information should be sufficient for an income investor.

Now let us see the common stock's market performance, purely for the record:

Source: Barchart.com - AGO Weekly Chart (5 Years)

The noticeable drop in price is probably somewhat driven by the fact that the company is based in the Bermuda and we all saw what happened to insurers during the natural disasters in the area.

The Baby Bond

Our pick was AGO-E - Assured Guaranty Municipal Holdings Inc., 6.25% Notes 11/1/2102. Let us look at its metrics from last week:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

And compare them to as of yesterday:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

You can probably guess that the emphasis here falls on the market price which was below par value and is not really there anymore. The setup was great, especially when we take into consideration the S&P rating being A. There are no risk-free products, or at least the assumption is foolish without several degrees of questioning. Yet this was a great opportunity for anyone whose investment objective would be met by the 6.25% Nominal Yield of AGO-E.

However, the baby bond has undergone a drastic change in market price and respectively all of its Yield-related metrics have changed, including the - as displayed above - yield-to-call:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Now, that is not the type of yield curve where you purchase blindly without taking into account the risks associated with your actions. In comparison to about a week ago, the risk profile has undergone a major shift - now we are looking at AGO-E as a speculation which carries its fair share of risk. Or to be precise, a purchase at $25.90 (market price as of yesterday), would require two dividend payments to almost break even. To 'summarize':

Latest Market Price: $25.90 (as of 10/24/2017)

Current Call Exposure: ~$0.85 (it just recently paid a dividend)

By all means, this is a speculative play right now and we are definitely not buying at these levels. Having referenced the market price multiple times already, let us illustrate the recent movement:

Source: Barchart.com - AGO-E Daily Chart (1 year)

What truly highlights the magnitude of the recent move, however, is a simple look at the peer group we had constructed.

The Peer Group

Let us look at the previous screening and where AGO-E stood relative to the rest there.

We recently released our database for subscribers, therefore, I will also show you the criteria applied in order to get the results shown below:

Baby Bond - fixed rate. Callable (Trading after its call date has passed). Last price > $24.50 (Filtering out troubled companies such as RAS). Market price < 102.50% of par value (Excluding extremely overvalued issues to smoothen the chart).

Upon applying these criteria, we are left with these products:

Source: Author's database

AGO-E was in a great place just last week. But a screening with the same criteria would filter it out due to the following criteria:

Market price < 102.50% of par value

In our original screening, we labeled baby bonds whose market price exceeds 102.50% of par value as "overvalued."

Here is where our old favorite stands as of today, using the same criteria, but this time applying a '< 104% of par value' as our last criteria:

Source: Author's database

"Going Places" would probably be the appropriate title if we put these two bubble charts in a frame and create some disturbing form of modern art.

Mind you, we had labelled AGO-E the 'best pick' in its group and right now, it is nothing but a speculative play for those with a higher risk tolerance and conviction that the issue is not getting Redeemed any soon.

Our Approach

We really liked AGO-E below par value and established a position in it with the expectation that we will be seeing a bigger buying opportunity on Friday. However, as it often happens in the stock market - expectations were not met by reality. Anyone who followed us into the baby bond is surely better off, some participants even managed to utilize the whole upswing (Who says that it is over, though?).

Currently, we are not buyers and will definitely take into consideration any extended upward movement to establish a short position if things start getting out of hand.

As for those of you who managed to grab it around par value, it is a matter of preference and tax rates. Perhaps tax rates and preference?

Conclusion

This Rebalancing of the S&P US Preferred Stock iShares (NASDAQ:PFF) surely was crazy in terms of the movements which many products made as they caught us by surprise and some of them obliterated our expectations. AGO-E was a good pick, regardless of the fact that we did not utilize it in the best possible way.

With this article, we merely wanted to highlight the "before" and "now" of this baby bond in order to provide a helping hand to anyone who might find this analysis useful.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in AGO-E over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.