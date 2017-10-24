PayPal: The Great Disruptor Of The Payment Space

Another Quarter, Another Beat - What About Valuation?

Disruption is one of the more over-worked terms in the investment vocabulary. All companies in tech aspire to be disruptors - few businesses actually fulfill that goal. I think it is fair to say that PayPal (PYPL) is one of the leading disruptors in the payment space and continues to reap the rewards of that positioning. Its last quarter, as will be reviewed in this article, continues to support that thesis.

Should readers buy the shares at these levels? I last wrote about PayPal in April when the shares were $43. A 63% run in six months has made it far more difficult to enter the shares with some expectation of positive short-term alpha. While the company has put together several successive quarters of significant over-performance and is likely to continue to do so, it is not likely to grow revenues at rates materially above 20% for any extended period. I do not believe management is willing to push that envelope, and I'm not too sure how much faster the company could expand payment volume growth than it is already doing. There are some writers on this site who are more optimistic about the shares. I understand their perspective but simply cannot bring myself to share it.

Much of this article will probably seem to readers as a discussion of all that is going right for PayPal and the reasons to own the shares. I think the company has great opportunities, and it is a leader in one of the best markets in the enterprise IT space. I have made that point in prior articles, and things have gotten better more quickly than I had expected. But valuation is a key component of stock selection, and so is expense management-measured on a GAAP basis. Those factors just do not quite add up for me in terms of evaluating PayPal at the end of October 2017.

As mention, in reviewing the numbers PayPal most recently reported, I confess that the company is actually doing better than I thought it could. The market share gains are coming more quickly and at greater magnitude. The success of mobile payments is almost unbelievable. But then I'm an old curmudgeon who hasn't entered that part of the digital age. I suppose if I still take subways in a year or two that will have to change - from putting a dime in a slot to using an iPhone to pay the fare in a lifetime.

I do not currently hold the shares, not because anything bad has happened or is likely to happen but simply because of relative valuation. Exiting the shares a month or so ago has not been the wisest of decisions in retrospect. But I simply had a hard time in convincing myself that there was anything the company might report that would further impress investors. The market can be a harsh mistress indeed, and little did I realize that tech shares in general, and this one in particular, would need to melt up.

Still, I have my own disciplines, and I try to stick to them. Very crudely put, with a market cap of $87 billion, and an enterprise value of $81 billion, the company has an EV/S of 5.4X. It also has a free cash flow yield that should reach a bit greater than 4% based on expectations for the next 12 months and a forward P/E of 32X. The metrics for EV/S and for free cash flow yield are a bit higher than I'm willing to pay for 20% top line growth. And, that predilection is compounded by the rapid rise in share based comp expense this past year.

The shares aren't terribly unreasonable compared to other fintech superstars, but they no longer represent a visible bargain either. The issue of margins, GAAP margins particularly, is one that needs further exploration as they are not rising and are not expected to improve in this current quarter. Thus, while the non-GAAP P/E is certainly more than reasonable, it is built on a metric whose validity might well be questioned. And, the issue of Venmo monetization remains... well, it remains an issue. It is almost impossible to say at this point whether or not Pay with Venmo is going to expand PayPal's universe or simply draw from One Touch. It is really too soon to know how that will work.

In fact, reading carefully what the CEO said on this latest call, it is apparent that the rapid increase in stock based comp expense is of some concern to management. That particular tailwind, which has been the mainstay in margin expansion this year, is expected to be a neutral element in 2018 earnings.

I'm sometimes asked for a price target for the shares of the companies about which I write. The issue with price targets, of course, is that one has to make some over-arching assumptions about both discount rates and longer-term growth that are never really apparent in advance. The highest price target anyone has published is for PayPal shares is currently $83, and the First Call consensus price target is just $75, which would be appreciation of 6%. The $83 price target is based on a healthy 29X multiple on 2019 earnings. I have a difficult time in believing I can forecast the discount rate out 18 months, and I even wonder about some of the constituents in the company's operating model, including an inability, thus far, to raise GAAP margins. My guess, for what it is worth, is that PayPal shares are more likely to rest than outperform going forward.

Should readers continue to hold the shares - that presents somewhat of a different issue. PayPal, for reasons to be discussed further, should be a category leader in a rapidly growing space for years to come. Many investors choose to maintain positions in strong companies indefinitely. I expect to see the company continue to execute on a high-growth strategy. I think that management is more committed to innovation than many other large companies in the tech world.

A Review of the recent quarter

PayPal announced the results of its Q3 last week. The headline numbers were all substantial beats compared to prior guidance and prior published expectations. The company grew revenues by 22% on a constant currency basis. It grew GAAP EPS by 17% and grew non-GAAP EPS by 31%. Regardless of my opinion on the matter, it is the later metric that is most often used for valuation purposes by analysts and many investors. GAAP margins were stable year on year, while non-GAAP margins grew by almost 160 basis points. The results were impacted by $.01 due to the impact of the hurricanes that struck Texas and Florida, and benefited marginally (about $.02 per share) from an inter-company tax adjustment related to intellectual property.

The company had forecast that non-GAAP earnings would be in a range of $.42-$.44; non-GAAP EPS was in fact $.46. The company had expected revenues for the quarter to be $3.12-3.19 billion; revenues for the quarter were in fact $3.24 billion or about 2% above expectations. The role of FX in the beat was not material. The company had anticipated GAAP EPS of $.30-$.32, and in fact, GAAP EPS was $.31. While the company did not increase its expectation for GAAP EPS, it did raise non-GAAP EPS expectations from $1.82 to $1.87 which implies that Q4 guidance, heretofore not specifically provided, is $.01 higher than the prior calculation.

Most analysts have re-done their models consistent with the company's forecast of trends it expects in 2018. The current consensus EPS number, as published by First Call, is now $2.25 which is up by 6% in the past quarter. That consensus still reflects some unchanged models; the "real" EPS consensus expectation is probably $2.30 for 2018.

Partially because of increases in stock based comp, cash flow from operations grew by 26% while free cash flow grew by 36%. The company is now forecasting that it will reach more than $3 billion in free cash flow. That is another increase in terms of expectations from the $2.9 billion anticipated one quarter earlier.

The company raised guidance for the last quarter of the year. For the year as a whole, the company had expected revenues to be around $12.83 billion, and it now expects revenues to be $12.95 billion. That calculated to another 2% increase in its revenue forecast for Q4 compared to the derived prior expectations.

Payment volume grew by 29% on a constant currency basis, with the number of transactions growing by 26% and with the number of transactions per account growing by 9%. The growth in payment volume actually increased noticeably from the prior quarter. Most analysts look at payment volume excluding eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), and that rose by 34%. eBay payment volume has now declined to just 13.5% of the total, and while still a drag on percentage growth, it no longer is a central component in analyzing PayPal. The company, as might be expected, given its increasing volume and shifts in its mix to person to person transactions, is seeing a decline in its take rate which fell by 21 basis points when viewed holistically last quarter. At 2.84%, it is still a healthy number and has allowed the company to generate strong levels of free cash flow.

The company on the call made a point of discussing its expense management. In fact, the CFO talked about operating leverage at scale. Looked at holistically, the company is reporting that its "other operating expenses" are rising at 9% per dollar of incremental revenue, and that normalized for acquisitions, operating expense growth was just 3.5% compared to a 20% increase in revenue. That looks great - but it isn't really an accurate representation of the company's expense performance. All of the leverage is coming from stock based comp. That really should not be acceptable to investors - although it seems to be at this time. The company's GAAP operating margin is 13% which hasn't changed year over year and which actually declined sequentially. At the least, such performance suggests that there are some issues that need fixing in the business model.

In terms of guidance, the company is forecasting a more rapid cadence in the increase of the other expense category of some visible magnitude in this current quarter. That, in turn, has constrained the increase in full-year EPS estimates to some degree. Part of the increase is related to the expenses of the company's two smaller acquisitions, TIO and Swift Financial (The latter is a small business lender not to be confused with the Swift Network).

Venmo, despite the advent of competitive offerings from large banks, most notably Zelle, still grew by 93% in the quarter. Overall, the company acquired more than 8 million accounts during the quarter, up by 88%, and an all-time quarterly record.

I think it is reasonable to suggest that if PayPal's beer got any colder than it was this past quarter, it would be frozen. The company continued to expand its market share based on a higher proportion of mobile payments as a percentage of total payments. Mobile payment volume grew 54% last quarter and has now reached 35% of the total. I have commented about the OneTouch experience in earlier articles. This still appears to be a competitive differentiator. I should note that these really stellar numbers have been produced within the context of a rising tide - although I'm inclined to believe that most of the gains seen by this company are simply market share-related.

Why does PayPal continue to win?

If one had to encapsulate the winning strategy for this company into two words they would be mobile payments. It is hard to over-exaggerate what that has meant to this company's franchise. For those unfamiliar with the functionality, PayPal's One Touch offers users the ability to pay for merchandise on their mobile devices without entering login and billing information. Needless to say, that is an important feature and continues to this day to be the major differentiator that this company has been able to offer in the mobile payments space.

The company is now using its mobile payment paradigm to help it secure payment volume in the burgeoning field of "buy on-line and pick-up in the store." The COO described this new experience model as one of home field advantages for PayPal.

But beyond mobile payments, PayPal is benefiting noticeably from a so-called network effect. Users can get more benefits from PayPal experiences because there are more merchants using the PayPal payment technologies. The improved experience which users - at least on average - are enjoying has led to a more rapid growth of users. In turn, that leads to a higher level of merchant adds and more merchant engagements. The company is able to sell its new products such as bill pay and international remittances to a larger audience. Last quarter, as mentioned, PayPal added 8 million active new accounts, far above past expectations for that metric which had been 3-5 million. The company is now forecasting adding 30 million new accounts this year. Adding that many accounts simply creates a virtuous cycle because merchants can't ignore such a popular way of taking payments, and PYPL has a larger audience for its services.

The company has emphasized a strategy that it calls its offering of PayPal Choice. Customers are now able to easily specify from which funding source they will make their payments through PayPal. Choice has led to some interesting partnerships with card networks and banks. It also has reduced user churn as well as obtain higher payment volumes per active accounts. On the other hand, it is also a factor that comes into play when looking at declining take rates. On balance, one reason why PYPL is doing as well as it is is that the company has not tried to shut out banks and card networks from its paradigm. It has taken what might have been a problem and turned into a growth driver.

While Venmo has not to date been monetized, and it probably will not be a major growth driver in terms of reported revenues in 2018, it certainly does increase the number of active PayPal accounts which in turn lead to higher payment volumes. Venmo Pay is now available for use at 2 million merchants, and there are some modest fees that PYPL receives when this technology is used that is payable by merchants. But it remains incredibly popular among millennials for reasons that are not apparent, and this popularity seemingly is part of the popularity for PayPal mobile payments.

Competition

Probably, the major investor concern regarding PayPal relates to potential competition and the prospect of price erosion and commoditization. I do not propose to go through all of the payment alternatives that are and will be available - lots of potential enterprises have an interest in the space. I have linked to a couple of market research studies. The market is huge. It continues to grow in double digits and mobile payments as a subset is growing at the fastest rate of all. PayPal is growing faster than the market for the reasons I have tried to suggest earlier in this article. Based on the market size and structure, despite competition, there is no reason to believe that PayPal can't continue to grow at rates of around 20% for several years to come.

The competitor most often discussed and thought to be the most significant threat to PayPal is Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)/Apple Pay. Apple is planning on integrating a peer to peer payment option into the next release of its operating system. Other competitors in the space include Amazon (AMZN), Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Wal-Mart (WMT).

Despite all of these large potential competitors entering the payments space, it seems relatively straightforward to believe that PayPal will continue to best its competition for some time to come. At this point, PYPL has a significant advantage in being a neutral player in the payments space that can work with everyone. Agnosticism, or whatever culturally correct phrase is currently in vogue, is a huge advantage in payments where there are so many potential partners.

In addition, at this point, PYPL has a far broader set of solutions than its competitors. While I hate to use jargon, PayPal has the technology that allows it to provide an end-to end value proposition for its users, and it can do this across multiple operating systems. None of its competitors currently has that capability, and it doesn't seem likely that they will be able to extend beyond their unique ecosystem any time in the near future.

I mentioned the network effect earlier in this article. That is another one of those hard to measure but crucial items to have in building a competitive moat in the payments space. To an extent, the huge body of active users and merchants all using PayPal makes it difficult for any potential competitor to dislodge the company from its position.

Drilling down on costs

When I look at costs, I do on a GAAP basis. It really is the only rational way to evaluate expense management on a sequential or historical basis, I think. I will look at the company's operating expense ratios both in the past quarter and sequentially. Customer support and operating expenses fell from about 12% of revenues to 10.7%. Sales and marketing costs were essentially flat year over year at about 8.5% of revenues. Product development costs fell from about 8% of revenues to 7.4% of revenues and general and administrative costs fell from 9.7% of revenues to 9% of revenues year on year.

What's striking in the cost analysis was that transaction expense rose from 31% of revenues to 34% of revenues, while transaction and loan losses rose as well from about 10% of revenues to 11% of revenues. Overall, GAAP operating income was 13% of revenues last year and hasn't improved at all in the last year.

In fact, this past quarter, operating income actually fell by 70 basis points from Q2 levels because of a higher level of transaction and loan losses. I think it is fair to say that some of the partnerships that PayPal has used to fend off potential competition and to grow its ecosystem are constraining margins and are likely to continue to do so. While the strategy that PayPal has adopted clearly seems appropriate to maximize long-term growth and even margins, it does have visible costs.

Management has been able to mask these costs because of an explosion of stock based comp. Stock based comp through the first nine months of the current year grew by no less than 65%. Last quarter, stock based comp was actually up by 79% year on year. Looked at another way, stock based comp rose from 4.1% of revenues last year to 6% of revenues this year. That increase is the entire source of the company's reported non-GAAP margin gain. The increase in stock based comp was almost half of the increase in cash flow from operations.

Stock based comp, which was 19% of cash flow and 30% of non-GAAP operating income, is not particularly unusual compared to many other tech vendors. But the cadence of the increase in stock based comp is obviously unsustainable. Management, as mentioned earlier, has already spoken about the expectation to control that kind of spending in 2018. Management also has forecast that op ex spending will climb at faster rates in Q4 on a non-GAAP basis. Exactly how and where the company might achieve margin gains in 2018, given current cost trends that include greater investment in opex as forecast on the latest conference call, has been left unspecified. I think that without better margin trends, the more optimistic analysts who are looking for EPS results above the current consensus, are likely to be disappointed. It is one reason I think it might be prudent to hold off establishing new positions in this name until improvements in cost trends become more visible.

Valuation

I think the primary issue in terms of valuation is not growth, or even competitive pressures, but the ability the company will have to grow earnings and cash flow without using dramatic increases in stock based comp. That outcome simply is not totally apparent to me at this point, and hence my view that current valuation precludes much positive alpha for these shares.

As mentioned at the outset, PayPal has a current enterprise value of about $81 billion, and consensus expectations for the next 12 months are for revenues of $14.9 billion. That forecast is based on 20% top-line growth and yields and EV/S metric of 5.4X. That is a reasonable number, I believe, but not perhaps, an outstanding value.

The EPS consensus forecast as it currently appears on First Call is for 2018 EPS of $2.25. The actual consensus expectations are a bit higher - there are some estimates on First Call that have not been updated which pull down the average. Using $2.30 as the actual current consensus reflects a forward P/E of about 30X. The P/E metric is by no means expensive for a company such as this. The problem is that much of the growth in earnings this current year is based on an explosion of stock based comp expense and is not really reflective of margin improvements.

Next year's numbers reflect a modest improvement in operating expense ratios and no material increase in shares. Management also said that it will act to at least minimize the growth in stock based comp, and it has further indicated that it will accelerate non-GAAP expense growth in the fourth quarter. It is also going to have some expenses related to the integration of the two smaller acquisitions made over the summer.

There is, perhaps, a frisson of discordance between all of these expectations. Most analysts who recommend these shares do so primarily based on expectations on quarters that will continue to beat expectations. It seems to me that it might be difficult for margins - real margins - to grow enough to support that expectation over the coming several quarters. The company is expecting non-GAAP margins to improve modestly, and I have no reason to doubt that this will happen. I do think it will be more difficult to maintain beat and raise EPS quarters because of the pressures I have indicated.

So far, the impact of stock based comp on outstanding shares has been offset by share repurchase. As mentioned, although the increase in stock based comp is substantial, its overall ratio is not particularly out of the ordinary for tech vendors. The company is committed to an aggressive capital return strategy, which is based on share repurchase. The company, again thanks in part to the use of stock based comp, has been able to generate a substantial increase in its cash flow and is thus able to buy back stock and fund smaller acquisitions.

The company is looking to develop what it describes as an "asset light" strategy for its consumer credit business. This might have some impact on the company's 2018 earnings expectation and will certainly enhance cash flow. The company is now forecasting free cash flow to exceed $3 billion this year, and it will almost certainly grow substantially next year as well. Much of the company's cash flow comes from adjustments for transaction and loan loss items which are part of the income presentation but which have not impacted cash. I think it is reasonable to believe that 2018 CFFO will reach $3.7 billion-plus. That is a free cash flow yield of 4.6%, a decent level for a company experiencing this kind of growth. While PayPal is not a cash flow story per se, it is likely that it will continue to generate more cash than income because of the levels of transaction losses it recognizes in income coupled with stock based comp.

In many ways, PayPal is an admirable company, and over the long term, it is most likely to be one of the most significant beneficiaries of the trend to e-commerce, e-payments, and mobile. I have commented in the past on its talented management team. But the shares are up almost 73% year to date. The success of PayPal is well understood by many and is reflected in its valuation. I think investors are likely to be able to find a better entry point in this name although I expect the company will continue to enjoy success in its markets and that it will continue to gain share. Great company, but a more tendentious outlook for the shares in the near term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.