Delta Air Lines' Bull Case Is Intact

Delta Air Lines (DAL) has rallied 43% since I analyzed my thesis on the stock, about a year ago. In that article, I predicted that the stock would offer excellent returns in the absence of a recession. This has certainly proven to be the case. Even better, despite the breathless rally of the stock since then, the bull case is intact. Therefore, as the stock is just 6% off its all-time high, it is likely to break up to new all-time highs.

First of all, the recent earnings report of Delta was somewhat disappointing. While the company slightly exceeded the analysts’ estimates in its earnings per share [EPS], it forecast that its operating margin would remain suppressed within 11%-13% in Q4. As the company enjoyed an operating margin of 19.2% in 2015 and 17.5% last year, this is obviously disappointing. On the other hand, investors should realize that the depressed margin has mostly resulted from the impact of the recent hurricanes, which will affect the results in Q4 as well due to their lasting effect on Florida and Caribbean, where Delta has high exposure. Therefore, this is a headwind that will pass and hence its negative effect on the results should only be viewed as temporary.

That’s why the management of the company expects the operating margin to markedly improve from next year and remain between 16% and 18% during 2018-2020. Moreover, the management expects to achieve EPS growth of at least 15% per year in the next three years. Given that the stock is trading at a remarkably low trailing P/E ratio=10.4, the stock is certainly attractive. Of course a low P/E ratio was normal for airlines in the past due to the collapse they incurred during recessions. However, the business conditions have pronouncedly improved in recent years and hence the cheap valuation of Delta presents an investing opportunity.

First of all, the prolonged downturn in the oil market is a strong tailwind for all the airlines. Although the price of oil has rebounded off its multi-year lows posted in the beginning of last year, its rebound has lost steam. More specifically, whenever oil rises above $50, shale oil producers ramp up their production and thus they essentially put a cap on its price. As shale oil producers have drastically reduced their operating expenses in recent years, they are proving increasingly resilient in the current environment of suppressed oil prices. Consequently, OPEC seems to have lost its pricing power and hence the price of oil is likely to remain range-bound for the foreseeable future. This is definitely a strong tailwind for airlines.

The other great improvement in the business conditions of the airlines is the extended consolidation that has taken place in the sector. Thanks to a series of bankruptcies and mergers, the four major US airlines now have an 80% market share in the domestic sector. This dominance offers them a much stronger pricing power than they used to have in the past. The improved pricing power is in fact the reason why Buffett completely changed his stance towards the sector. While the Oracle had always cautioned investors to stay away from the sector due to the cut-throat competition, he has now purchased major stakes in all the major domestic airlines.

It is also worth noting that Delta is the most efficiently hedged airline against any events that cause the fuel costs to spike, such as the recent hurricanes. As Delta has its own refinery, its profits jump whenever there is a supply shortage in oil products. Of course most of the other airlines hedge their fuel costs in another way, by purchasing oil derivatives in the market. However, as human nature plays a great role in the execution of these hedges, Delta is much more efficiently hedged than its peers.

As airlines are particularly vulnerable to recessions, it is critical that they maintain a healthy balance sheet. Delta certainly meets this requirement, as it has a manageable amount of debt. More precisely, its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities – cash – receivables) currently stands at $33.1 B, which is about 9 times the current annual earnings and 7 times the expected earnings of next year. Moreover, the net debt has decreased by $5.6 B during the last three years. This pace of debt reduction confirms the business strength of the company and its prudent financial management.

Finally, the shareholders of Delta greatly benefit from its aggressive share repurchase program. While most companies currently execute their share repurchases at elevated stock prices, the buyback program of Delta is superior because it is implemented at remarkably low P/E ratios. As a result, it greatly enhances shareholder value. It is remarkable that the share count has been reduced by 13% while the net debt has been reduced by $5.6 B since the end of 2014. This achievement only confirms the high efficiency of the share repurchases and the strong performance of the company. In addition, while the markedly low dividend payout ratio of 16% is the primary reason behind the high growth rate of the dividend of the company, the aggressive share repurchases implemented at cheap prices provide additional help, as the financial burden of the dividend is mitigated by the reduced share count.

To conclude, while most stocks operate in a highly competitive environment and trade at record valuations, Delta enjoys oligopolistic conditions, depressed fuel costs and a cheap valuation. The latter greatly enhances shareholder value, as it renders the share repurchases particularly efficient. Therefore, as long as the US economy keeps growing, even at the recent lackluster pace, Delta is likely to keep thriving.

