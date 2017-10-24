VF Corp Has More Room To Rally

Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) almost reached $72 yesterday after an excellent set of third-quarter earnings. We have been long this stock quite a few months now and will remain long until the stock at least reaches its all-time high of $77 a share. The main catalyst that rallied the shares post-earnings was the success of the company's Vans brand which reported a top-line increase of 26%. Even if this growth isn't sustainable, VF Corp demonstrated with this report that it continues to have the portfolio and pricing power to remain a force in this competitive sector.

Many analysts doubted the company at the start of the year when shares dipped below $50. The company's operating margins had fallen to 12.5% in fiscal 2016 which was almost 3% off the 15.2% figure in fiscal 2014. However, this company has always been very quick to cull non-performing brands whilst at the same time invest behind new brands. Operating margins also dipped meaningfully in 2009 and 2010 before roaring back meaningfully. Furthermore, gross margins have continued to increase throughout the decade which is why we decided to go long earlier this year.

Brand strength is demonstrated through margin strength and in times of transition, it is worthwhile to take a long-term view. In recent times due to an array of companies going to the wall in this sector as well as weakness in general in the apparel categories, VF corp struggled with top-line growth. However, what was going on underneath the surface was VF Corp gaining market share as management's focus began to tilt towards the digital channel.

Whereas many retailers which lack competitive advantages are clearly struggling with the growth of e-commerce, companies such as VF Corp should actually benefit due to the strength of its brands. In fact, the company's direct to consumer sales grew by 17% in the quarter whereas digital sales, in general, remained buoyant. Although investors may be worried by the increase in costs in the third quarter, revenue growth made up for a lot of this as well as the gross margin expansion to the 50.1% level.

All things being equal, the company's direct to consumer route should in time increase margins at the company. Elsewhere in retail, Nike (NYSE:N) is also focused on going more directly to the customer. The problem with wholesale sales is that the manufacturer is essentially depending on the wholesaler to run a thriving business. The slowdown in the wholesale segment of VF Corp's business hit the numbers hard in recent quarters as the company was at the mercy of poor demand.

However, what we have seen with the company's recent numbers is product distribution comes to a distant second to brand quality. The company now has plenty of momentum behind it. Even if the likes of Van sales slowdown meaningfully in the quarters ahead, expect proven brands (which were sluggish in Q3) such as Timberland and Lee to make a comeback. In saying this, the company will undoubtedly keep investing the most behind its winners. The Outdoor & Action Sports category grew by high single figures in Q3 which bodes well for the future. Why? Because these categories make up the lion's share of the company's turnover and their margins are higher than the company's averages. This is why I believe this quarter was not a one-off. Momentum should most definitely continue.

Source: Sentimentrader.com

With both moving averages now having turned up, the play here has to be to remain any long position. The sentiment (as shown above) may be ultra optimistic but we had the same setup back in July when shares raced past $60 a share. However, shares did not pull back in price but sentiment did as investors soon realized that the company's numbers were on the way back. With now guidance having been raised and a 10% dividend hike to boot, this should only add fuel to the fire. We will remain long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VFC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.