GM Reports Poor Results: Look Deeper

Investment Thesis
General Motors' (GM) stock price recently rose substantially and outperformed its competitors, but its fundamentals do not support this rise.
Prerequisites
This article builds upon Why Is GM Outperforming Ford? and Should You Sell GM?. Therefore, I recommend that you read those articles first in order to gain an understanding of GM's balance sheet leverage, trends in profit margins, and its position in the race to fully autonomous driving.
3Q17 Results and Stock Reaction
General Motors is trading more than 4% higher in pre-market trading after 3Q17 revenue came in ahead of expectations, and the company said it was profitable in all business segments for the first time since 2014.
The company's 3Q17 earnings per share of $1.32 beat sell-side analyst estimates by $0.19, and its revenue of $33.62 billion beat estimates by $950 million.
Digging Deeper
The line "profitable in all business segments for the first time since 2014" sounds great, but the underlying fundamentals paint a drastically different picture. The following table was included in the company's earnings press release:
- Quarterly revenue plunged by 13.5% from the year-ago quarter;
- Even adjusted for the non-cash charge related to the Opel/Vauxhall sale, the company's adjusted earnings before interest and taxes ("EBIT") plunged by more than 30% from the year-ago quarter; and
- The company's adjusted EBIT margin declined from 9.4% from the year-ago quarter to 7.5% in 3Q17.
What About The Profitability In All Segments?
Sure, all segments showed positive adjusted EBIT, but let's look one level deeper. The following table was included in the company's earnings press release:
The company generates the vast majority of its EBIT in North America, which is Tesla's (TSLA) primary market. Year-over-year, GM's EBIT in North America was nearly halved.
The company noted that "planned downtime in North American operations, including six weeks in fullsize truck plants, contributed to reduced wholesale volume of 268,000 units, or 26 percent compared to Q3 2016."
Reduced Cash and Liquidity
Finally, the company saw its auto cash and liquidity from continuing operations also decline significantly from the year-ago quarter:
Possible Silver Lining
In the earnings release, Chuck Stevens, Executive Vice President and CFO, noted that:
An aggressive vehicle launch cadence through the fourth quarter and an ongoing intense focus on costs, we project strong results through the end of the year.
I will look for a more specific guidance around this in the earnings call.
Bottom Line
The severe competition from Tesla is starting to show its impact on General Motors' quarterly results earlier than I expected. I continue to rate General Motors a SELL.
