KISS Retirement Portfolios: A Review

More than two years ago, I started writing a series of articles on simple index fund based retirement portfolios. In this article, we will review how these portfolios have performed since then:

Risk and Volatility

Risk and volatility are two terms we hear a lot about, and there is a lot of argument about the relationship between them. This is a debate that will continue and that this article will not address directly. I mention the terms because I do believe as a retiree volatility is a threat and the KISS (keep it simple, stupid) portfolios address that threat. I need to focus not only on the rate of return of my portfolio, but also on the consistency of those returns. The smoother my returns, the smoother my retirement will go. If I could invest my money and be guaranteed 4% above inflation consistently month in and month out -- I would do it.

Unfortunately, there is no investment that will do that for me. Returns will fluctuate and a poor sequence of returns -- for instance, a prolonged downturn early in retirement -- might become impossible to recover from even with strong returns later. Or, market losses combined with withdrawals might leave the portfolio too depleted to fully benefit from the recovery.

My goals when evaluating a KISS Portfolio are:

A rate of return that meets my retirement needs.

Reduced volatility, thus reducing the sequence of return risk.

Simplicity -- I'm aiming for as close to "set it and forget it" as possible. My belief is that fewer transactions means less work and fewer expenses, and I'm less likely to make costly mistakes.

All of these KISS Portfolios attempt to smooth out returns by using diversification. Diversification guarantees you won't have all your investments in the worst performing sectors during a downturn. In most circumstances, when some of your investments are going down others will be going up, but even if everything is going down some will be declining less.

For long-term returns it's hard to beat the S&P 500; however, those returns have been very inconsistent, with some prolonged downturns. The S&P with its high returns and high volatility makes a good measuring stick to compare our portfolios to. Long term, our KISS Portfolios are unlikely to have returns that match the S&P 500, but we would expect their returns to be smoother.

We will be looking at the performance of these portfolios and the S&P 500 over a few different time periods. Because I last wrote about these back in 2015, we will look at their performance since then. We will then look at their performance over longer time periods. I use Portfolio Visualizer (PV) for the historical performance numbers. (I have used this tool in previous articles and have been asked if I had any relationship with the developers of the tool -- I do not. I just find it useful.)

Finally, we will look at how our rate of return and the volatility of that return impact our chances of a successful retirement.

Performance

As we did in the previous articles, we are using PV's backtest capabilities using asset class allocations. For more information on how PV tracks asset classes, I suggest reading the FAQ on the PV site. Check out my previous articles for low expense funds that can be used to create each of these portfolios.

The Portfolios

3-Fund Portfolio

Coffeehouse Portfolio

Unconventional Success Portfolio

Ideal Index

Permanent Portfolio

Performance since 2015

3-Fund, Coffeehouse, Unconventional Success:

Ideal Index, Permanent Portfolio, S&P 500:

With the stock market in the midst of a bull run, the S&P 500 provided a significantly higher CAGR (compound annual growth rate) than any of our KISS Portfolios. The S&P 500 was also more volatile, but it has been much less volatile than it has shown over longer time periods.

Performance since 1995

There have been some changes to PV that limit how far back we can go with some of these portfolios. I would prefer to be able to look at a longer time frame as it allows us to see how the portfolios perform through more severe downturns. One caution I believe investors should keep in mind is that recent downturns, though severe, have had quick recoveries. This has not always been the case and might not be the case in the future.

In all of these tables, I suggest paying attention to CAGR but also paying attention to the standard deviation and the Sharpe and Sortino Ratios, as volatility matters.

3 Fund, Coffeehouse, Unconventional Success:

Ideal Index, Permanent, S&P 500:

Longer-term performance

Because of the limits on how far back PV will let us go with some asset classes, there are only a couple of portfolios we can look at over longer time periods: the Ferri 3-Fund and the Permanent Portfolio:

Ferri 3-Fund 1987 (and S&P 500):

Permanent Portfolio (and S&P 500) 1972:

Sequence of Returns

It would be easy to look at the higher CAGR of the S&P 500 compared to our KISS Portfolios and question the value of the KISS Portfolios. However, CAGR is the average return over a period of time and the order of those returns will have a large effect on your retirement. Many retirement calculators will take this into account by running many simulated retirements based on the CAGR and standard deviation, by keeping the same CAGR but varying the order of returns the calculators are attempting to estimate the retirees chance of success. I believe this is a useful exercise, so I used the Flexible Retirement Planner to run the following scenario:

A 65-year-old retiree planning for a 30-year retirement with 1,000,000 in a taxable account, with investment tax rate set to 15%. They have a starting withdrawal of 40,000 per year (adjusted for inflation over time), with 3% inflation with a standard deviation of inflation of 1.3%. They are using the return rates from the S&P 500 and the portfolios as shown earlier in the article, and the standard deviation of returns as shown earlier in the article.

(You can use the retirement calculator online or download it to vary these inputs to better suit your situation.)

The Flexible Retirement Planner ran each scenario 10,000 times.

Portfolio CAGR Std Dev Success Median End Value Average Shortfall % (years) Ferri 3 Fund 1995- 7.72 8.91 84% 523,589 15% (4.5) Coffeehouse 1995 - 8.64 10.19 89% 851,759 16% (4.8) Unconventional Success 1995 - 8.58 9.05 93% 893,876 14% (4.2) Ideal Index 1995 - 7.85 10.09 82% 506,218 17% (5.1) Permanent 1995 - 6.94 6.10 85% 327,992 11% (3.3) S&P Since 1995- 9.75 14.64 85% 1,149,655 22% (6.6) Ferri 3-Fund 1987 - 8.14 9.04 89% 667,226 15% (4.5) S&P 500 1987 - 10.23 14.83 88% 1,378,817 22% (6.6) Permanent 1978 8.29 7.17 96% 997,471 11% (3.3) S&P since 1978 11.49 14.84 94% 2,401,317 20% (6) S&P 1950 - 2016 11.27 17.46 88% 1,867,375 24% (7.2) S&P 1900 - 2016 9.71 19.45 73% 743,146 29% (8.7)

Source: The longer-term S&P 500 returns are from moneychimp.com.

The Result Columns:

The Success column -- the percentage of runs that the money did not run out.

The Median End Value -- the median ending balance based on the 10,000 runs.

The Average Shortfall -- indicates when the retirement failed what percentage of the retirement was not funded, the number of parentheses is the number of years that were not funded.

Using the CAGRs and standard deviations from January 1995 through September 2017, the Unconventional Success Portfolio had the best success rate and the second best average shortfall. The S&P 500 had the highest median ending balance. When the S&P 500 did fail, it left a longer period unfunded than the KISS retirement portfolios.

One interesting data point is the results from comparing the standard deviation and CAGR of the S&P 500 to the Permanent Portfolio over the same time period from 1978. The Permanent Portfolio had a CAGR that was 72% of the S&P 500, but because it had significantly lower volatility, its failure rate was better and it's failures were less severe. This comparison emphasizes how smoothing returns even at a lower return rate can benefit a retiree. (It also points out that although the Permanent Portfolio is my least favorite of the KISS Portfolios, it has historically done a very good job of reducing volatility.)

Another interesting point is the volatility of the S&P 500 during the time periods from 1900-2016 and from 1950-2016 is much higher than it was in the time period from 1985 until September 2017. The results using the inputs for the S&P 500 from 1900-2016 are concerning. Even with the high rate of return, the success rate is only 73% and the failures left a large segment of the retirement unfunded.

I consider this high long-term volatility of the market as a major concern, especially when I combine it with my view that the market is highly valued and unlikely to match the historical returns going forward.

Conclusions

This article was written to share some data and ideas. It is hopefully food for thought and the start of a conversation. There are many different ways to view the data and different conclusions that can be made.

For myself, the data reinforces the idea that over the long term, an all-stock portfolio has a better chance of allowing you to leave a large inheritance than any of the KISS Portfolios. However, during retirement volatility matters, and the KISS Portfolios do a better job of limiting the downside.

The KISS Portfolios' failure rates were not always better, but they did a good job of limiting the severity of the failure. The retirement calculations were done withdrawing the same amount every year, adjusted for inflation. In reality, most of us would adjust our spending based on the performance of our portfolios. The less severe the underperformance, the easier the adjustments will be.

I am not a professional advisor or researcher. I am an individual investor who studies investing and shares my thoughts. I encourage all investors to do their own due diligence and please share your findings. I strongly feel the best thing about Seeking Alpha is the sharing of ideas. Please comment; I value your input. Divergent opinions are welcome.

