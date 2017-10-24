Paypal After Q3: Key Takeaways And Future Prospects

The current level seems to be a fair entry point and there are several sources of growth optionality that can unlock further upside.

Financial Highlights - Acceleration And Operating Leverage

Paypal’s (PYPL) core business gave another sign of strong momentum as the company delivered the highest QoQ growth in active customers (+3.8% over Q2) since the separation from eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), leading the total to over 218 million active customers. While you can read the company’s results more in detail in the press release, I think it’s worth mentioning that Q3 results indicated another acceleration in the top-line growth and the 8th consecutive quarter without a miss on earnings or revenue estimates. Despite the already large scale, the number of active users is growing at a rising pace:

Source: Author's Elaboration

The company expects 30 million net new active accounts for 2017, which means over a 15% YoY increase. The strong growth in net active accounts was not the only driver of sales growth for the core business. It’s worth noticing that engagement continues to grow and rose to 32.8 times for the year, up from approximately 30 in the third quarter of 2016, which corresponds to almost a 10% YoY increase. Paypal is clearly gaining mindshare as a payment method, further improving the strong network effect that has characterized the company’s growth.

Growing customer accounts and increasing engagement help drive the top-line to growth multiples in the low twenties, while the bottom-line continues to benefit from an ongoing margin expansion that confirms a good level of operating leverage in the core business. In Q3, non-GAAP operating income grew by 32%, which included an operating margin expansion of approximately 160 basis points from Q3 2016.

Another thing worth mentioning is that US revenue grew 21% versus Q3 ’16 and international revenues grew 22% year-over-year on a currency neutral basis, which means that the international segment is now growing faster than the domestic one, while even in the last quarter, there was a 400 bps gap.

There are no other things to highlight in the last earnings release. The balance sheet continues to be rock-solid and free cash flow generation continues to be excellent, with a 36% increase vs. last year, and the management’s expectations of $3 billion in yearly FCF generation by the end of the year.

Paypal’s Q3 clearly shows a company on a solid growth path that is obviously increasing its market share as a payment method. The company’s moat is expanding as a result of the self-fueling network effect and its financials show the possibility to generate a good operating leverage.

Venmo Optionality

Venmo, the P2P payment platform that includes social media features, can still offer excellent optionality due to the simple fact that, despite the strong growth in the past few years, the division hasn’t started to be profitable yet. Despite the growth in payment volume from just $143 million to over 9.4 billion in just 4 years, Venmo continues to be a drag on net income.

A few days before the earnings release, the company announced that Venmo's base of millennial customers can now pay with Venmo at over 2 million PayPal merchants across the United States. During the earnings call, the management also declared that many existing PayPal merchants are excited to offer Venmo as a way to pay on their sites and that Venmo has prompted some of the largest and most influential merchants in the US to come to PayPal for the first time, thus highlighting Venmo’s contribution to the company’s bargaining power.

The chart below shows how Venmo is growing in terms of payment volume:

Source: Author's Elaboration

The management gave us some important information during the earnings call, giving us more details on when Venmo is supposed to turn profitable:

We do have some modest assumptions about monetizing Venmo going into next year. We’re courage by the launch of Pay with Venmo with 2 million merchants right now. We’ll continue to expand that. But as we said before, this has been an area of investment for us. We're looking forward to being able to monetize this. But we've got pretty measures expectations around this. So we don't want to get too far out in front of ourselves. This is a pretty precious experience. So we’re going to make sure that we get it right. And so given the guidance that we gave approximately 20% revenue growth and 20% earnings growth that does include some assumptions about Venmo. But this is a leg of growth for us, profitable growth into the future. And we've got a multi-year outlook on what this will be.

The management was a bit conservative and not actually precise but the main message is clear. We can expect Venmo to turn profitable next year, although we don’t have a precise indication of how much will be generated in earnings. This is enough because it means we can expect some further operating leverage and another source of bottom-line growth besides the core Paypal and BrainTree businesses.

More Information On The Asset-Light Strategy

The possibility to go asset-light was first mentioned in early 2016. Despite some mixed opinions about the strategy, I think the prospects of lower earnings volatility have contributed to lowering the perceived risk and helped the stock’s multiples.

According to the management, PayPal doesn't operate the credit business to gain interest and fees but rather to grow user engagement and improve merchant wins and retention. The management said that customers who utilize credit services spend twice as much as new customers who do not. Moreover, they said that when existing customers enroll in either PayPal credit or the PayPal credit card, their total purchase volume increases 35%.

Going asset-light on credit would shift interest and fee income but it would also shift default risk to the counterparty. At the same time, PayPal would continue to "provide" those loans to its customers. If customers do value the possibility to use credit services on PayPal and if it’s true that customers who use such services spend much more than the ones who do not, the PayPal network would surely benefit from the expansion of these services, even if the company will not collect fees and interest income. During Q3’s earnings call, the management said:

So the way you think about credit is, it has more or less grown in line with the rest of our business since we gave that guidance at that point in time. Credit represented, depending upon the quarter, about 2% or 2.5% of TPV. And that was the case when we gave that guidance on revenue and profit at that Analyst Day. So it's fair to conclude that it represents a similar portion today. To be clear on asset-light, what we'd like to do is continue to very much be in the credit business for our merchants and our consumers and provide all of the benefits that they derive from that. But we can do that in a much more asset-light way where we can free up that capital to utilize for other maybe seemingly higher turning alternatives. At the same point in time, we would continue to share in the economics of that business if we were to elect to pursue a partnership type of arrangement there.

If it accounts for just 2% - 2.5% or TPV, it’s clear that outsourcing the credit business wouldn’t make a big difference in revenue and profits. Anyway, it would free up some capital for better growth options and still allow the company to take advantage of the improving engagement that credit services seem to bring. I continue to have a positive view on this move.

Balance Sheet Optionality And External Growth

Paypal has a rock-solid balance sheet and a huge free-cash-flow generation. FCF is almost twice net income and translates into a 23%+ FCF margin. It’s obvious that the company can leverage its balance sheet and/or exploit its huge levels of FCF to pursue additional growth options when they appear. The management further confirmed this possibility in the last earnings call:

I think we're playing from a position of strength as we go into the market and look at what’s available. Obviously, we have a very strong balance sheet and it's a potential weapon for us as we think about competing going forward. We’ve got some $7 billion on our balance sheet. As John mentioned, over $3 billion of free cash flow that we’ll have this year. And our intention is to stay acquisitive and be a consolidator in the industry. We look at hundreds of opportunities every single quarter from small investments we make in some interesting startups to much larger. And we look at the whole gamut of that. Now the criteria we look at this it got to fit into the vision and mission that we've set out for ourselves, it needs to accelerate our progress […] I mentioned we look at that across the world and at all levels of different investment that we might make on that. But we're very disciplined in a way we look at that. Honestly, we don't mind if it’s small or a large acquisition but it’s got to make sense to us on the criteria that aligned above and it’s got to make sense to us from a cost basis. And so you can expect us to be acquisitive but in a disciplined and thoughtful manner.

While the management believes that many growth options will be developed internally and not by external acquisitions, the passage above clearly shows the management’s commitment to take advantage of external growth opportunities that can accelerate the company’s progress. They look at “hundreds” of opportunities every quarter and I think it’s likely that they will find something that can be easily integrated with Paypal’s huge network, as they did with Braintree (and Venmo). Moreover, using the sale of credit receivables in Q2 2015 to Synchrony as a benchmark, going asset-light could free up to $5 billion in cash, further increasing Paypal’s firepower.

Guidance and Valuation

The management expects the current momentum to continue and see the possibility for another slight acceleration in the top line next quarter. They expect revenue in the range of $3.57 billion to $3.63 billion or 20% to 22% growth on a currency neutral basis. Non-GAAP EPS are guided in the $0.50 to $0.52 range, which corresponds to a 19%-24% YoY growth.

Revenue guidance in the range of $12.92 billion to $12.98 billion corresponds to a 20% to 21% growth on a currency neutral basis, while non-GAAP EPS in the range $1.86 to $1.88 translate into a 24%-25% YoY growth.

Using these EPS and EPS growth rate implied in the company’s guidance, we know the stock is currently trading at 37x EPS and roughly 1.5x PEG. Using the expectations of $3 billion in free cash flow, the stock would be trading at 28x full-year FCF per share. I don’t think these multiples can be excessive considering the company’s growth prospects and the stability of the business. To make a comparison, Visa (V) is currently trading at almost 38x full-year EPS expectations and a PEG of 2.5, using Factset estimates for full-year 2017. Even Mastercard (MA) is trading at a slight premium, with a PEG of 1.6. Actually, I think the current valuation doesn’t discount several sources of growth optionality discussed in the paragraphs above. Considering the company’s huge free-cash-flow generation, the rock-solid balance sheet and the potential to monetize Venmo, I think there is still upside at the current levels.

Paypal is clearly a company with a wide and increasing moat based on a strong network effect. I think it’s still worth holding the stock at the current price, especially for a long-term position, as the stock’s valuation looks fair based on the underlying fundamental trends but could benefit from a further multiple expansion offered by the aforementioned growth options.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PYPL over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.