Whiting Petroleum: Redtail Results Continue To Be Disappointing

This may result in Whiting reaching the lower end of its Q3 2017 production guidance or perhaps even falling short of its guidance range.

Whiting Petroleum's (WLL) recent Redtail wells are demonstrating a high oil percentage (in the low 90s) and the peak 30 days of production may not be reached until several months after first production. That's the positive news. However, the overall production results are quite mediocre and it seems that few of the Redtail wells can reach type curve production. This calls into question whether Whiting can meet its production targets given the shortfall in Redtail production compared to expectations.

Increasing Production After Initial Month

Bookvalue Hunter previously wrote a good article examining the weak performance of Redtail wells. In that article, he looked at the early production data from the first Redtail DUCs (first production in late May or June) to start producing.

Those six wells (Razor Federal 12G-1309A, 12G-1310B, 12G-1311A, 12G-1312B, 12H-1313A and 12H-1315A) have seen their average production increase over the last few months while maintaining a high oil percentage. Production averaged 168 BOEPD in June and then increased to 194 BOEPD in July and 237 BOEPD. The percentage increase in BOEPD was 15% from June to July and then another 22% from July to August.

BOEPD % Oil June 168 92% July 194 91% Aug 237 92%

A larger sample of 15 wells that had first production starting in late May to early July shows a similar average boost in production, with average production rising 14% from 164 BOEPD in July to 187 BOEPD in August. It seems that the general pattern for Whiting's Redtail wells is that production increases by a bit after the initial month of production.

BOEPD % Oil July 164 90% Aug 187 92%

That increasing production is a positive for Whiting, but the increases in production are starting off of a pretty low base. The 38 recently completed (first production during the last few months) Redtail wells that were producing during the majority of August only averaged 181 BOEPD (92% oil) during August. A fair number of those wells are new, with 15 having first production in August, so the average BOEPD may go up a bit in the next month or two, but even if the Redtail wells average around 200 BOEPD for the first 90 days of production, that would still be significantly below Whiting's 465 MBOE type curve.

Majority Of Redtail Wells Display Mediocre Production

Another way to look at those 38 wells would be to look at average production during August. Of those 38 wells, 27 averaged less than 200 BOEPD during August. Another 5 averaged between 200 to 300 BOEPD, while 5 more averaged between 300 to 400 BOEPD. Just one of the 38 wells averaged better than 400 BOEPD. That was Horsetail 07F-1807, which has averaged 583 BOEPD (91% oil) over its first 23 days of production.

Aug Production Wells Less than 200 BOEPD 27 200 to 300 BOEPD 5 300 to 400 BOEPD 5 400+ BOEPD 1

I would say that only six of the 38 wells may potentially meet expectations, and only Horsetail 07F-1807 can be considered a particularly strong producer (and that well has only 23 days of production data so far).

Implications For Whiting

The weak performance of the Redtail wells means that Whiting may struggle to reach more than the low end of its production guidance numbers. Whiting's Q3 2017 production guidance is for 10.5 to 11.1 MBOE, which is around 114,100 to 120,700 BOEPD. Redtail production appears to be around 8,000 to 8,500 BOEPD during the first two months of Q3 2017. Production did jump a fair bit from July to August due to the large number of Redtail wells with first production, so a continued jump in production in September may increase average Q3 2017 production up to around 10,000 BOEPD.

That means that Whiting may need around 103,500 BOEPD in Bakken production to reach the bottom end of its Q3 2017 production guidance (with around 600 BOEPD from other assets). Whiting's Bakken production was around 105,500 BOEPD in Q2 2017, but July/August production from Whiting's operated Bakken wells appears to be tracking at least a few percent lower than Q2 2017. Even a significant increase in September Bakken production would probably get Whiting's Bakken production only to around Q2 2017 levels. Thus Whiting's Q3 2017 production may end up around 112,000 to 116,000 BOEPD, which is below its guidance range to the lower end of its guidance range.

As well, I can't see Redtail having much value in a $50 oil environment other than for its producing wells. The economics for completing the DUCs look fairly weak, even accounting for the production helping offset Whiting's delivery shortfall penalties. With full D&C costs and no penalties to offset, there isn't really a business case for developing Redtail at $50 oil.

Conclusion

I believe that $50 oil is an okay situation for Whiting Petroleum as a company. However its Redtail wells appear to be primarily mediocre performers that are falling well short of its 465 MBOE type curve. The Redtail performance will likely make it difficult for Whiting to reach more than the lower end of its Q3 2017 production guidance. Whiting's Redtail wells appear to have poor payback even giving them credit for offsetting the delivery commitment penalties. Given the results, Whiting should avoid allocating capex to the Redtail in the future unless oil prices very significantly improve.

