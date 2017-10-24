BMW Details Its Path To Autonomous Driving

Therefore, Tesla Model S and X can not be software-updated to Level 3 autonomy.

Getting to Level 3 requires LIDAR and a camera in the instrument cluster, monitoring the driver, according to BMW and Audi.

However, the Audi A8 is only Level 3 up to 37 MPH. BMW launches Level 3 in 2021, and it will be up to 80 MPH.

Audi launches Level 3 autonomy in the new A8, arriving in dealerships likely in calendar year 2018.

BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) hosted a briefing on its autonomous technology roadmap, where it described the various steps necessary to get to Level 3, 4 and 5 for self-driving cars. One can summarize the tenor of the presentation as a "Dose of Reality" as it may contrast with hype that is heard from some other current and future automakers.

The first car offering any kind of Level 3 autonomous operation will be the Audi A8, which is set to arrive in dealerships in a few months. It will offer Level 3 operation up to 37 MPH.

Just in case you need a refresher on what Level 3 is, it's when the driver can look away a little bit, but may be prompted to take over control very quickly, within a few seconds. There also may be other restrictions, such as driving on a particular form of highway/freeway.

The Audi A8 also is the first production car available with LIDAR. Audi points out that this is required for Level 3 operation.

BMW agrees with this: Level 3 requires one LIDAR, in the front of the car.

Where BMW chose a different path from Audi is that it can drive at Level 3 up to 80 MPH, not 37. This makes it suitable for most highway driving, not just stop-and-go.

BMW said that it too could have offered Level 3 operation in 2018, if it had been interested in a product restricted to 37 MPH. However, it made the decision a couple of years ago that it was not interested in that kind of limitation.

Rather, BMW's Level 3 system will debut in what it calls the iNext in 2021. This is BMW's all-new vehicle architecture from the ground up -- chassis, electrical systems, everything.

The iNext was shown some time ago in concept car form. However, I get the impression that this was one of those concept cars that will not look anything like the production car. Rather, it was a highly conceptual showcase for the underlying technology. Basically, you can view the exterior design of the car as a placeholder for something that will likely be very different.

The iNext also sounds like it's not just a one-off. It's a vehicle architecture that will essentially replace everything that BMW has in its lineup, which will likely take from 2021 to 2027 to complete.

When the iNext launches in 2021, it will have this Level 3 system as an option. BMW is not yet ready to say how much it will cost. The hardware is obviously "expensive" but most of the cost is in the development work, which is in the billions.

BMW is working with Intel (INTC) as its main technology partner for all of this. FCA (FCAU) also will reap some of the benefits from this technology development, presumably in exchange for paying something.

Here are two critical ingredients to achieving Level 3 autonomy, according to BMW:

LIDAR.

Camera in instrument cluster, monitoring the driver.

Cadillac (GM) CT6 has only the camera, which is why it's not a Level 3 car. Tesla (TSLA) Model S and X have neither LIDAR nor such a camera, which is why no software update could make those cars achieve Level 3 autonomy.

What about Level 4 and 5? Where does BMW stand on that?

BMW already is in the early testing phases for Level 4 and 5, but there are yet many years of work left to be done. BMW has no timeline for when those cars will be ready for commercial deployment, but it sure won't be 2021.

The BMW iNext will be prepared to handle the additional hardware that will be necessary to get from Level 3 to 4 and 5. The iNext car(s) that will sell in 2021 will not be upgradeable to such hardware, but new versions built on this platform would offer such extra hardware some time after 2021.

What are the additional hardware requirements to go from Level 3 to Levels 4 and 5?

Additional computing processing power.

Five LIDARs -- three in the front and two in the back. They must be on the corners of the car, and see around the car.

So there you have it - BMW will get to Level 3 up to 80 MPH in 2021. Level 4 and 5 will come years thereafter. Level 3 requires LIDAR and a camera in the instrument cluster, monitoring the driver. Level 4 and 5 require five LIDARs plus additional computing power.

This is broadly consistent with what some of the other major automakers are saying.

A final note on BMW: A new battery factory, and more

Did you notice that BMW just opened its third battery factory this week? Oh, you missed that?

BMW opened its third battery factory in China: BMW Brilliance Automotive opens battery factory in Shenyang.

Small wonder BMW has to open up a third battery factory: In September, it sold 10,786 plug-in electric cars. Is that more than any other car company for the month? I can't find another that has reported a number that high. It points to sales easily exceeding 100,000 units for the year. Guess which other company is on track to sell 100,000 plug-in cars in 2017? Tesla.

