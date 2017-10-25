Editors' Picks Daily: Chinese Debt, The FANG Of REITs, And A Beauty Supply Chain

Note: subscribers to SA Editors' Picks Plus get an early look at the Editors' Picks Daily and alerts when new Editors' Picks publish.

Picks of the Day

Everything You Think You Know About Chinese Finances Is Wrong by Christopher Balding

Do you worry about China’s rapidly rising levels of debt? Until recently, “there was never any systematic evidence” regarding undeclared debt by Chinese companies, argues the author. In this focused article, contributor Christopher Balding takes an objective look at official data and lays out the risks of investing in China going forward. Being that China represents such a large part of our global economy, this article is a must-read for any investor.

Tags – Emerging Markets, Market Outlook

Why Ventas Belongs In My ‘Fab-Five’ DAVOS Portfolio by Brad Thomas

DAVOS is the FANG of REITs, argues Brad Thomas. DAVOS includes Digital Realty (DLR), American Tower (AMT), Realty Income (O), Simon Property Group (SPG), and now Ventas (VTR). According to Thomas,

“While certain healthcare sectors have become less predictable over the years, Ventas has managed to pivot away from higher-risk investments (playing defense), while continuing to put points on the board. Considering its defensive investment strategies, I believe 2018 will be a year in which the healthcare REIT begins to flex muscle and score points, possibly a slam-dunk acquisition.”

Tags – REITs, Income Investing, Dividend Ideas

After American Express (AXP) reported its third quarter results on Wednesday, October 18, sell-side analysts began bashing the credit card company. In this detailed article, the author offers his two cents on the major concerns highlighted by analysts. In the end, the author argues that “upside potential is limited” but that investors should remain long due to its “low-beta and strength in poor credit environments.”

Tags – Long Ideas, Earnings

Resource Capital: Buy Before The Good News by Sam Lin, CFA, CPA

Before Resource Capital Corporation (RSO) reports its third quarter earnings on November 1, contributor Sam Lin presents us with an idea of what investors should expect. One important thing to realize is that “Negative core earnings doesn’t mean losing money,” argues Lin. In the end, the author recommends buying into RSO before the good news starts to come in. Read the article to find out more!

Tags – Long Ideas, Earnings

Another Safe, Secure BDC Currently Yielding 8% by BDC Buzz

Attention income investors: Contributor BDC Buzz brings us what he believes is a “safe” BDC with bank-like quality supported by PIMCO and Deerfield Management. Solar Senior Capital (SUNS) will be reporting its third-quarter results in a few weeks, and investors should take a look before they do so. Check out the article for an in-depth discussion on the security’s risks and potential future.

Tags – Income Investing, Dividend Ideas

Contributor Scott Kennedy provides us with a detailed projection of AGNC Investment Corp.’s (AGNC) book value per share. In a detailed analysis, Kennedy discusses what he thinks will be the outcome of the report and the best way to trade the name.

Tags – Income Investing, Dividend Ideas

In today’s Financial Advisor Daily Digest, Gil Weinreich discusses issues relating to financial success and includes links to valuable articles on the topics of risk management, fixed income, and compound interest. He asks that you share your thoughts on the information presented so that we can get a nice conversation started!

Tags – Seeking Alpha, Financial Advisors

Our Pro Pick Of The Day

Sally Beauty: Unfairly Dragged Down With The Rest Of Retail by Michael Boyd

The “sell-side has turned bearish” on this beauty supply company, argues contributor Michael Boyd. While Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) venture into physical retail has scared investors away from Sally Beauty Supply (SBH) and many of its peers, the author believes that, at today’s prices, upside exists. Due to its strong fundamentals (double-digit FCF yields and cost cuts) and reasonable price, Sally Beauty deserves more attention.

Tags – Long Ideas, Retail, Pro Pick Of The Day

