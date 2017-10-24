Is 'Way Forward' Enough For Ralph Lauren To Succeed?

As the plan is in its first stages, it’s too soon to speak about the upcoming growth, as there are still a lot of things that needed to be done.

Since 2015, Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) struggled to gain a substantial portion of the luxury products market, which led to slower sales numbers that had a negative impact on the revenue. In summer 2016, to tackle that problem, the company announced its new Way Forward plan, the goal of which is to improve efficiency of the company, increase sales and create shareholder value along the way.

The Way Forward is basically the restructuring plan of Ralph Lauren that includes the optimization of all of the company’s assets and focusing on the opportunities that could yield the best results. During the fiscal year 2017, the restructuring charges were $322 million, which accounts for nearly one third of all of the operating expenses for that period. The company also strategically lowered its inventory levels by 30%, closed a number of stores that weren’t making any profits, improved its e-commerce platform and started to focus on high margin products that will be the main catalysts of change inside Ralph Lauren.

The recent earnings results for the first quarter showed that the company made some progress since the announcement of the plan, but there are still a lot of things that needed to be done in order to stop the negative growth rate of the revenue on an annual basis. In Q1, the inventory levels were lowered by 31% and the company launched a limited edition of its luxury apparel, which was advertised through social media using influencer marketing strategy. In addition, the restructuring charges during the period were $47 million, which is a fraction of the overall operating expanses of $761 million and the management expects the lead time for most of the products to shorten to 90% on 9-months basis by the end of the current fiscal year.

Right now, almost 99% of Ralph Lauren shareholders are institutional investors. The biggest of them are passive funds like Blackrock (NYSE:BLK) and Vanguard (NYSE:VTI), which have ~10% stake each, and Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK), which holds 7.95% of ownership in the company. Since Ralph Lauren doesn’t have any active investors, its stock isn’t very volatile and reacts to the earnings results the majority of the time. But at the same time, the decline of the retail sector could have negative consequences for Ralph Lauren shares, and that’s why the company, in our opinion, should be more proactive on the e-commerce side of business, as it had proven to be one of the most successful drivers of growth in the past. In April, Ralph Lauren ditched its custom e-commerce platform and decided to migrate to the Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) e-commerce cloud. This will help the company to decrease the shipping time of its products to customers, better analyze the kind of products that people want to buy the most and increase its own sales, which will stabilize the steady decline of revenue.

Overall, there is progress inside the company, as the restructuring process already decreased the inventory levels and improved the lead time of the products, but as the market changes and the competition grows, Ralph Lauren management needs to increase the speed of the restructuring process in order to stop the losses and succeed in this ever-changing market environment.

As the Way Forward plan is still in its first stages, we decided to dig into the company’s financials and find out what Ralph Lauren stock is worth today by creating a traditional DCF model. The revenue growth rate in our model is in-line with the Capital IQ forecast and becomes positive in the fiscal year 2022.

WACC in our model is 9.5%, where cost of equity is 10% due to the fact that the company pays dividends and repurchases its own stock, while its revenue growth rate is negative. When we combined all of the results, we found out fair value of Ralph Lauren stock to be $80.9 per share, which is 10% lower from its current price.

In addition, we conducted a peer analysis and added different companies from luxury sector in our pool of rivals. As we see from the table below, our target company has one of the lowest equity values among the peers, but has small multiples and is valued very low amongst others. However, the comparable analysis showed an upside of 2.8% from the current share price.

After that, we decided to combine both of our analysis and found out the final fair price of Ralph Lauren to be $83.9 per share, which represents a discount of 7.2% from the current market value.

When we conducted our analysis, we came up with two conclusions. The first one is that despite declining revenue, Ralph Lauren has a strong brand awareness that helps it to cut some of the losses due to the loyal customer base and a number of high margin products that are helping the company to stay afloat. The second conclusion is that we believe Ralph Lauren stock to be priced relatively fair to its real value, and now it’s up for the management of the company to do its best to increase that value, which will result in the growth of its stock and benefit its shareholders along the way. However, it’s too soon to speak about the upcoming growth, as there are still a lot of things that needed to be done, before we can truly say that the company has fully recovered from the recent decline of its revenue. Thereby, we think that there is no investment or trading opportunities either for long or short in Ralph Lauren stock at the moment and hold no positions in it.

