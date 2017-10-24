Intuitive Surgical Delivers A Vitruvian Wonder

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) is $41.8 billion market cap company focused on the development of surgical medical devices designed to minimize incision size and post-operative recovery time while providing surgeons with increased ability to perform delicate and complex procedures. Strong Bio is impressed with this medical device company and with a move of $20 billion in market cap over the past year, it should be providing investors with enough mass action evidence that the stock is telling a story of reality. Jim Cramer calls trade volume a "lie detector," and if this is the case, the company stock is demonstrating a favorable accumulation distribution line. If you have the time for some due diligence on ISRG view the video of the da Vinci product line specimens. The one-year stock chart shown below is impressive, especially given its respectfully large market cap and volume churn (taken from Yahoo Finance):

ISRG's feature product is the da Vinci surgical system which consists of an impressive ergo micromanipulator control console for the surgeon, an operating cart for the patient, interactive robotic arms, a 3D HD vision enhancing system (with fluorescent diagnostics capability no less), and proprietary EndoWrist instruments. The system allows controller hand movements to be scaled, filtered, and translated into precise motions inside the patient with ranges of motion far greater than those of human hands. The system impressively decreases recovery time, minimizes risks of infection, and allows for greater surgical precision. As for the robotic surgery sector, minimally invasive endoscopic, laparoscopic, and thoracoscopic procedures are predicted to drive surgical markets upwards, with estimates that total procedures will increase from 1.3 billion in 2014 to 2.2 billion by 2023. ISRG is well-positioned with a vast array of indications/intent for use of its devices, with surgical and imaging systems of various sizes, including several entry-level hand-held products.

Intuitive Surgical has a strong case for growth. The market for surgical procedures is a complex array to define, but as a starter, the cosmetic surgery and procedure annual market alone is expected to reach $43.9 billion by 2025. The global market for cardiovascular surgical devices is expected to grow from $37.0 billion in 2015 to $57.2 billion in 2020 with a CAGR of 9.4% from 2015-2020. Robotic and computer-assisted surgeries are gradually gaining market share in the surgical market space, and it is just getting started. It is estimated that by 2020 the annual market for robotic surgery will rise to $6 billion, up from $3 billion in 2014, with a CAGR of over 10%. More specifically, the robotic urological surgery market is expected to reach $3.3 billion by 2025. Robotic endometrial ablation market will reach $1.3 billion by 2024. Gastrointestinal surgery market is expected to reach $1.4 billion by 2025. Moreover, the global medical robotics market is expected to reach $17.5 billion by 2023, growing at a 22% CAGR from 2017-2023. Strong Bio believes these market estimates should provide more than enough evidence that ISRG has plenty of room to grow. As worldwide technological growth fuels innovation and better quality patient care, it's clear to see why Strong Bio is considering a position in ISRG. In addition, the body of 13,500 scientific and medical research journal compositions citing utilization of robotic surgery has grown year over year since 2005 (Figure taken from Intuitive website shown below):

During Q3 2017, ISRG reported revenue of $806 million, approximately 18% higher than the same period 2016. 3Q 2017 GAAP net income was $298 million, or $2.55 per share, compared to $211 million, or $1.77 per share, for the the same period 2016. 3Q 2017 shipments of da Vinci systems were reported at 169 units compared to 134 in the same period 2016. ISRG ended Q3 2017 with $3.8 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and investments, an increase of $379 million for the quarter.

The company has a cost-effective modular approach to its systems, enabling physicians and hospitals to initiate and expand its capabilities over time. Recently, the company announced FDA approval of its da Vinci X System on May 30, 2017, providing a cost-effective product to the market. "The da Vinci X System is a value-oriented option for hospitals that are just starting their robotic-assisted surgical program and for our existing customers who want to expand their existing robotics programs," said Henry Charlton, Senior Vice President of U.S. Sales. "As customers' needs grow, the da Vinci X System can grow with them. The da Vinci X System enables our customers to take immediate advantage of Intuitive's full ecosystem of support and services."

Competition in the medical robotics sector is fierce. One risk for investing in ISRG is that it would start losing market share to others in the sector, and the stock would undergo a pullback in price. Main players include Medtronic (MDT) with a market cap of $107 billion, Boston Scientific (BSX), with a market cap of $40.5 billion, Mazor Robotics (MZOR) with a $1.34 billion market cap, BALT Extrusion, specializing in interventional neuroradiology (with a recent acquisition of Blockade Medical), and Ekso Bionics (EKSO), with a smaller market cap of $70 million. Another risk for investing in the company is that hypothetically it is healthy for a stock to have pullbacks in price, and this stock has basically just gone up in value in a bullish manner. A pullback might be a great time to add this to the portfolio, but given the enormous potential of the company's product platform, and the following valuation analysis, that might not be much of a possibility.

Strong Bio recommends the stock without hesitation and adds that the company is in a stronger and stronger position to make key acquisitions as it steadily builds its cash position. Examining valuation of ISRG stock, it is trading ahead of its actual earnings, given that its current rate of earnings growth is approximately 72% per year (using the most recent metric of 18% for Q3) and the stock is ascending at about the same rate in 2017. Of course, anything is possible in the market, and a pullback could occur if the stock is overvalued, but the sector is hot, and rightfully so due to the demand for these robotic surgical products. Given the estimate of 22% CAGR for the sector clear through 2023, Intuitive Surgical is outperforming the competition and is poised to potentially dominate the hot market space. Moreover, the stock is likely to experience upward runs as institutions take large positions, and supply thins. According to Morningstar.com website, ISRG has institutional ownership of 95% in addition to fund ownership of 56% (which is possible based upon how the determinations are made, preferred shares are considered, options, warrants, etc.). T Rowe Price is the largest shareholder with 4.8 million shares. Needless to say, outstanding shares are thinning and big money is taking substantial chunks. Price to earnings ratio is 48.2 per Morningstar whereas forward price to earnings is 39.2 (estimating a 20% greater relative value of future earnings). Simply, this indicates the company is valued by the market at a premium, possibly due to good management and a superior business model, as well as provides evidence that future sales might overtake its stock market valuation growth by 20%, a very bullish forward earnings indicator. Therefore, ISRG is likely to make a nice growth candidate for the portfolio for those with an open allocation slot in the medical technology space until the market undergoes saturation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

