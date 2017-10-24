Frontier: Ready For A Turnaround?

Whether Frontier meets, beats or misses its guidance, would give us clarity on where the company could be headed next.

Frontier (NASDAQ:FTR) reports its third-quarter results on October 31. The stock has performed miserably over the past year, losing almost 80% in value year-to-date, primarily due to its deteriorating financials. Management claimed in its last earnings call that the company has reached an inflection point. Is that the case? Only time will tell. But as we approach its Q3 earnings report, I wanted to discuss the key items that I'd be watching closely.

Churn Rate

Let me start by saying that large subscriber losses, or a high churn rate, has been the core problem for Frontier over the past year and a half. Its management has been trying to control its subscriber base erosion for several quarters now, but its efforts are yet to bear fruit. Losing subscribers in large numbers not only leads to a loss of revenue and profits but it also severely damages investor confidence in the management. So, the churn rate figure would be on my radar when the company reports its Q3 results on October 31.

We regularly see customers leaving services across various industry verticals. It's natural that some customers would eventually leave a service. But subscriber losses need to be under control. If gross customer adds are more than gross customer losses at the end of the day, then the business is more likely to be sustainable in nature. In the case of Frontier Communications, its churn rate has been high for the past several quarters. There's a chart attached below to put things in perspective.

(Source: Company Press Releases, Compiled By Author)

Its consumer churn rate of 2.24% during Q2 was down from 2.37% during Q1. Even after the decline, the churn figure is still quite high. The decline was mostly because Frontier was done with the clean-up of non-paying accounts during Q1. Apparently, its Legacy and CTF segments had churn rates of 1.95% and 2.69% in the last quarter respectively. Clearly, there's a larger scope of improving churn rates in its CTF operations.

Coming back to Q3-related expectations, a dip in its overall churn rate to 1.5% to 1.8% levels would be a terrific feat. But that would be asking a lot from just one quarter alone. Realistically speaking, I forecast that Frontier would post a churn rate of ~2.06% (+10/-5 basis points) in its Q3 results. I believe the company would be able to achieve this target, because:

It's a mere 19 basis point decrease compared to Q2 churn. The company gained 13 basis points in Q2 vs Q1, where its Q2 results were considered to be turbulent in itself. I'm basing my estimate on Q3 results being slightly better than Q2, so a 19 basis point improvement should be a reasonable improvement.

Secondly, how I got to the 2.06% figure. I did a sensitivity analysis of the past few quarterly results and how its overall churn reacted to a varying mix of CTF and Legacy churn. Based on my findings, I forecast that a 3 basis point improvement in Legacy (Q2 vs Q1 was constant in Legacy) and 35 basis point improvement in CTF (Q2 vs Q1 was near a similar-32 bps increment), we arrive at an overall residential churn of 2.058%.

Why I gave a margin of safety of (+10/-5 bps) and not (+10/-10bps) or (+5/-5bps)? Well, frankly, the company is yet to prove that it's actually at an inflection point. Statistically speaking, if we strictly go by how the company has performed over the past few quarters and nothing else, it's more likely that the company would miss our estimates than beat it. Hence the (+10/-5 bps) range.

Why do I believe the churn would continue to improve in CTF? After all, I'm forecasting a 35 basis point sequential improvement in CTF compared to 32 bps in Q2 vs Q1. There is a very simple reason for that. The company hosted its Q2 conference call on August 1. However, the results were for the quarter ending June 30. We were already one month into it's Q3 when it's management mentioned that Frontier's Q2 would be seen as an inflection point. I really don't think the management would've made such a casual statement if it had disappointing preliminary Q3 data points available with it. Otherwise, it would imply that the management was lying to us, which I don't think is the case here, especially with all the preparation for class-action lawsuits (the hyperlink is a Google Search result) against the company gaining steam.

So my estimates are based on Q3 being better than Q2. However, if the churn rate rises again, then it would be a clear red flag in my opinion. It would imply that the management's measures to control subscriber losses aren't working, it's preliminary Q3 data was flawed and that its financial woes would continue.

Whisper numbers

This factor is predominantly related to subscriber losses. An uncontrolled run-off in subscriber losses would eventually force Frontier's management to lower its guidance for the upcoming quarter, and for the year, yet again. I've been vocal about Frontier's management lowering its guidance in the past. Companies reaching an "inflection point" do not lower their guidance with each passing quarter.

I attached the following quotes to shed light on the issue; emphasis is mine. All quotes are by management, pulled from the company's conference call transcripts published here on Seeking Alpha

"Let me assure you that we will continue to manage our cost structure to match the revenue trends and we are firmly committed to our objective of exceeding $4 billion in adjusted EBITDA in 2017." - Daniel J. McCarthy during the Q3 FY16 conf. call.

"After reviewing where we were for Q1, as well as our plans for the remainder of the year, we came to the conclusion it was probably more like $3.8 billion of EBITDA that we would achieve" -- Daniel J. McCarthy during the Q1 FY17 conf. call.

"So whether or not we're specifically able to hit $3.8 billion in a year or not, there's a lot of things that need to go right but we certainly believe we'll be on a run rate to get back to that number." - R. Perley McBride during the Q2 FY17 conf. call.

Notice how the management lowered its guidance quarter after quarter. It kept moving the goal post to suit its deteriorating financials. From guiding $4 billion in adjusted EBITDA for FY17 (or $1 billion per quarter), management went to $3.8 billion for the year ($950 million per quarter) to a $3.8 billion run-rate.

For Frontier to be at an inflection point, it's management needs to deliver on its previously promised numbers. In addition to other things, delivering on its guidance would indicate that:

The management is finally on top of things, and/or

We can expect an improvement in its business going forth, and/or

The dull phase of subscriber losses is probably behind it, and/or

Frontier is becoming an investable company again.

Otherwise, it would only mean that very little has changed at Frontier HQ.

Plans to Drive Growth

With that said, I'd like to mention that most of the Frontier-related discussions across various investing forums, usually involve speculation about its lofty debt, high subscriber losses or potential bankruptcy scenarios. Management of the company needs to set a different tone and shift attention of the investment community to its growth prospects.

For starters, management noted during an analyst conference in September that CAF II market presents an untapped opportunity for 775,000 homes. A progress report on what it's doing to capture a sizable chunk of this growth opportunity, and how it's aiming to beat its peers here, would be a very welcome update.

Management also briefly mentioned during the conference that it would be doing 50,000 FTTH deployments this year, and 50,000 next year. Unfortunately, the company didn't provide any supplemental information (sell-through, expected ASPs, capex involved) that would allow us to evaluate the business prospects of this development. So, I'm hoping that we get more details on this subject as it's a revenue-generating move.

More importantly, I'm eager to get a progress report on the company's G.fast deployment. The company announced back in May that it's in the process of deploying G.fast technology for apartments and multi-dwelling units across Connecticut. But there hasn't been any update on the matter since then.

I've already explained the business case for Frontier's G.fast foray in one of my previous articles (Read- Frontier: Getting Ready For A Turnaround?) so I won't be covering the same points again. But just to rehash a bit, I estimate that G.fast deployment entails a return-on-investment of as high as 100% annually at this point in time. As more and more of its competitors catch up with the technology, bandwidth pricing is bound to come down, which will eventually drag down the associated ROI. Hence, I believe that this is an opportune time for Frontier to invest in G.fast. An update on a G.fast-based expansion plan would be great.

Your Takeaway

Shares of Frontier seem to have entered into an oversold territory. The market pessimism is justified as the company has disappointed with its results, quarter after quarter. But if its Q3 results actually turn out to be better than Q2, and show a significant improvement in operations, then it would be an encouraging sign for long-side investors' participation.

The chart attached below illustrates that Frontier is currently trading at really low valuation multiples compared to its peers. I don't think it would require lots of positive triggers for Frontier to start trending upwards. Even a little financial evidence, pointing to an actual turnaround for the company, could spark a major rally in its shares. I suspect value investors (retail and institutional investors alike) would start loading on Frontier in large quantities if its Q3 is any good.

(Source: Ycharts, Compiled By Author)

Therefore, in addition to just looking at whether Frontier meets, beats or misses the Street's revenue and EPS estimates, investors should also closely monitor the key items that we just discussed. It would provide us with a clearer picture of where the company is headed next, and if it's truly at an "inflection" point or not.

