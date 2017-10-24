Liberty Property Trust's (LPT) CEO William Hankowsky on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)
Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call
October 24, 2017 1:00 PM ET
Executives
Jeanne Leonard - Head, Investor Relations
William Hankowsky - President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman
Christopher Papa - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Michael Hagan - Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer
Analysts
Craig Mailman - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc.
Blaine Heck - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC
Alexander Goldfarb - Sandler O'Neill & Partners LP
Ki Bin Kim - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Inc.
Manny Korchman - Citigroup
Michael Mueller - JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Karin Ford - Mitsubishi UFG Securities
Michael Bilerman - Citigroup
Presentation
Operator
Good afternoon. My name is Chris, and I will be your conference operator