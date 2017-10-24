Liberty Property Trust's (LPT) CEO William Hankowsky on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

October 24, 2017 1:00 PM ET

Executives

Jeanne Leonard - Head, Investor Relations

William Hankowsky - President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

Christopher Papa - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Michael Hagan - Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer

Analysts

Craig Mailman - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc.

Blaine Heck - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC

Alexander Goldfarb - Sandler O'Neill & Partners LP

Ki Bin Kim - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Inc.

Manny Korchman - Citigroup

Michael Mueller - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Karin Ford - Mitsubishi UFG Securities

Michael Bilerman - Citigroup

Jeanne Leonard

Thank you, Chris, and thank you, everyone, for tuning in today. You are going to hear prepared remarks from Chief Executive Officer, Bill Hankowsky; Chief Financial Officer, Chris Papa; and Chief Investment Officer, Mike Hagan. Also in the room and available for questions is Chief Accounting Officer, Mary Beth Morrissey.

This morning, Liberty issued a press release detailing our results as well as our supplemental financial package and you can access these in the Investor section of Liberty's website at libertyproperty.com. In these documents, you will also find a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures.

I will also remind you that some of the statements made during this call will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Although Liberty believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that these expectations will be achieved.

As forward-looking statements, these statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expected results, risks that were detailed in the issued press release and from time-to-time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events.

Bill, would you like to begin?

William Hankowsky

Thank you, Jeanne, and good afternoon, everyone. In the 45 years this Company has been developing and operating industrial real estate. We are pretty hard pressed to recall a better fundamental environment. In the third quarter, the national industrial availability rate declined again to 7.7%, down 10 basis points to its lowest level in 16 years, and absorption was 61 million square feet, the 30th consecutive quarter of positive demand.

This dynamic market continues to be reinforced by a measured level of development activity. For our 24 markets, there were 153 million square feet under development, about 1.8% of the market inventory, and this development was pre-leased at 34%, the exact same metrics as last quarter. Developing and operating in this environment has produced strong and consistently better operating results for Liberty.

During the quarter, we achieved the highest industrial-only same-store increase this year. Record improvement was driven primarily by strong rent increases. These factors resulted in the guidance increase we announced today, the details of which Chris will discuss in a few moments. This performance resulted from 5.9 million square feet of leasing in the quarter. We've now done over 19 million square feet for the year.

Occupancy grew to 95.9% for the entire portfolio and 96.3% for our industrial product, up 30 and 40 basis points respectively. On a signed basis, the portfolio is now over 97% leased. And finally, our rent growth was 14.7% overall and 14.8% the industrial. We view the sustainability of this industrial performance, coupled with buyer demand for both office and industrial properties, is providing us with the opportunity to outperform on our capital recycling activity going into the end of the year.

We now anticipate that we will sell between $400 million to $550 million of assets this year and we now have under contract $335 million of that amount scheduled to close later in the fourth quarter and we are marketing additional properties. Mike will provide additional details on this. But included in the package is a tenant purchase of two of our recent distribution development buildings at one of the lowest cap rates and highest per square foot prices ever achieved in the Lehigh Valley. The remainder of the sales are office product concentrated in suburban Philadelphia.

In this environment, it makes sense for Liberty to continue to opportunistically harvest the value in office and redeploy that capital into industrial. We intend to redeploy those proceeds of these sales into our development pipeline, which now contains 24 industrial projects, totaling 5.9 million square feet, and into the acquisition of industrial assets and target markets, particularly markets in which Liberty is under represented, including Southern California and Northern New Jersey.

This was evidenced in our acquisition activity for the third quarter and we redeployed $42 million in those two markets at solid returns. Depending on the opportunities we generate in the industrial portfolio, we would be very comfortable continuing to harvest value in the office portfolio to put to work in industrial. As you can see, there is a great deal of value generating activity and we have unique opportunity to capitalize on our portfolio to drive both internal and external growth.

And with that, let me turn it over to Chris to talk about the specific results of the quarter.

Christopher Papa

Thanks Bill. We had another great quarter with FFO of $0.66 per share consistent with the same quarter last year and for the first time this year, same-store industrial NOI growth exceeding 4%. Results were ahead of expectations primarily due to the exhilarating performance of our core industrial portfolio.

Given our decision to exit certain assets, this quarter's results included $3.9 million of impairment losses, our non-depreciable assets and $4.8 million of expense pursuit cost in FFO. These charges were largely offset by $8.4 million of land sale gains and other miscellaneous one-time income. Thus the aggregate impact on FFO with negligible.

Industrial same-store NOI was up 4.3% in the third quarter on a straight line basis. And 5.2% on a cash basis, attributable primarily to higher rent growth of 14.8% on renewal and replacement leases, 100% of which have built in escalators. Our industrial same-store portfolio experience the fourth quarter in a row of accelerating year-over-year NOI growth.

We currently expect industrial same-store growth to be similar in the fourth quarter. Therefore same-store for the full-year is expected to meet or exceed the upper end of our previously reported same-store industrial NOI guidance of 2% to 3%, and as such has been revised upward to 3% to 3.5% for the year.

Office same-store NOI was negative during the quarter as results continue to be impacted by two specific properties in Southeastern Pennsylvania that we have previously discussed in some detail. Rents for the office portfolio increased 12.6% on renewal and replacement leases during the quarter, 94% of which contain built in escalators.

Given anticipated changes to the same-store pool based on a decision to exit certain office assets in the fourth quarter, including the two properties I just mentioned, office same-store NOI for the fourth quarter and for the full-year is expected to be flat to up slightly compared to the prior year.

Moving forward we anticipate that office same-store results will become increasingly less meaningful to understanding the Company based on our industrial focus portfolio. We updated our full-year 2017, NAREIT FFO guidance to $2.54 to $2.57 per share, an increase of $3.50 at the midpoint of the range, compared to our previous quarter's guidance.

Our revised guidance reflects our earnings results for the first nine months of the year, as well as our current expectations for same-store operations that we've already discussed. Our revised guidance also reflects anticipated timing of acquisition and disposition activities in the fourth quarter.

At the midpoint of our revised FFO guidance, this represents 10% growth over 2016 pro forma for the impact of 2016 asset sales and related financing activities that we previously discussed on last December's guidance call. With respect to the balance sheet, we announced today that last week, we closed on a new $900 million credit facility, replacing our existing $800 million facility. The new credit agreement includes an $800 million revolving line of credit and $100 million delayed draw term loan.

The LIBOR interest rate margin on the new revolver improved from our previous facility by 22.5 basis points, on an all in draw basis. The LIBOR margin on the new revolver is now 87.5 basis points and its 95 basis points of the new delayed draw term loan. The new facility matures in October 2021, and we have right to extend the maturity date for up to an additional one-year. We also entered into a new $30 million working capital revolver facility, on pricing in terms substantially consistent with the syndicated credit agreement.

With that, I'll turn it over to Mike.

Michael Hagan

Thanks, Chris. During the quarter, we sold an empty single story office building totaling 28,000 square feet to a user. Building is located in the Great Valley Corporate Center in suburban Philadelphia. In addition to that sale, we transferred title on two industrial buildings to a city agency and City of Hopkins, Minnesota. The city acquired these sites as part of the assemblage to create a new commuter rail stop. We have recorded the sale at the minimum we could receive from the city of $5.8 million. We are still in discussion with the city as to what the final value will be.

As Bill mentioned, we are raising our sales guidance to $400 million to $550 million for the year. As we previously mentioned, the tenant Lehigh Valley has exercised the purchase option to acquire two buildings totaling 1,684,000 square feet of space that also includes an expansion win. The total purchase price is $249 million. The cap rate on this sale is approximately 5%. This transaction is expected to close in mid-December.

In addition, we currently have either under contract or negotiating contracts for an additional $170 million. Included in these transactions are three transactions, which represent approximately 1 million square feet of suburban office in Southeastern Pennsylvania and Houston. Also we are marketing additional suburban office assets that may close in 2017.

On the acquisition side, during the quarter we closed approximately $42 million in two transactions. We acquired a two building portfolio in Northern New Jersey selling approximately 205,000 square feet for $26 million. These buildings were 100% leased to acquisition. In addition, we acquired 149,000 square foot warehouse in the Inland Empire of Southern California for approximately $16 million. This building was 100% acquisition. Deals on these acquisitions averaged 5.3%. With these acquisitions, we have increased our asset base in two of our target markets of Southern California and Northern New Jersey.

Our JV with Comcast acquired an office building in Center City Philadelphia for $15 million. This building supplements existing land holdings in the JV. On a development front, we delivered six projects totaling 995,000 square feet during the quarter. 903,000 square feet is industrial and located in Southern Florida, Dallas, Atlanta, Greensboro, North Carolina, and Greenville South Carolina. In addition, there is one office building at the Philadelphia Navy Yard.

These projects were 71% leased on a signed basis at quarters end. Currently, the properties are 75% leased. Also during the quarter, we commence construction on three industrial buildings, building 309,000 square feet. One of these projects is a build-to-suit at the Port of Houston. The other two properties are inventory buildings in Raleigh, North Carolina and Greenville, South Carolina. This brings our development starts to 189 million through three quarters.

Subsequent to quarter end, we announced that we will commence construction on two warehouses at the Port of Houston. We are seeing great demand for space at the port and want to take advantage of these market conditions. With these starts and a few other starts, we have planned to expect our revised starts for the year to be in the $300 million to $350 million range.

With that, I will turn it back to Bill.

William Hankowsky

Thanks Mike, and thanks Chris. So in sum, strong quarter across the board, before I open it up for questions, let me anticipate that one of your questions will be about the Amazon Search for second headquarters. As I'm sure you've seen two Liberty sites have been included in governmental responses to Amazon's RFP. We are excited to be able to offer very viable options for Amazon, which already happens to be one of our largest tenets. One site is the Navy Yard in Philadelphia and the other one is in Southern New Jersey, but both are in the Philadelphia metropolitan area.

We think our officials have put forth terrific proposals and clearly the Philadelphia metro should be a strong contender for this transformative project due to the availability of numerous attractive sites, controlled by single entities, population and labor density, educational facilities, urban amenities, and a host of other reasons. We'll keep you posted as best we can, but as we all know now the process is in Amazon's hands at this point.

So with that, Chris, we will now open it up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Craig Mailman with KeyBanc. Your line is open.

Craig Mailman

Hey guys. Thanks. Bill maybe - I don't know if I missed this or not, but I guess maybe the other anticipated question would be the dead deal costs and what you guys are pursuing? It looks pretty big.

William Hankowsky

Yes. So I think Craig that there are really basically two aspects to it. One is what I would call sort of just traditional project; we thought it was going to happen. Is it going to happen, so there's a piece of that in there? And then there's a piece of it that is related to the sales activity where there maybe sites that would be part of potentially the sales where we would no longer be pursuing development and they would be part of the transactions that Mike's working on. That's I think probably those two in combination creates this one-time kind of spike. It does not represent anything different in terms of development activity.

Craig Mailman

Are you guys going after a large portfolio that just got away from you?

William Hankowsky

No. It's not that.

Craig Mailman

Okay. That's helpful.

William Hankowsky

Much more run of the mill.

Craig Mailman

And then on the disposition volume, I mean the purchase option was already in guidance right, so everything incremental is just suburban office being added. Is that the right way to look at it?

William Hankowsky

I'm not sure that is exactly the right way to look at it. We knew that this customer had an option and we knew that option would come up over the course of the calendar year. And we didn't know whether they would say yes or no. We did make folks aware when they first indicated they might say yes, that they would exercise, I guess in the queue that came out of the second quarter because by that point they've sent us a notice. But when we started the year back in December, we did not know it.

So the guidance we originally gave was sort of, okay, maybe this might happen, maybe in a few suburban office, let's see what happens. What we're now saying is that even with that them exercising, we still want to pursue the sale of a fairly serious amount of our suburban office. And so in combination it's a larger amount that we had talked about earlier in the year. We think it's opportunistic. We think it makes sense to do it given the environment and we particularly think it makes sense to do it and reinvest those proceeds in our industrial growth platform.

Craig Mailman

Okay. I guess, I'm just looking at those sales going off at a five cap kind of half of the fourth quarter amount would be that the purchased option, but you guys still kept the range of 5.5% to 8.5% on sales, I mean should we think about the blended average in the fourth quarter being between that 5% and 6% range or closer to above 7%? Just trying to think…

William Hankowsky

Yes. Let me try to help you there. The range has - hopefully is trying to help people in two ways. One is the range is trying to give you a sense literally of the range of potential cap rates you might see, so some stuff might be at the lower end. This industrial purchase office made an example of that. In fact, it's actually through the bottom of the range, which is nice, and or you might have stuff that's at the higher end. When you think about putting it all together, yes, you're probably kind of in the middle of the pack.

Craig Mailman

Okay. And then just one last one also on sales. I mean is it just the environment for the suburban office project putting out the demand, is that much better than you thought it was maybe six months ago that you'd rather just get rid of it now, the money for development, and this was stuff you are going to get rid off in 2018 anyway, so it's just acceleration? Or is it this stuff maybe you didn't think about selling, but again, because things are so good you're just trying to totally get the repositioning done once in for all, and in 2018, we should really see the volumes slow and you guys be done?

William Hankowsky

I would think about it in a slightly different way than you asked the question. Fundamentally, our strategy is to build out a very strong industrial national portfolio, and there is clearly places where we're underrepresented. So there's places we would like to acquire, and we were fortunate enough this quarter to find a couple buildings in North Jersey and Southern California.

We clearly want to be a very strong developer, one of the strong attributes of the company. So we love to keep the pipeline big and strong in 2018. So we want to fuel that activity and we want to fund that activity, that's number one. Number two is, which you did touch on, it is an environment where selling office can make some sense. It can make some sense in terms of us selling out of our suburban office. It could make sense harvesting in certain other office products where they reached some kind of peak value and it'd be a good time to do it. So I think you're going to see our activity very much pivoting off of our opportunity to invest.

Craig Mailman

Great. Thanks guys.

William Hankowsky

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Blaine Heck with Wells Fargo. Your line is open.

Blaine Heck

Thanks. Good afternoon. You guys have done a good job increasing some of your operating metrics, but I want to focus on rent spreads. On the industrial side, rent spreads up 15% year-to-date on a GAAP basis. And I guess looking at guidance, it seems like you expect the same in the fourth quarter. I know you guys aren't giving guidance, but when you look forward is there anything that changes next year as far as the mix of expiring or anything else that maybe makes you nervous that you might not be able to replicate these levels?

William Hankowsky

We're not giving guidance very accurate disclaimer at the beginning of the question. So in the spirit of that I don't think there's anything peculiar in what's rolling in 2018. Our Liberty I think might have a slightly longer average lease term than some of our peers. So our average industrial lease is about seven years. So the amount turning might be a little bit less than others in terms of just percent of total portfolio, but that's consistent. That's not - it is syncretic to 2018.

I think we all sit here very pleased with what has happened in the industrial market over the last several years and you obviously have to make judgments about what you think that's continuing into 2018. What I mean by that is market rent growth. So again at the moment, we may have something different to say in February when we give guidance, but at the moment it would feel like it should be a decent industrial market into 2018.

We don't say anything at the moment it seems that would be disruptive either in a macroeconomic level or specific to the industrial market. So that's a positive. We continue to see the disciplined supply, so that's positive in terms of helping move rents up. So I would generally tend to say it would feel like you could have all the attributes of a good rent growth in 2018 both in terms of what in our portfolios rolling and what the fundamentals are in the marketplace to frame it. But we will be more specific when we talk to you in 90 days.

Blaine Heck

Okay, that's helpful. Maybe just a little bit more specifically on some of the markets where you've got the most explorations from you can see that there - I guess in the Carolinas and Cincinnati, Columbus, Indianapolis group and Richmond and Hampton Road. So I guess just generally how do you think about those markets and your ability to push rents there?

William Hankowsky

Yes. So you're right. It does vary by market and in some of the ones you cited there might be one particular - but particular larger expiration, so our market where - the market's average is a couple 100,000 square feet and there happens to be one that's $400,000, $500,000 that will that could spike, “the expirations.”

In terms of a particular market having a higher number in 2018, I think we all know the facts. The facts are that rent growth has been most robust in those markets that are big, dense populations, tough to develop, tough to find sites, so whether that's Lehigh Valley, that's tight or whether it's Southern California. Those big dense markets and they're probably less robust in the markets that are smaller that are 2 million people instead of being 6 million people. But across all the markets rents are going up. So we'll see how that mix works when you have blended all together and we talk about 2018.

Blaine Heck

Okay, that's helpful. And then Chris, it looks like same-store NOI especially on the industrial side was positively impacted by what looked like lower expenses year-over-year. Can you talk about maybe the savings you have there and whether you expect that to be a positive going forward or was it kind of a one-time thing?

Christopher Papa

Well I think part of it has to do, which is year-over-year comparatives on bad debt expense and that's about half of that amount and then the rest of it relates to miscellaneous expense categories that were just lower year-over-year. So I mean the bad debt I'd say more particularly would just really depend on specifics of different reserves going forward.

Blaine Heck

Okay, thanks guys.

Christopher Papa

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Alexander Goldfarb with Sandler O'Neill. Your line is open.

Alexander Goldfarb

Good afternoon, there. Bill, on the asset sales, first of all good to hear that you guys are going to sell more office. But just a question I think sort of rough numbers, yes, maybe you're still about 20% office and certainly it seems like something like the Navy Yard would be something that Liberty would always keep, and presumably similar with Comcast tower given the relationship if that spawns other things in Center City for you guys to do. But do you think that next year that will just see in complete sell-out of office or is this going to be sort of steady over time?

William Hankowsky

So Alex, as you know we're not given 2018 guidance. So I'm not going to give you a disposition number for next year. What I will say in the spirit of the question though is and you have identified it. There are situations where there are assets that we have worked on over time and it might make sense when they're in a certain position to move on and sell them.

And as I said earlier and particularly take advantage of investing those dollars into the industrial platform. So the sales that we're talking about today, for example, if you take out Vanguard, which is around 1 million square feet of suburban product, we're basically selling half of our suburban product, if we're able to execute on the sales we're describing in this call.

So could there be some other product in that pile that you might want to sell in the course of the 2018 that's very possible. But there could also be opportunities where you look at an asset and say wow we've really created some terrific value. We can make a ton of money, and that would make sense to do that and take those.

There's nothing better in terms of capital than the profit on a sale of an asset in terms of putting it back into the business. So we're kind of observant proposed opportunities that is to say reducing that footprint as well as harvesting value. And let's - we'll talk more in 90 days and give you specifics, but there's no question we're comfortable doing it, and we think that's the marketplace to do it both on the industrial side and on the disposition side.

Alexander Goldfarb

Okay. So if I hear you correctly, it sounds like the other half of the suburban assets maybe another call it 200 million or so and then what you're left with the value is really Navy Yards and Comcast, so it almost sounds like once you finish building Comcast that sounds like an asset that could be considered for disposition given the attractiveness of it. And then maybe you keep Navy Yards just from a pricing perspective, you have leverage as you build that out to control that area. Is that a fair way to think about it?

William Hankowsky

No, that's your speculation, that's not what I said. So I am not indicating, which assets we're selling. I'm not putting for sales signs on them. That's not what I said. What I said was that we are both interested in lowering our suburban office footprint, so that's a component, which you clearly identified and there maybe value harvest opportunities, and we'll see where those come up and where they make sense. But I didn't identify specifics and I didn't identify what's for sale.

Alexander Goldfarb

Okay. And that's why I followed up to ask. The second question is on the Amazon process as you guys obviously have been quite close to it, is it your understanding that the tax abatements that the different municipalities or governments are offering is really just to sort of neutralize the development yields or is your sense that if they pick one site or another and let's just say you guys if they do Camden versus Navy Yards that you could have a different development yield. I mean, obviously Camden has more faith, but you got to adjust what I'm asking.

William Hankowsky

Yes. Well I actually think - let me - what is clear is that it's not clear. I think that it's very important for people to understand and I say that not cohesive. It is not clear that Amazon would use in place developers who control the real estate. They just might want to buy the land and do it themselves. They have had a terrific relationship with the developer in Seattle. They might want to use the developer they're comfortable with. So I don't think it's - I don't think anyone of us should necessarily assume that we've got any particular standing.

On the other hand, when you own the asset, it's a lot easier to have the conversation. We have seen that with many customers. There's no better place to be than own the site they really want, at least you're sitting level at the table. So we'll see how that place. I would actually say it differently than the way you asked it, though I totally understand the implication of your question.

I think Amazon is weighing in my mind three very important factors. What I don't know and what none of us know is the weight they give to them. One is they need 50,000 employees over the next 20 years, who have to be very serious knowledge workers in areas, in businesses that they plan to grow in.

I think if I had to guess, I'd put that factor one. That drives the business and where those people are going to be educated? Where they want to live? What can I do there? I think number two is and you've hit on it. I mean it's real estate, so they need sites. And we all know this the tough business to find sites that are easy to work with at every level; utilities, access, transportation et cetera, et cetera, et cetera.

I think it's actually interesting that there are a series of sites in this metropolitan area that are literally assembled and are either in public ownership or private ownership, but at scale that literally could do the entire requirement. There is lots of municipalities who have submitted, who have had to send in six or seven disparate sites to respond, because they don't have a site. That's sort of interesting.

And the third will be there's no question what's the incentive package. And how they weigh that? I don't know. As you know, you have to look at local taxes and state taxes and is it offsetting an expensive environment. Is it in fact, I'll use the terms, sort of subsidizing them coming. How that all sorts out, I don't know and more news to follow, it will be interesting though.

Alexander Goldfarb

Thank you.

William Hankowsky

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Ki Bin Kim of SunTrust. Your line is open.

Ki Bin Kim

Thanks. So if I look at your guidance and the revision higher, if you work backwards into it, it looks like some of the asset sales especially in the office portion is driving some of that increase. So I guess a couple of questions, first, is that correct, and if you can maybe describe how much uplift it's getting from the planned asset sales?

William Hankowsky

The second question was how much of it is office was at the second…

Ki Bin Kim

Well, how much of the same-store NOI increase is due…

William Hankowsky

I'm sorry. I just missed it. In terms of the sales and Mike I think you kind of gave - you've got the industrial two buildings that are going to a single purchaser who has a purchase option and that's roughly half of the total value if you take sort of the midpoint. And then the rest is fundamentally suburban office in a couple markets. And then Chris to the question of what it does to the same-store and this actually might be a helpful thing to give people when we do the revision, yes.

Christopher Papa

Yes. So when we did the revision, we looked at the assets that we're planning on selling and look forward to what we think the same-store portfolio will be for office as of the end of the year. Industrial really was an impact because the one property we're selling is not in the same-store. So with respect to office, we look forward - looked at what the portfolio was expected to be and we revived our guidance to essentially flat up about 0.5% on the office side for same-store. And that compares to essentially negative NOI growth for office same-store prior guidance.

Now, I'd caveat that by saying, we've provided this for information purposes to give you another metric in which to kind of evaluate. But if you think about the same-store pool and the fact that you're taking out assets we're looking to sell that is what's essentially driving the change in guidance from the prior to the current. But it really will not have a major impact on FFO because most of the sales are essentially back loaded and the underlying operating performance hasn't really changed significantly.

Ki Bin Kim

Okay. That's helpful. And the decrease in development starts, I know you alluded to partially some of that being some projects are high selling. Anymore color around that?

William Hankowsky

Yes. I think the only other aspect of it is and we've talked about this in prior calls and conversations. It became more and more challenging to be a very good developer in this environment. And the reason is good sites land is harder to find and when you find sites you might have more permitting time that's required, you might have offsite you have to deal with, and you might have site work you have to deal with.

So fundamentally, I think part of what's happened here is simply timing. So some things we thought we might start in the fourth quarter, excuse me, the fourth quarter of 2017 might not be in the first quarter of 2018. But in terms of our overall perspective on the development landscape, it doesn't reflect any change of sentiment.

We still think it's a great environment to be a developer thoughtful, discipline, but we can do it. And we sure as heck would like to kind of keep ourselves doing around $500 million in starts every year if we could. We'll tell you again in 90 days what we think we can do in 2018, but we clearly be much happier at that level than kind of where we ended up this year partially due to some timing issues.

Ki Bin Kim

Okay. Thank you.

William Hankowsky

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Manny Korchman of Citi. Your line is open.

Manny Korchman

Hey guys. Good afternoon. Maybe if we focus on the development starts. Has there been any changes in which markets here targeting for those starts? Or if you're going after new land in any particular markets rather than just existing buildings?

William Hankowsky

Yes. I don't think so. In some markets, we have a pretty good land inventory to work with. I'll give an example, so in the Lehigh Valley; we've been working on the Spring Creek project. We have developed a couple buildings there. We're successful in leasing both of them. We have now another building under development, and we have pretty strong interest in it. That feels good. We get that at a leasing point and we will start another one. But we have land there and then we also have another site, Century Commerce, that we'll be able to start next up in the Lehigh Valley.

On the other hand, you go to Central Pennsylvania, we're doing - we're kind of doing it kind of just in time inventory. So we found a site. We've got a building under development. We're in pretty robust negotiations with the user who hopefully would take it down. And we're now working actually on another site that we'd then be able to follow-up into the next building.

So as you know, our thought process is twofold, one is, what's happening in the markets and building into strength. We don't want to go into markets where it would be too challenging. How is our portfolio doing? But there's also an aspect to this to be quite capital - quite candid, which is about capital, so we do want to try to direct our capital to where we stated this couple times, we think we might be a little under represented.

So if we could find places to do it in some of the markets Dallas or in Atlanta, or Southern California, if we can find another site in North Jersey, we'd love to do it but these are sometimes hard situations to do it. So I would tend to say we're under represented and in markets where we feel there's some pretty good robust strength, those would be kind of where we would be focused.

Manny Korchman

Great. And then in terms of the acquisitions, you did complete those are competitive markets. You and probably almost all of your peers would love to expand there? Can you talk about sort of what the buying environment is and how you're start targeting to both find and close on assets, what you're looking for that sets them apart from peers?

Michael Hagan

Yes, sure. I can tell you that I would agree with your observation. It's very competitive in - which is where you acquired. And I think to the extent that in certain cases we've been able to pull-off both the market deals and in other cases we've chased marketed deals. We have a core asset, quality in one of these tough markets, the pricing will get aggressive, and it's no doubt about it. And I think we're being very judicious with our capital and trying to be very prudent and what we're chasing and I think we're very comfortable with what we've accomplished in the third quarter and year-to-date.

Manny Korchman

Thanks guys.

William Hankowsky

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Michael Mueller of JPMorgan. Your line is open.

Michael Mueller

Thanks. Hi, first of all quick one, Chris G&A has bounced around a little bit this quarter. I know there is something it was a little bit more one-time in there, as you look forward, can you quantify what you think it decent G&A run rate is?

Christopher Papa

Well, I think there's two things happening. If you look at the variance from last quarter were down about $3 million about half of that relates to swing of one-time legal expense, one from expense last quarter to a credit this quarter. So let's call that's about $1.5 million of the $3 million.

The other amount substantially relates to just timing of some of our incentive comp, LTI costs. So I think if you're looking for run rate, you can probably, essentially add back that change in legal gets you back to more of a normalized rate and the rest of the LTI will essential just kind of smooth itself out over the course of the year.

As you know from the way our LTI get booked in the first quarter particularly we have some acceleration of vesting due to some of our - the retirement provisions of some of our plans. So you have a little bit heavy expense in the first quarter, but other than that it should be pretty smooth out for the rest of the year.

Michael Mueller

Got it, and then last question. If you are able to knock out that $500 million of spend that you would like to see each year in development, what do you see that implying for assets sales or recycling to help funded?

Christopher Papa

Again it's two different questions. I mean on one hand if you're sitting there looking simply at continuing a program, what we're doing about a $0.5 billion here in development starts and some level of acquisitions. First, you're going to look into funding that with normal capital recycling activities. I think - but then once you get beyond that, really looking at opportunities to invest in our core industrial markets.

Michael Mueller

Okay, so the normal recycling activities, I mean can you quantify that? What component that would make up?

William Hankowsky

I think you're doing a good job of trying to give us - get us to give you a 2018 number, which is okay. But look because - so we gave you a sense, we like to have a robust development pipeline. I'm not telling you our development starts for 2018 or $500 million. I'm just telling you, $500 million is a nice number and if we could be there that feel good and it would feel like a lot of concern.

We also told you and Mike mentioned it. We would love to buy more and we're out there seeing what we can do. And the so if the opportunity is available for us to invest, and then what we're telling you today is we will respond to that opportunity by opportunistically selling to fund it. So there will be an aspect to which that will happen.

We also of course have a little bit retained earnings and other components to come together to make that all happen, but basically what we're telling you is we're very comfortable seeking to grow our industrial platform and that we're very comfortable funding that through the disposition of office assets.

Michael Mueller

Got it, okay. Thank you.

William Hankowsky

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from Karin Ford of MUFG Securities. Your line is open.

Karin Ford

Hi, good afternoon. Just following up on the last question, I noticed in the press release that the Board renewed the share repurchase authorization this quarter. Are you guys looking at that as an opportunity potentially as well and how do you weigh that purchasing shares versus acquisitions in the market today?

William Hankowsky

Sure. I'll make a couple comments since you - number one is just to be very clear, it had expired and so we put it back in place, so there was no message there other than we want to make sure that we have that tool in our toolkit, now we do because as you point out correctly, there could be situations where it make sense to do that.

I think those situations would be number one, do you have alternatives for your capital and clearly I think this conversation this afternoon indicates at the moment we have a pretty robust alternatives. So one is a pipeline in addition to talking about the one number I don't think we've mentioned yet this afternoon is it's a pipeline that remains at an 8% yield, so this is one of the stronger pipelines in terms of delivering value in terms of what we are able to develop at.

So that's a great place to put our capital in terms of if you had it available. Mike mentioned these acquisitions, I think anything that you could get grab in Southern California and North New Jersey that would have a five in front of it. You think that was a terrific opportunity to grow, so that feels pretty good. Would you look at your stock? You always should look at all your options, but again to the degree the stock is trading close to NAV or whatever I think that would probably be pretty low on the priority of places to put your capital.

Karin Ford

And can you share with us what your acquisition pipeline, where that stands today and how much you have under letter of intent to buy?

Michael Hagan

We are working on several transaction and we're always looking for all kinds of opportunities in the marketplace. As I said earlier some of which is off the market and some of which is marketed. And I think that that to try to put a number on it right now could sway tomorrow, and so I think as Bill mentioned, Chris mentioned we're very opportunistic about bringing our capital and truly trying to put it in the target markets that we're trying to do.

Karin Ford

Great. Thanks very much.

William Hankowsky

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Manny Korchman of Citi. Your line is open.

Michael Bilerman

Hey. Bill, it's Michael Bilerman. I was wondering on the purchase option for $250 million at a five cap, those negotiated purchase price is ahead of time when you did the build-to-suit or the lease or those market-based purchase options?

William Hankowsky

They were pre-negotiated, Michael, at the time the deal was struck and there were terms that were negotiated with at that time, the tenant, now the buyer, that gave them certain rights at certain points in time and therefore they had to make a decision when that point in time came up. And chronologically, that point in time was the third quarter Mike - second quarter. It was in the second quarter and then to close within the calendar year, but they were pre-negotiated.

Michael Bilerman

And so what was - I guess what was your IRR on that transaction in terms of build cost versus exit?

William Hankowsky

It's a fairly high double-digit unlevered return. And I forgot the exact number Michael, but I would calculate that.

Michael Bilerman

And then I guess how many more purchase options exist within the portfolio? I don't know if you can quantify it - just on NOI basis to sort of understand how much is there that has this potential?

Michael Hagan

I bet there's no more than a handful and there's nothing of this scale.

William Hankowsky

These would be like modest 100,000 square foot kind of buildings that were done for somebody or something like that, but there's nothing like this.

Michael Bilerman

Okay. And then the blend on the aggregate in sales given that this was done, and this five is what on the in place, I assume the in place or is that a gap or cash number?

Michael Hagan

It's a cash number.

Michael Bilerman

And so the blend on the total sales that are anticipated blends to what number then for the fourth quarter?

William Hankowsky

We put it basically in the middle of the range probably has a seven in front of it.

Michael Bilerman

So that means the office sales are still being done in that 8 to 10 type range?

William Hankowsky

They vary Michael, so some might be much better than that, but then you've got some that not as much, right, so all in. That's why again the range is doing a couple things, it's both giving you a sense of the - there could be cap rates any were cross that range and then also giving a kind of a little bit at the point is probably where it lands.

Michael Bilerman

Okay. And then do you have any remaining seller financing out to any of the sales you've done or all that's been repaid at this point?

William Hankowsky

All done.

Michael Bilerman

Okay. All right. Thank you.

William Hankowsky

Thanks.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. I'd like to turn the call back to our presenters.

William Hankowsky

Well, thanks everybody for listening in. Had a great quarter. By the way, Eagle's had a great night, so we're feeling good in Philadelphia. Thanks to everybody. See you at NAREIT.

