Revisiting The Heisenberg Raison D'etre

And while we're at it, let's just take a trip around the world and assess multiplying Mogwais.

The English language is not a sufficient tool when it comes to describing how outrageous Tuesday was in terms of political turmoil in the U.S.

The reason I wanted to go ahead and put that out there up front is that to the extent you believe the next leg higher in U.S. equities (SPY) will be attributable to progress on tax reform, you might want to go ahead and peruse the headlines out of Washington to make sure your thesis is still valid. Tuesday was a circus - I mean all-out Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey and the implications for tax reform are not good.

The defining feature of markets in 2017 has been the disconnect between policy/geopolitical turmoil and market-based measures of volatility. We don't have a precise way to measure the former, but if we did I am absolutely certain that the y-axis would have needed to be modified at the close today in order to accommodate the spike.

Again, you can read all about what happened on whatever site is your go-to for political coverage if you aren't up to speed. I'll talk more about that below, but first, I thought I'd update you on the other part of the equation - that is, on the extent to which markets have continued to ignore everything going on in D.C. on their way to adding dozens of "hasn't happened since" and "most/longest ever" moments to a list of such moments that was already pretty long.

The one that caught everyone's attention on Monday was this one from LPL Financial:

The S&P 500 [has] gone 242 trading days (about 11.5 months) without a 3% correction, topping the record of 241 days set in 1995.

That was Monday. And unless you saw something I didn't on Tuesday, that streak now stands at 243 trading days.

So that's the 3% correction streak. Here's what that streak looks like if we want to talk about 5% corrections:

(Goldman)

Obviously, this isn't any semblance of normal. Of course that doesn't mean that some kind of dramatic decline is imminent - indeed, to the extent these things are self-fulfilling it more likely means exactly the opposite (i.e. it portends more gains ahead) - but just do me a favor and don't call it "normal" or "common place" because it just isn't.

And the thing is, it's lake placid out there. Consider this from Goldman:

It has been over 50 years since realized vol was as low as this year’s 7%. 2006’s 10% was the lowest SPX volatility of the lull between the dot com selloff and the financial crisis. The lowest annual SPX realized vol years on record are 1964 and 1965 with 5.3% and 6.8%, respectively. The SPX has moved by less than +/- 20bp on 53% of days this year (which would be the lowest ever for a calendar year). Daily moves below 50bp have happened on 80% of trading days.



The idea that this is unfolding against a geopolitical/policy backdrop that looks like it does is a testament to what happens when markets are no longer functioning "properly", where "properly" means as a discounting mechanism or as a vessel for price discovery.

And while you'd be correct to claim that some of this has a "broken record" type feel to it, you should note that the backdrop is becoming more fraught literally by the week. That is, these risks are multiplying like a Mogwai in water. And if you feed these things after midnight, you're going to end up with geopolitical Gremlins.

For instance, Spain is about to activate Article 155 with regard to Catalonia. Oh, and in Italy, they're now holding their own autonomy referendums, a development which further clouds an already stormy political outlook. Clearly, this has implications for the euro (FXE) and it comes just as Draghi is set to announce the taper on Thursday. Look at the divergence between core and periphery equities in October (IBEX and FTSE MIB on the bottom, DAX, CAC40, and EuroStoxx on top):

On the "bright" side, the risk emanating from Spain and Italy will give Draghi one more reason to make sure the taper announcement is communicated in the most dovish manner possible and that's euro bearish. A lower euro is supportive for European stocks. But you get the point. There's trouble brewing across the pond.

In Iraq, we found out this week that none other than Quds commander Qassem Soleimani was behind the seizure of Kirkuk from the Kurds, a revelation which, if you know anything about Mideast politics, is about the worst news possible for Rex Tillerson given what it says about who is really calling the shots in the region. If you're not an Iran buff, that's about like your cell phone disappearing off your nightstand while you slept and then finding out the next morning that the actual bogeyman took it. Throw in the diplomatic crisis between Washington and Ankara, and you've got yourself a recipe for some shenanigans with regard to crude and also with regard to the lira and other Turkish assets, which in turn has implications for EM more generally. Again, I'm not dreaming this stuff up. Just Google it. These are all headline-worthy stories - so, not things I'm conjuring up from the footnotes of some obscure analyst note.

The North Korea situation speaks for itself. But one new thing to note there is that although the Japanese election was positive for global risk assets in that it ensures the BoJ will be in markets indefinitely, it also opens the door for Abe to change Japan's pacifist constitution, something which, were it to actually happen, would effectively raise the stakes on Pyongyang. Changing the constitution is no small feat and it's not going to happen tomorrow by any stretch, but part of Abe's whole snap election gamble was to lay the groundwork for that change. Far from speculation, I'm actually just telling you what he himself has said he plans to do. Meanwhile, the Nikkei (EWJ) has now risen for 16 consecutive days and is sitting a 21-year-high:

Stateside, it's impossible to get a read on the prospects for tax reform and that's a problem. Baked into U.S. equity prices is the expectation that something is going to get done and as noted here at the outset, those expectations suffered a grievous blow on Tuesday thanks to a truly shocking escalation in tensions between Trump and Bob Corker and also between the President and Jeff Flake. This afternoon, CNBC reported that Corker, John McCain, and Rand Paul may all decide not to support tax overhaul. CNBC's source was an unidentified adviser to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

They're racing the clock on that. The last thing anyone needs is for the tax reform debate to still be raging by the December 8 expiration of the deal Trump cut with lawmakers last month. And that proverbial "D-Day" itself comes just days ahead of the December Fed meeting where the assumption is that Yellen will hike rates again.

And speaking of the Fed, we still don't know what's going to happen there either. Just to give you an idea of how jumpy markets are about that, have a look at what the dollar (UUP) and yields (TLT) did when the results of a "straw poll" that Trump apparently conducted with GOP lawmakers indicated that John Taylor is the favorite:

If your knee-jerk reaction to that is "do Presidents normally conduct ad hoc straw polls when trying to decide who to nominate for the Fed?", my answer would be this: "I have no idea." And see that's the point. "Who knows?" has become the go to answer for any question related to what's going on in Washington.

The risk-reward balance here appears to be skewed so asymmetrically to the downside that I struggle to find the right words to explain it. And here's the thing: I say that in the sincerest way possible. That is, there's this perception out there (and it's now moved off of this platform and is starting to make its way into the mainstream as the Heisenberg brand grows) that I am a short seller who is hoping for a catastrophe.

If you've followed me from the beginning, you know that I'm just a guy who knows a thing or two about markets, who is well connected, and who is trained in political science. I'm not "out to do" anything other than write about markets from a cynical perspective while providing readers with a level of insight they might not normally have access to. To paraphrase George Clooney from the classic campy horror film From Dusk 'Till Dawn, "Y'all can all get as rich as Warren Buffett or you can all go broke tomorrow, and I honestly don't care which one."

But what's happening here is that the stock market has become something of a sacred cow that everyone from politicians to popular pundits to retail investors seems inclined to worship on a daily basis. I wrote about this theory over at DealBreaker in a piece called "'ThereIsNoTopism' Is Wall Street’s Hottest New Religion" (credit to Thornton on the title, he actually made that one up).

The whole Heisenberg raison d'être revolves around the fact that you cannot separate geopolitics and public policy from markets. The market can ebb and flow independently of the outside world for extended periods, but it cannot become its own separate entity. Because think about what the market is comprised of. It's comprised of assets that are, at the end of the day, inextricably linked to what goes on in the real world. That is the inescapable reality.

But you know what I'll do for you? I'll close on a positive note: Caterpillar had a good quarter and as goes CAT, so goes the world.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.