Exxon Mobil Earnings Preview: Downstream Division In The Driver's Seat

The key crack spreads rose by double digits in Q3 2017 as compared to Q2 2017 and Q3 2016, thanks in large part to the severe weather conditions.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) disappointed investors by delivering a poor performance in the second quarter. However, I believe the company could make a strong come back when it reports its third-quarter results before the markets open on Friday, with higher profits at the downstream and upstream divisions. Profits at the company's downstream, or refining, business in particular, could surge, driven by improvement in refining margins, which could fuel an earnings beat.

However, there is also a chance that the company might not have been able to fully capitalize on the strength in refining margins due to the impact of Hurricane Harvey. If the refining profits come in weaker than expected, then Exxon Mobil could end up missing the analysts' consensus estimates.

Exxon Mobil runs a massive refining business which is at par with some of the world's largest refiners. The company can process five million barrels per day of liquids from its more than 20 refineries located in the US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Saudi Arabia. This means that the company's refining business is bigger than Valero's (VLO), which is the world's largest independent refiner that has roughly 3.1 million barrels per day of throughput capacity. Exxon Mobil's refining business has given crucial support to the company's earnings. In Q2 2017, for instance, Exxon Mobil's profits at the upstream and chemicals segments slumped by 37% sequentially to a total of $2.17 billion, but this was partly offset by 24.1% increase in downstream profits to $1.38 billion. The growth in refining earnings in Q2 2017 was driven largely by an improvement in refining margins, and the trend will likely continue in the third quarter.

The refining margins improved considerably in the third quarter as the tropical storm Harvey hit the U.S. Gulf Coast and forced the closure to 5 million barrels per day of refining capacity. That disrupted fuel supplies and pushed gasoline prices to multi-year highs. The oil prices, however, remained unaffected. Consequently, the crack spreads, which is the difference between crude oil and gasoline prices and can be used as a proxy for refining margins, jumped higher.

I think some other factors have also played a crucial role in pushing the refining margins higher, such as the stronger than expected global oil demand, particularly in the U.S. and Germany. Back in June, the IEA thought that the global oil demand will grow by 1.3 million barrels per day this year, but the Paris-based agency is now expecting growth of 1.5 million barrels per day. Furthermore, a number of refineries in other parts of the world also experienced disruptions, including Royal Dutch Shell's (NYSE:RDS.A)(NYSE:RDS.B) 404,000 barrels per day Pernis refinery in the Netherlands and Hellenic Petroleum's 100,000 barrels per day Elefsina refinery in Greece. These factors may have had a positive impact on the U.S. and global refining margins in the third quarter.

Exxon Mobil, however, does not release any data on refining margins ahead of earnings, but some other refiners, such as Andeavor (ANDV), do. This can be used to estimate the direction of earnings. As per the Andeavor's latest report, the Gulf Coast 3-2-1 crack spread averaged $20.24 per barrel in the third quarter, which depicts strong gains of 60.5% on a sequential basis and 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. The Mid-Continent 3-2-1 crack spread has also seen similar double-digit gains while the Pacific Northwest 5-3-1-1 and the West Coast 3-2-1 crack spreads have also moved higher, both on a sequential and year-over-year basis.

This could give a major boost to Exxon Mobil's downstream earnings, particularly from its Texas-based Baytown and Beaumont refineries which are two of its largest plants representing a combined capacity of 924,000 barrels per day. The company reported profits of $1.38 billion and $825 million from the downstream segment in Q2 2017 and Q3 2016, respectively. Investors should expect meaningfully higher earnings for Q3 2017.

That being said, the above-mentioned positive impact will be partly offset by the Hurricane Harvey related disruptions. The company was forced to temporarily suspend operations at both of its Texas refineries. The oil giant began restarting the larger Baytown facility in early September and the smaller Beaumont facility a few days later. It can normally take a couple of weeks for a refinery to resume full operations. That will have a negative impact on the company's throughput volumes for the third quarter. It also means that Exxon Mobil likely could not fully capitalize on the strength in crack spreads. On top of this, the company may have also incurred additional costs related to shutdowns and restarts, which may also drag the refining profits. The tropical storm also hurt Exxon Mobil's chemical manufacturing operations in Texas which could hurt the chemical earnings as well.

In short, Exxon Mobil's refining business will likely post substantially higher earnings which could drive an earnings beat, unless Hurricane Harvey drags the refining division's results via lost margins, lower throughput volumes and higher costs.

On the other hand, I think we have better visibility regarding the company's upstream, or exploration and production, earnings. The unit will likely post better results than what we saw in Q2 2017 when it struggled due in large part to weak production, which clocked in at 3.92 million boe per day. The volumes will likely recover in the third quarter, aided by likely higher volumes from the Permian Basin where it has recently grown its footprint to 130,000 acres by buying 22,000 acres in the Delaware and Midland Basins, to normal levels of around 4 million boe per day. In a sub-$50 a barrel oil price environment, Exxon Mobil's U.S. upstream business could continue to lose money, just as it did in Q1 2017 when oil averaged almost $52 a barrel. The profits will be driven largely by the company's international operations, though an increase in higher-margin volumes in the U.S. could push the unit to profitability.

The production growth could offset the negative impact of slightly weaker prices, on a sequential basis. In the third quarter, the price of the U.S. benchmark WTI (NYMEX) crude oil was roughly flat from 2Q17 at $48 a barrel while the price of international benchmark Brent crude rose almost 2% to $52 a barrel. But the average price of natural gas fell 4% to $2.95 per MMBtu. On a year-over-year basis, however, Exxon Mobil will receive a boost from roughly 10% higher Brent price, 7% higher WTI price and 2.7% higher natural gas price. Consequently, the company will likely report higher upstream earnings than $1.18 billion in Q2 2017 and $620 million in Q3 2016.

Analysts have projected a profit of $0.85 per share for Q3 2017, as per consensus data from FactSet.

Note from author: Thank you for reading. If you like this article, then please follow me by clicking the "Follow" link at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own shares of funds that may hold a long position in Exxon Mobil.