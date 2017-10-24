The Thoughtful Investor's Framework: Risk, Intrinsic Values, And Market Participants

Sound independent analysis is required to derive an intrinsic value that is different from the market; the quality of the assessment is what ultimately determines the sophistication of the investment.

Intrinsic value must be determined independently from the what the market assesses the business or index to be worth.

Risk, when investing in financial assets, should always be thought about in the context of the current and expected future earning power of the asset being considered, and the price one can buy the asset for in order to expose themselves to the cash the assets are expected to provide in the future. History has shown that, to ignore either factors in the analysis process before buying or selling an asset, for any reason, is inherently dangerous and is generally the fundamental cause of the destruction of investment principal, or comparatively lackluster returns.

Paradoxically, high-quality businesses can be risky investments, while mediocre businesses can be relatively safe investments, and mediocre businesses may actually present more compelling upside gain potential, with mitigated downside loss potential, relative to the aforementioned superior business.

How is this possible?

To answer this, one must understand the difference between market value and intrinsic value, and, more importantly, how the spread between the two values is an indication of risk. Once this concept is understood, one will see how a great company may be a terrible investment, while a terrible company may be a fantastic investment.

What Is Intrinsic Value?

Intrinsic value is the rational value assigned to a company, based on company-specific, or intrinsic characteristics. Since a stock index, like the S&P 500 for example, is simply an index representing the value of a culmination of individual businesses, one can apply a similar definition and evaluation process for the intrinsic value of an index as they would for an individual company.

Intrinsic value is subjective; there aren't any perfect models that can be applied to companies which will reliably calculate their intrinsic value, and many investors derive different intrinsic values for the same business.

Since the calculation of intrinsic values are as much about qualitative analysis as it is quantitative analysis, the process is more of an art than a science. There are, however, time-tested, baseline metrics that, when appropriately used, can substantially increase the probability of attaining a correctly calculated intrinsic value.

The Market Value Vs. Intrinsic Value

What's important to understand is that intrinsic value must be determined independently from the what the market assesses the business or index to be worth; rarely are sound intrinsic values the same as the market value; the degree of separation should be used as a proxy for the risk/return inherent in investment opportunity.

The market's valuation, or market capitalization, of a company or index is determined by multiplying the price per share of stock by the total outstanding shares of stock (company). The price of the stock is determined by a wide range of factors, including the factors that go into deriving intrinsic value, but often are driven by extrinsic market factors that sway the sentiment of the entire market, thus influencing the price per share of the stocks which trade in that market.

Interestingly, these extrinsic factors sometimes don't have any direct correlation to the business itself. When extrinsic macro-market forces asymmetrically move a company's stock price away from its intrinsic value, risk is either created or reduced, depending upon the direction of the movement of market value relative to intrinsic value. As the market value surpasses intrinsic value, risk increases and expected future returns decreases. When the market values drop below a company's intrinsic value, risk is reduced and expected future returns increase.

A more recent example of an asymmetric, extrinsic-factor-induced downward movement of a company's stock price relative to its intrinsic value is when Brexit, which occurred in June 2016, influenced the stock price of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT). The status of Britain's membership in the EU, being the extrinsic market factor in this example, doesn't have much to do with the health of a super low-cost gym with virtually no exposure to Europe, nor any immediate plans to materially expand into Europe. But, since Brexit's influence on the ever-connected broader capital market sentiment irrationally effected a broad swath of stocks, Planet Fitness got viciously sold off and shareholders lost tens of millions in paper wealth overnight. It subsequently regained all its lost value, and is now trading at prices far higher that it was pre-Brexit.

There's an argument to be made that Planet Fitness was selling at a premium before the Brexit sell-off, therefore, the sell-off could be justifiable, but for the purpose of this example, it's important to look at the dominating reason for the Planet Fitness sell-off (Brexit), and whether it was related to the company itself.

To understand that waves of buying or selling of a particular business based on uncorrelated, extrinsic market factors is irrational, is to understand that buying more of a company's stock at a lower price is a prudent idea, and inversely, shorting more of a company at higher prices is in a similar way prudent.

Since the disconnect from the company's true value is caused by factors unrelated the fundamentals of the company, the investor can lower their cost basis by purchasing more shares at a cheaper price. Then, they can and participate in the convergence of the widened intrinsic and market value spread when the macro-sentiment changes, which it did in the case of Brexit.

To lack the understanding of, and ability to, calculate intrinsic value, as well as discern the extrinsic forces which influence market value, puts an investor in a greater position to be overcome by confusion and fear. This confluence of emotion usually causes the frazzled investors to sell at precisely the worst time, generally to the aforementioned rational investors who only enter into the market as buyers when they recognize intrinsic values of the financial asset as being higher than the current market values.

The inverse can occur on the buying side, when exuberant, sometimes even manic investors buy businesses at prices which are far more expensive than their current intrinsic value in hopes that the intrinsic value will surpass the current market value. These are generally called "growth stocks" and such securities trade at high prices relative to the earnings (if any) the company is currently producing.

For example, in the 1990's a slew of technology stocks, which produced no cash flow and negligible revenues, were valued by the consensus at billions of dollars more than their intrinsic value. This was enabled by the allure of the internet's seemingly limitless possibilities and the speculated effects that could have on the businesses with a strong connection to it. Pundits, investment bankers, and bullish venture capitalists (secretly looking for liquidity), convinced the public (but probably not themselves) that the inflated values were, in fact, sound. These "sound" valuations were based on arcane, "innovative" valuation methods. As a result, the masses fell in line, checkbook in hand. Many of those businesses are worth nothing now, but of course we don't hear about them, just the successful anomalies that fuel the next round of irrationalities.

The Consensus Is Built Into the Price

The implied "buy low, sell high" logic of buying a business for a price below its intrinsic value is far easier said than done. To enable one to execute on this inherently contrarian strategy, a philosophic understanding of the psychology of the market is critical when assessing the cause of the spread between intrinsic value and market value of the business or index. The importance of the ability to identify the spread goes beyond just being able to identify great buying opportunities; it can also help investors avoid "safety" traps.

If a high-quality business is priced in the market according to the market's view that the business is "safe and promising," the price of that stock becomes more expensive as more and more people buy it for its "safety and promise." Again, this represents paradoxical, and consequently dangerous, behavior because, as we now know, the detachment from intrinsic value and market value creates risk if intrinsic value is lower than market value. Consequently, their inability to identify the detachment of market value from intrinsic value has subjected them to an unfavorable risk/reward ratio.

If the price of the aforementioned high-quality business's stock continues to rise, the upward momentum drives more attention to the stock. Fueled by social proof, envy, and greed, more followers pile in, further exacerbating the detachment of the market valuation to the intrinsic value, thus creating even more danger. It cannot be emphasized enough that there's a direct relationship between the extent of detachment of intrinsic value from market value, and risk.

Paying for the Future in the Present

When a majority of the positive connotations associated with the stock, like its all-star management, massive projected earnings growth, robust financials, and growing market for the product or service, are already reflected in the value of the stock, expected future appreciation of the stock price actually diminishes and investment risk increases, even as earnings continue to grow.

How is that possible?

The reason is because what's meant to drive the price of the stock upward in the future is driving it up in the present. Following this logic, in order for the current value of the overvalued stock to remain or increase in the future, it would require the conjecture priced into the stock in the present to come to fruition in the future as expected -- if it does not, the confidence shock can get very ugly.

The speculative boom in any asset's price is a self-perpetuating, risk-generating spiral that just so happens to start with a stock that's going up in price, but not proportionately in value, caused by investors irrationally confiding in the quality of the business without analyzing if that quality has over-influenced the price of the stock.

The Dilemma of the Investment Profession

Another interesting paradox is how the psychology and behavior of investment professionals can subject the investors they serve to unfavorable asymmetric risk/reward ratios. This is brought on by the pressure the investment manager feels to please the client by participating in the roaring stock markets when times are good, even if their exposure is only kept to the "stability" of "blue chips."

What could be worse for a broker or money manager than an anxious call from a client inquiring about whether they're in the hottest market or latest vogue stock that's exploding upward like all of their friends are, and that manager having to say he/she's not?

How about if that client asks if the manager has included some "safe names" or "bonds" in the portfolio to "balance risk"? There was a saying in the investment business during the late 20th century which was, "you'll never lose your job buying IBM (NYSE:IBM)." Said another way, if you bought IBM for your client and it goes up, you're smart because you bought IBM, but if you bought IBM and it goes down, you're safe because, well, you bought IBM!

The moral of the story here is that many investment professional do not think independently at all. Most are compensated for simply retaining assets under management, not how they perform with the assets they are stewarding. Their job is to stay in their swim lane, not do much worse than the broader markets, and consequently, never put their clients in a position to do much better than the markets over a long period of time.

The Need for Independent Thinking

The level of sophistication and equanimity required to properly calculate a company's intrinsic value while that security is violently going up or down in price, and to trust that value when the market doesn't agree, will always be achieved by only a small minority; history has proved this to be so since the tulip bubble in Holland during the 1600s, all the way to the housing bubble in 2008.

People often look at the amount of money lost in bubbles when they burst, but it's critical to factor in the opportunity cost of not buying bargains after the burst. It was easy to see that great businesses could have been bought at deep discounts to their intrinsic value after this latest financial collapse, but poor preparation and emotion is a power blockade to wealth creation. Investing is like golf in that way, anyone can play, but very few actually know enough to play well, and even fewer know how to properly take advantage of their knowledge so it manifests in the physical world, and most importantly, the score at the end of the round.

